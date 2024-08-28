CHWC event raises funds for ‘patient-centric’ operations

Latest News
Trailer crash
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Breach of peace charge
On Friday, Aug. 23, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the area of Miner Street in Canaan on a report of a woman walking around with knives, threatening to hurt herself. Following an investigation, Samantha Whaples, 20, was arrested and charged with breach of peace, 2nd degree, and disorderly conduct. Whaples posted a $2,500 non-surety bond and was released and scheduled for an appearance in court.
Hits hanging wires
On Saturday, Aug. 24 at approximately 3:30 p.m., James Jacquier, 51, of East Canaan, was traveling north on Route 126 in Canaan when the trailer portion of the vehicle struck a low hanging utility wire, causing damage to the front portion of the trailer. The collision was determined to be no fault of the vehicle an no enforcement action was taken.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com
First day of school
Class is back in session in Region One schools. Students arrived at Kent Center School on Tuesday, Aug. 27 for the first day of classes. Backpacks, books, lunch boxes and first-day outfits filled the hallways as students eagerly reunited with friends and met their new teachers.
SALISBURY — Besides being known as a nursery that does garden maintenance and design and sells flowers, shrubs, and trees, Salisbury Garden Center is well known for its humorous and sometimes thought-provoking signs. Many look forward to the signs when driving on Route 44 on the way to or from Canaan.
The Garden Center’s owner, Eric Mendelsohn, decided to hold a contest this year and invited, through the signs, all who pass by to submit a saying for them. He got entries “in the double digits” and had plenty to choose from. Of all the entrees four were chosen, with more as possibilities for future signs. Since the sign can only hold sixty characters, length was part of the determination. He was happy to call the contest “a success.”
On Sunday, Aug. 25, the first two winners were announced. The winning entries were:
“If Jerry could, you can! Time to deadhead.” Submitted by Sally Spillane of Salisbury.
“A fall is a great time to plant, since you’re down there.” Submitted by Ariana Erickson, also of Salisbury.
The other two winners’ signs will be on display next Sunday, Sept. 1. At that time, their names will be announced.
The top four winners will receive gift certificates from Salisbury Garden Center and their entries will be displayed for a week. Two winners a week will have their sayings posted, one on each side of the sign. Winners’ names and a photo of their sign will be posted on Instagram.
Henry Pincus, a major in Creative Writing at Oberlin College and a summer staff member, was put in charge of the entries. He said the staff voted on the ones they liked most to pick the winners. Pincus said of the signs, “It is deceptively difficult to make them both funny and snappy. It was interesting to get other people in on the process and see them experiment in that creative space.”
Eric Mendelsohn has been the owner of the garden center since 2004. He said that he first began having fun with the signs about ten years ago. He gets the ideas from “a curating of signs the world has come up with.” He added, “There are no original ideas out there that someone hasn’t thought of.” And so, he will not claim the writings on any of the past signs as his own. During the spring and summer seasons, most signs are garden related.
He has had people who have been offended by some of the signs call or stop in to complain. Mendelsohn contributed that, “Funny gets close to the edge of that sometimes.”
Travelers on Route 44 can enjoy reading the winning entries for the next two weeks at least.
Salisbury Garden Center is located at 167 Canaan Rd (Route 44) and open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.