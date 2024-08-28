CHWC event raises funds for ‘patient-centric’ operations

SALISBURY — The Barn at Stillwaters Farm in Salisbury was packed the evening of Friday, Aug. 23, for a fundraiser for Community Health and Wellness Center (CHWC).



The non-profit organization recently opened a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) facility in North Canaan, to complement existing locations in Torrington and Winsted.

Attendees enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and several dinner options, plus magician Matt Szat and music from Johnny Irion.

On a more serious note, State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) said she often speaks with health care workers who are unhappy with their working conditions.

This is not the case with CHWC employees, she said.

Joanne Borduas, the CHWC CEO, noted that CHWC is the only “comprehensive, independent“ FQHC in Northwest Connecticut.

“We are the health care provider of choice in the northwest region,” she continued, providing “affordable, accessible, high-quality health care.”

“Not just accessible, but patient-centric.”