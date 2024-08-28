Classic car ‘consigners’ bring new auto shop to Lime Rock

Colter Rule III and Aiden Samuels are the owners of Lime Rock’s newest auto business.

Patrick L. Sullivan
business

Classic car ‘consigners’ bring new auto shop to Lime Rock

LIME ROCK — Colter Rule III and Aiden Samuels have opened the Connecticut branch of their business, Autogalerie, at 438 Lime Rock Rd.

The two had a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 24. The Lakeville Journal caught up with them the day before.

Rule said the word “consignment” is probably the best way to describe the main part of the business.

Autogalerie markets and sells classic, collectible, and/or rare vehicles on behalf of the owners.

Rule explained that while a regular used car will have a standard “Blue Book” value, “classic or enthusiast vehicles are a lot more difficult to liquidate.”

The two men, who have been friends since their college days, started the business in Palm Beach, Florida and decided to open a second location across from Lime Rock Park.

In the last couple of years, Rule said they have moved just under 100 vehicles with a combined value of $4 million dollars.

Autogalerie also sells “automobilia,” a term that can mean anything from Hot Wheels toys to a “huge collection” of automobile-related posters purchased from a poster dealer in New York City.

Rule said Autogalerie will be hosting events of interest to Lime Rock Park racing fans in the future.

business

Latest News

Farmers air struggles at Dutchess County Fair’s annual Ag Forum

Farmers air struggles at Dutchess County Fair’s annual Ag Forum

Hans Pedersen, age 7, of Sharon, showed his Guernsey, Paisley, at the Dutchess County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24. The calf was born Dec. 12, 2023, and is from Coon Brothers Farm in Amenia.

Photo by Olivia Valentine

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The Dutchess County 9th annual Agricultural Forum was held on Aug. 22 at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.
Local farmers, elected officials, and representatives from conservancy organizations attended the forum to discuss agricultural history and how the industry is a critical component of the county’s economic success, generating over $45 million in sales.

A. Gregg Pulver, Dutchess County Comptroller and farmer, began the forum by introducing representatives of the agricultural community and elected officials who share the same vision: “the promotion of agriculture, horticulture, mechanical and domestic arts, fine arts, and allied sciences through education, instruction, display, and competition.”

Keep ReadingShow less
agriculture

Dutchess Co. Fair offers something for everyone

Dutchess Co. Fair offers something for everyone

Fairgoers at this year’s Dutchess County Fair from Aug. 20-25 enjoyed thrilling rides on the Midway, including on this flying chair ride. The annual fair in Rhinebeck is one of the largest attractions in Dutchess County with 12 acres of fairgrounds and barns showcasing livestock, along with three show arenas, free entertainment and plenty to eat.

Photo by Olivia Valentine

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The Dutchess County Fair has ended for the season, which ran from Aug. 20 until Sunday, Aug. 25.

The Dutchess County Fair designated 12 acres of the fairgrounds to showcase local livestock. This included 12 barns housing dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and rabbits, three show arenas with daily scheduled events, and workroom demonstrations.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer

Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer

A celebration of Joan Palmer’s life and a display of some of Joan’s life work of art will be held Sunday, Sept. 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Town Grove Senior Building, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville Ct. 06039.

Witness her passion of arts and a life well lived.

obituaries

Memorial Service for Sandra Watson Schafer

Memorial Service for Sandra Watson Schafer

The memorial service to celebrate the beautiful life of Sandra Schafer who passed away on June 24, 2024, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Falls Village Congregational Church.

To view Sandra’s obituary www.lakevillejournal.com/sandra-watson-schafer-2668680017

obituaries