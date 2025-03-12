Classifieds 3/13/25

Help Wanted

Love tennis? Join our team at Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington!: Tennis shop attendant position offering competitive pay, fun work environment, and playing privileges included. Position offered May 15th through September 15th from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. Position includes assisting club members, handling phone inquiries, keeping the area clean, welcoming and fun. Please call Jennie at 413-528-0350 or email jen@wyantenuck.org to apply or for details.

Employment Opportunities: Wyantenuck Country Club is seeking staff for the 2025 season. Want to work in a beautiful setting with a great team? Full and Part-Time Employment available. Positions Available; Bartenders, Dishwashers, Line Cooks, Waitstaff. Bartender position starts end of March; Dishwasher, Line Cook and Waitstaff positions available the end of April. Please email: brandon@wyantenuck.org or call 413-528-0350.

Employment Opportunities: Wyantenuck Country Club is a private club. Want to join our team? Full Time position available. Position Available; Head Waitstaff Position available the end of April. Please email: brandon@wyantenuck.org or call 413-528-0350.

Responsible person to work on a small Angus farm: Duties include feeding, cleaning, fencing, or terrain. And telephone number would be 518-821-9804.

Town of Amenia: is seeking applications for Part-Time Town Life Guard. Candidates must possess basic lifeguard certification and CPR. Salary $25/hour, up to 7 hours a week. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: March 24, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Plumbing/Heating Technicians & Appliance Installers: Decker & Beebe 404 Ashley Falls Rd, North Canaan is looking for skilled/licensed technicians with strong mechanical aptitude, problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Our team values expertise, dedication and craftsmanship. We offer competitive hourly wages with overtime opportunities, bonuses, health insurance, paid time off, and 401(k) with company matching after a probationary period. Email resumes to sgrant@DeckerandBeebe.com or Call Steph for an interview now, 860-824-5467.

Services Offered

Grateful Gardens: is a woman owned and operated fine gardening company. We are now taking on new clients for the 2025 season. If you were less than thrilled with your gardens last year, get in our schedule now before it’s too late. Dedicating ourselves to designing and planting gardens that are full of annual and perennial color. No chemicals, gardens built to attract bees and butterflies. Design, planting, maintenance, pruning. Call or text 413-717-8727 or email gratefulgardens85@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED:1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Buying Vintage Porsche cars any condition. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@openairmodern.com.

Real Estate

Houses For Rent

Northern Millerton, Newly Renovated 2 bedroom House: Rural, Quiet, 5 minutes to town, Heat and A/C system, plus alternative heat, laundry, dishwasher, 2 decks, views, snowplowing included, $2,800 monthly, plus utils. 518-567-8277.

Sharon Rentals: 1b/1b home on a private lake. Avail 4/1/25. Yearly. $2750/Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water, ground maint. included. utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.