Classifieds 3/13/25

Help Wanted

Love tennis? Join our team at Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington!: Tennis shop attendant position offering competitive pay, fun work environment, and playing privileges included. Position offered May 15th through September 15th from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. Position includes assisting club members, handling phone inquiries, keeping the area clean, welcoming and fun. Please call Jennie at 413-528-0350 or email jen@wyantenuck.org to apply or for details.

Employment Opportunities: Wyantenuck Country Club is seeking staff for the 2025 season. Want to work in a beautiful setting with a great team? Full and Part-Time Employment available. Positions Available; Bartenders, Dishwashers, Line Cooks, Waitstaff. Bartender position starts end of March; Dishwasher, Line Cook and Waitstaff positions available the end of April. Please email: brandon@wyantenuck.org or call 413-528-0350.

Employment Opportunities: Wyantenuck Country Club is a private club. Want to join our team? Full Time position available. Position Available; Head Waitstaff Position available the end of April. Please email: brandon@wyantenuck.org or call 413-528-0350.

Responsible person to work on a small Angus farm: Duties include feeding, cleaning, fencing, or terrain. And telephone number would be 518-821-9804.

Town of Amenia: is seeking applications for Part-Time Town Life Guard. Candidates must possess basic lifeguard certification and CPR. Salary $25/hour, up to 7 hours a week. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: March 24, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Plumbing/Heating Technicians & Appliance Installers: Decker & Beebe 404 Ashley Falls Rd, North Canaan is looking for skilled/licensed technicians with strong mechanical aptitude, problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Our team values expertise, dedication and craftsmanship. We offer competitive hourly wages with overtime opportunities, bonuses, health insurance, paid time off, and 401(k) with company matching after a probationary period. Email resumes to sgrant@DeckerandBeebe.com or Call Steph for an interview now, 860-824-5467.

Services Offered

Grateful Gardens: is a woman owned and operated fine gardening company. We are now taking on new clients for the 2025 season. If you were less than thrilled with your gardens last year, get in our schedule now before it’s too late. Dedicating ourselves to designing and planting gardens that are full of annual and perennial color. No chemicals, gardens built to attract bees and butterflies. Design, planting, maintenance, pruning. Call or text 413-717-8727 or email gratefulgardens85@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED:1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Buying Vintage Porsche cars any condition. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@openairmodern.com.

Real Estate

Houses For Rent

Northern Millerton, Newly Renovated 2 bedroom House: Rural, Quiet, 5 minutes to town, Heat and A/C system, plus alternative heat, laundry, dishwasher, 2 decks, views, snowplowing included, $2,800 monthly, plus utils. 518-567-8277.

Sharon Rentals: 1b/1b home on a private lake. Avail 4/1/25. Yearly. $2750/Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water, ground maint. included. utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

North Canaan Town Hall

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — “If you’re not coming to work, why would you get paid?”

Selectman Craig Whiting asked his fellow selectmen this pointed question during a special meeting of the Board on March 12 discussing Town Clerk Jean Jacquier, who has been absent from work for more than a month. She was not present at the meeting.

Dan Howe’s time machine

Dan Howe’s time machine
Dan Howe at the Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
Natalia Zukerman

“Every picture begins with just a collection of good shapes,” said painter and illustrator Dan Howe, standing amid his paintings and drawings at the Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The exhibit, which opened on Friday, March 7, and runs through April 10, spans decades and influences, from magazine illustration to portrait commissions to imagined worlds pulled from childhood nostalgia. The works — some luminous and grand, others intimate and quiet — show an artist whose technique is steeped in history, but whose sensibility is wholly his own.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, and trained at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, Howe’s artistic foundation was built on rigorous, old-school principles. “Back then, art school was like boot camp,” he recalled. “You took figure drawing five days a week, three hours a day. They tried to weed people out, but it was good training.” That discipline led him to study under Tom Lovell, a renowned illustrator from the golden age of magazine art. “Lovell always said, ‘No amount of detail can save a picture that’s commonplace in design.’”

Reading between the lines with Jon Kopita

Reading between the lines with Jon Kopita

Jon Kopita reading between the lines at the David M. Hunt Library.

Natalia Zukerman

Jon Kopita’s work, with its repetitive, meticulous hand-lettering, is an exercise in obsession. Through repetition, words become something else entirely — more texture than text. Meaning at once fades and expands as lines, written over and over, become a meditation, a form of control that somehow liberates.

“I’m a rule follower, so I like rules, but I also like breaking them,” said Kopita, as we walked through his current exhibit, on view at the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village until March 20.

