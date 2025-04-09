Classifieds - April 10, 2025

Autos, Trucks Wanted

Calling All Subaru Owners: Are you thinking of selling? Give me a call 860-806-3396.

Help Wanted

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-671-0499.

Town of Cornwall Hiring: The Town of Cornwall has a full-time job opening: for a Highway Department Maintainer. CLD required. For more details and to apply, contact First Selectmen’s office 860-672-4959.

YARD WORKER WANTED: General yard worker wanted for a home on the Amenia/Sharon border. Planting, mulch, weed whacking, weeding, hedge trimming etc. About 5 or 6 hours per week at $15/hour. Contact Paul at haviland483@gmail.com.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Need any home or yard improvements?: We have a solution! Gallagher Home Solutions is taking on new clients for 2025! We take pride in our work and look forward to working with you. Specialize in all Home Improvements & Maintenance, Property Management & Drainage. 475-434-0686. dagalla911@gmail.com.

Farm Products

Hay For Sale: Round Bales. First Cutting covered hay, round bales. First cut hay covered with plastic. $25.00 for bale loaded. 860-671-0499.

Real Estate

Houses For Rent

3b/3b home in Sharon: fully furnished, lake access, 3.84 acres. $5,000 per month. 860-309-4482.

MT RIGA Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT: Log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

Sharon Rentals: 1b/1b home on a private lake. Avail 4/1/25. Yearly. $2750/Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water, ground maint. included. utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.

Latest News

Connecticut approves merger of Northwell, Nuvance health systems

Sharon Hospital

Archive photo

Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy approved a merger between Northwell Health, a large New York-based health system, and Nuvance Health, which owns Danbury, Norwalk, Sharon and New Milford hospitals in Connecticut, as well as three hospitals in New York, according to a Tuesday announcement by the agency.

The two systems now have to complete the step of formally joining the entities together under the Northwell Health banner, a spokesperson for Nuvance Health said.

health

Out of the mouths of Ukrainian babes

To escape the cruelties of war, Katya finds solace in her imagination in “Sunflower Field”.

Krista A. Briggs

‘I can sum up the last year in three words: fear, love, hope,” said Oleksandr Hranyk, a Ukrainian school director in Kharkiv, in a February 2023 interview with the Associated Press. Fast forward to 2025, and not much has changed in his homeland. Even young children in Ukraine are echoing these same sentiments, as illustrated in two short films screened at The Moviehouse in Millerton on April 5, “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” and “Sunflower Field.”

“Sunflower Field,” an animated short from Ukrainian filmmaker Polina Buchak, begins with a young girl, Katya, who embroiders as her world becomes unstitched with the progression of the war. To cope, Katya retreats into a vivid fantasy world, shielding herself from the brutal realities surrounding her life, all while desperately wanting her family to remain intact as she awaits a phone call from her father, one that may never come.

film

William F. Buckley Jr.: a legacy rooted in Sharon

Provided

Sam Tanenhaus, when speaking about William F. Buckley, Jr., said he was drawn to the man by the size of his personality, generosity and great temperament. That observation was among the reasons that led Tanenhaus to spend nearly 20 years working on his book, “Buckley: The Life and Revolution That Changed America,” which is due out in June. Buckley and his family had deep roots in Sharon, living in the house called Great Elm on South Main Street, which was built in 1812 and bought by Buckley’s father in 1923.

The author will give a talk on “The Buckleys of Sharon” at the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 12, at 11 a.m. following the group’s annual meeting. The book has details on the family’s life in Sharon, which will, no doubt, be of interest to local residents.

books