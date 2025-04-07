Mr. Wonderful invests in CowPots; $200K for 20%

Latest News
NORTH CANAAN — In recent years, downtown North Canaan has welcomed new businesses, infrastructure improvements and spruced-up building facades.
In an effort to continue the positive momentum and identify funding options, First Selectman Brian Ohler toured Railroad Street with state officials Friday, April 4.
The group included State Senator Stephen Harding, R-30, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto and Transportation Engineering Administrator Mark Carlino.
Ohler relayed a number of ideas for innovation on Railroad Street regarding pedestrian walkways, power line relocation and railroad track upgrades.
“Canaan is the welcoming committee for Connecticut with Route 7, all the travelers coming down,” Ohler said. “We want to roll out the red carpet, but the carpet really isn’t what it should be aesthetically right now.”
Walkability
Ohler pointed out a crosswalk in front of the deli that abuts a seven-inch curb. “There’s no ADA consideration,” said Ohler.
Eucalitto explained that while the state does not directly fund sidewalk construction, DOT supports municipalities seeking grants for such projects. He noted the Community Connectivity Grant Program and Transportation Rural Improvement Program as two potential avenues for funding.
Eucalitto said grant applications approved by CCGP and TRIP typically fund construction, but municipalities are expected to pay for an engineer to design the project.
Eucalitto said TRIP applications can receive up to $800,000 and CCGP applications can receive up to $1.2 million.
With the help of Northwest Hills Council of Governments and Mark Carlino at DOT, North Canaan can itemize the specific work required to improve the pedestrian infrastructure, enabling the town to apply for grants.
Power lines
The group addressed the dated power lines and utility poles along Railroad Street. Ohler suggested moving powerlines behind the buildings or underground.
Carlino said the cost of relocating powerlines is immense. He suggested the town partner with Eversource to install new utility poles and clean up some haphazard wiring.
Newer utility poles — like the ones nearby on Main Street — are taller, allowing for wires and tranformers to be placed above building facades.
Ohler agreed that would be an efficient option, but said he still plans to research the cost to relocate power lines to the municipal parking lot behind the buildings.
Railroad track
The group considered upgrades to the railroad and how to achieve varying levels of improvement.
Ohler noted ongoing efforts to extend passenger rail from Danbury to New Milford, as well as a desire on the Massachusetts side of the border to connect passengers from Danbury to Pittsfield.
Eucalitto said the existing railroad track that runs through North Canaan is graded for freight trains and would require considerable upgrades to permit passenger trains. He said there is a third rail option: “holiday trains,” such as the scenic and historic train rides between Thomaston and Torrington on the Naugatuck Railroad.
While a passenger railroad requires full-length electrification for signaling and equipment, a holiday train “is much easier to accomplish by investing in a freight railroad,” said Eucalitto.
Ohler and Harding envisioned a “foliage train” for the autumn season.
“Then you kind of get the tourist feel to it,” said Harding, who compared it to another holiday train in Essex, Connecticut. “They bring in hundreds and hundreds, if not thousands, of people per season.”
“We have funds that can help a freight railroad upgrade their tracks,” said Eucalitto, adding the money can be used to build a passenger platform where people can onboard.
The group identified a potential landing spot for a platform north of the auto dealer on Railroad Street. Utilizing Union Deport for onboarding was also considered.
To be awarded funding, Housatonic Railroad Company would need to apply to DOT and the federal government for track upgrades.
Allyn H. Hurlburt III
CORNWALL — It is with great sadness that I share that I lost my husband, Buddy, my best friend and soulmate in a matter of minutes with no warning, at home on March 31, 2025. Our wonderful children are a testament to who he was and what we are as a family.
Buddy was born Allyn H. Hurlburt III, but went by Buddy because his father and grandfather were both Allyns too.
During school, he excelled in public speaking and was the FFA President in 1972-1973, which earned him a sharp blue jacket with gold letters that he recently wore with the buttons proudly closed up! He grew up with his siblings working on the farm and ended up being the one who purchased the farm from his parents. Anyone who has ever worked a farm knows that the work is constant, hard and sometimes not profitable, though always rewarding, and a great way to raise children.
In 1997, life changed for both of us and we were lucky enough to “save each other” as we liked to refer to it, and we combined forces and families and made a go! What an adventure we had, more kids, more cows, more chickens and more fun. We even made time for a couple of big trips to Florida so Buddy could visit some of the country. With the help of our kids, we milked cows, planted corn, sold eggs and eventually even diversified into pasteurizing and selling our own cheese and milk in glass bottles. Delivered fresh weekly to 27 different stores all over Connecticut.
Alas, economics won out and we struggled until we decided that our quality of life would improve with two full time jobs and part time farming. Buddy worked for the Town of Cornwall until he retired. These last few years have been busy for him despite “retiring”, he had odd jobs mostly at home, helped anyone that asked, kept tabs on the kids and what they needed, fed the animals we still have and of course tended to his beloved bird family outside, which we will continue faithfully.
He mostly enjoyed his family, his children meant the most to him, gave him so much pride and joy and love. He would sing their praises ad nauseum to anyone who would listen or look at high school basketball footage or listen to stories of their accomplishments. He loved going to a field hockey game for Brooke and then watching Mason swim at the lake.
Buddy loved people, meeting people, talking to people, helping people, learning from people, everywhere he went. He was funny, kind, generous to a fault, and deeply loved me and our family. He was in a happy place in his life, with so many things that he was planning and looking forward to which makes his passing even more heartbreaking to us.
Buddy is survived by his loving wife Irene of 28 years, daughters, Ciara (John) Orchard, Caroline (Matthew) Murray, sons, Brian (Chloe) Fossati, Carl Fossati, Jonathan (Regina) Hurlburt, grandsons Mason Hurlburt; granddaughter Charlotte Hurlburt, daughter-in-law Erin Reilly (Jason) and granddaughters Rita Dziedzic and Brooke Hurlburt, daughter Brittany (Benjamin) Palinkas and granddaughters Hadley and Kasey, son Christopher Hurlburt and grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Anita Hurlburt, siblings, Patricia (Ross) Huntington, (John in Heaven), Richard Hurlburt, William (Becky) Hurlburt, David (Valerie) Hurlburt, James Hurlburt, Nancy (Rob) Hohlfelder and Jennifer (Joseph) Markow. Also many nieces, nephews, (Timmy in Heaven), grand nieces and grand nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1p.m., at the United Church of Christ, Congregational, in Cornwall Village, CT. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department, PO BOX 180, West Cornwall, CT 06796.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Living with the things you love: a conversation with Mary Randolph Carter
There is magic in a home filled with the things we love, and Mary Randolph Carter, affectionately known as “Carter,” has spent a lifetime embracing that magic. Her latest book, “Live with the Things You Love … and You’ll Live Happily Ever After,” is about storytelling, joy, and honoring life’s poetry through the objects we keep.
“This is my tenth book,” Carter said. “At the root of each is my love of collecting, the thrill of the hunt, and living surrounded by things that conjure up family, friends, and memories.”
The creative director at Ralph Lauren for almost four decades, Carter began writing this book during the pandemic, a time of rediscovering comfort. “I found more time to appreciate those special things that give our homes warmth and connection.” Working with Ralph Lauren, she learned that the best spaces tell a personal story. “His desk was filled with toy cars, miniature shoes, superheroes, English dandies, cowboys on horseback. The walls? A gallery of his children’s paintings, iconic photos of Frank Sinatra and Gary Cooper. Everything told a story.”
Carter acknowledges how homes can become overwhelmed with stuff but sees a difference between clutter and collection. “To live happily, create environments that inspire and comfort rather than encumber you! Look around and ask, ‘What is truly meaningful? What makes you smile? What recalls the people and places you cherish?’” Then, she added, “weed out the rest with discipline and courage!”
Each home in Carter’s book reflects its inhabitant’s spirit. “The first time I walked into Bethann Hardison’s apartment, I knew right away how authentic it was to who she is.” Hardison’s walls are lined with artwork from friends Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Haitian paintings, testaments to a life well lived. “Though her mantra is, ‘the lighter the load, the freer the journey,’ she also admits some things ‘delight your environment’ and can’t be parted with. Amen to that!”
Having survived two childhood fires, Carter deeply understands what truly matters. “It’s not the things, but the people and memories they evoke.” She loves her collections, but they don’t possess her. “They make me happy, but they do not define me.”
She delights in how people showcase treasures. Paula Grief, for instance, lives in a ten-foot-wide house and had to part with many books. “She tucks the ones she can’t live without through the rungs of her staircase. I love that ingenuity!”
When asked about her most cherished possession, Carter tells a story of loss and serendipity. A childhood portrait of her in a blue velvet dress was lost in a fire. “Years later, the artist’s daughter found another version. Now, it hangs in our apartment, surrounded by flea market art and one of my favorite saints, Our Lady of Guadalupe.”
Adding to the cozy feeling of this book, Carter’s son, Carter Berg, took the photographs, and her sister, Cary, contributed the illustrations. “Cary once stayed in our apartment and painted a dozen objects from our cluttered kitchen. I hung them immediately. When I started this book, I knew she had to capture my favorite objects.”
Four of the featured homes are local to the Northwest Corner, including Carter’s in Millerton, Joan Osofsky’s in Lakeville, Robin Bell’s in Salisbury, and Paula Grief’s in Hudson. They all gathered at the White Hart/Oblong Speaker Series on March 27.
After perusing the richly colored pages of this book, you may feel tempted to shop. “You don’t need money to create a meaningful home,” Carter insisted. “Some of my favorite paintings cost no more than $10 or $25. Value is personal. It’s not about provenance but the story an object tells you or the one you make up.”
Carter’s advice? “Fall in love with the wackiest thing. Surround yourself with what matters, and you’ll live happily ever after.”
Beloved classic film ‘The Red Shoes’ comes to the big screen for Triplex benefit
On Saturday, April 5, at 3 p.m., The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington and Jacob’s Pillow, the dance festival in Becket, Massachusetts, are presenting a special benefit screening of the cinematic masterpiece, “The Red Shoes,” followed by a discussion and Q&A. Featuring guest speakers Norton Owen, director of preservation at Jacob’s Pillow, and dance historian Lynn Garafola, the event is a fundraiser for The Triplex.
“We’re pitching in, as it were, because we like to help our neighbors,” said Norton. “They (The Triplex) approached us with the idea, wanting some input if they were going to do a dance film. I thought of Lynn as the perfect person also to include in this because of her knowledge of The Ballets Russes and the book that she wrote about Diaghilev. There is so much in this film, even though it’s fictional, that derives from the Ballets Russes.” Garafola, the leading expert on the Ballets Russes under Serge Diaghilev, 1909–1929, the most influential company in twentieth-century theatrical dance, said, “We see glimpses of that Russian émigré tradition, performances we don’t see much of today. The film captures the artifice of ballet, from the behind-the-scenes world of dressers and conductors to the sheer passion of the audience.”
Hailed as one of the greatest films about ballet, “The Red Shoes,” 1948, is a dazzling fusion of dance and cinema, featuring a mesmerizing 17-minute ballet sequence performed by Scottish ballet dancer and actress, Moira Shearer. Directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, the film’s breathtaking use of Technicolor and evocative storytelling continues to captivate audiences, including legendary filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, and Steven Spielberg all of whom have cited the film as an influence on their work.
Garafola recalled seeing the film as a young dancer. “I remember being more taken with the plot then, but seeing it again recently, it was the color, the fantasy, and the glamour that struck me. Given how gray England was after the war, the film’s vibrant costumes and settings create an almost dreamlike escape.”
Owen echoed Garafola’s sentiment. “It’s magical. Color was their thing, and this latest restoration makes it even more breathtaking.”
The film underwent an extensive digital restoration at the UCLA Film and Television archive between 2006 and 2008 and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009. This is the version of the film which will be screened at the Triplex.
Owen said, “I love the depiction of young ballet audiences racing to their seats. That kind of enthusiasm is contagious. It’s what draws young dancers in.” Both Owen and Garafola epressed hope that young dancers will attend the event, sharing in the film’s enduring inspiration.
Owen and Garafola’s Q&A is sure to be lively and educational as they delve into the film’s legacy in both dance and cinema. “It’s not just a film for dance lovers. It’s a filmmaker’s film, too,” Owen added.
Join The Triplex and Jacob’s Pillow for this rare opportunity to experience “The Red Shoes” on the big screen, a film that continues to enchant, inspire, and ignite artistic passion.
Tickets are available for $75 at www.thetriplex.org.