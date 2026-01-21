Classifieds - January 22, 2026

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Landscaping and Construction LLC: Fully insured. Renovation, decking, painting; interior exterior, mowing lawn, garden, stone wall, patio, tree work, clean gutters, mowing fields. 845-636-3212.

Help Wanted

Town of Sharon-Parks and Recreation Director: Full-time, starting salary of $55,000 (commensurate with experience) plus benefits. Responsible for planning and managing recreational programs, facilities, budgets, staff, and community events. Qualifications: Bachelors in Recreation Management or related field preferred; leadership and organizational skills; valid driver’s license; CPR/First Aid and Lifeguard certifications (or willingness to obtain); ability to work evenings/weekends. Non-CDL ROAD/Facilities Maintainer: Full-time, starting pay $25.75/hr. plus benefits (following successful completion of probationary period). Duties include grounds maintenance at Veterans’ Field and Town Beach; assisting road crew with seasonal tasks, snow/ice removal, and minor facility repairs. Qualifications: HS diploma or equivalent, valid driver’s license and medical card, ability to operate small equipment, perform manual labor in all weather. Experience in maintenance or road work preferred. For full job description, see Town of Sharon website (sharonct.gov) or contact the Selectmen’s office 860-364-5789. Applications and resumes are to be received in the Selecmen’s Office, PO Box 385, Sharon CT 06069, by 4PM February 6. The Town of Sharon is an equal opportunity employer.

The Village of Millerton: seeks an energetic, motivated individual to fill our part-time Municipal Bookkeeper position (15-20 hours a week). The Village has several infrastructure projects in the works and is an exciting active workplace. Pay $25-$35 per hour based on experience. Applicants must be proficient in Microsoft software, including Outlook, Excel, and Office, and be able to navigate multiple software applications, including KVS or similar accounting software. Demonstrated commitment to detail, accuracy, and discretion is a prerequisite. Preference will be given to candidates with 3 years’ bookkeeping and municipal government financial experience. Applicants must be residents of Dutchess County, New York. Applicants with interest in the position are encouraged to apply January 23, 2026. For more information or to submit a letter of interest to Lisa Cope, Village Clerk at clerk@villageofmillerton-ny.gov.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Houses For Rent

3 BR/1 BA: fully furnished/fully equipped raised ranch style home in Canaan, available February 1 to June 30. Great opportunity to experience the area! $2800/month. 860-671-8753 or contact Elyse Harney Real Estate.

House for rent in Millerton, NY: Live in a piece of history-1865 schoolhouse. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Large finished attic with storage. Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer, dryer, propane fireplace and central ac. Super insulated. Beautiful sunsets. Quiet location and great yard. $2300 per month plus 1 month security. Utilities extra. Pets considered. Available immediately. Call Ray 518-789-6001.

SINGLE FAMILY HOME: 3BR, 2 Bath, 2 story & bsmnt, full kitchen, DR, laundry, large garden, rural Lakeville btw Hotchkiss & Lime Rock, Available Feb 1. $2,100 plus utilities. Text 650-281-2811.

