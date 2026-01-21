Classifieds - January 22, 2026

Latest News
Bob Ellwood
Café Gourmet Bakery and Catering opened in Canaan in November 2024, bringing a high-quality yet approachable dining experience to East Main Street. The restaurant is co-owned by Andrew Thielemann, general manager, and Nicholas Policastro, executive chef, who met two years ago while working in similar roles at another establishment and decided to strike out on their own.
Currently, the restaurant is open five days a week — Thursday through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — serving breakfast and lunch. Dinner service is planned for later this winter.
“Before the end of winter, we will be offering dinner service,” Thielemann said. “Initially, we’ll open softly for a couple of nights — Fridays and Saturdays —then expand dinner service fully Thursday through Monday by the beginning of summer.”
The phased rollout will allow the owners to gather feedback and iron out any wrinkles while serving a carefully curated menu designed to give customers the quality food and service they have already experienced as breakfast-and-lunch diners.
“Then we’ll move forward on expanding menu offerings based on what we’ve learned,” Thielemann said.
Thielemann has spent three decades in the hospitality industry.
“From dishwashing to running entire operations as a general manager,”Thielemann said. “Mine has been an experience-driven career,” he added. “Locally, I spent a few years at Troutbeck in Amenia, then went to Community Table in New Preston. What I bring to the enterprise is my ability to manage multiple stakeholders in venues ranging from casual dining operations to high-end country clubs, always with excellent hospitality as my primary deliverable.”
Policastro earned his culinary arts business management degree at SUNY Delhi, where he won multiple awards as an undergraduate. After graduation, his expertise grew with each professional move: an internship at the Otesaga Hotel & Resort in Cooperstown, New York; a chef role at Turning Stone Casino in Utica; chef at the private Columbia Golf Course in Claverack, New York; and at Wheatleigh in Lenox, Massachusetts, where he perfected his upscale French cooking.
The menu reflects that depth of experience. Breakfast is available all day, and after 11 a.m., an extensive lunch menu is offered through closing at 3 p.m. Standout breakfast items include the Crème Brûlée French Toast; the Salmon Avocado Toast on house-made whole wheat sourdough; and the Elderflower Fruit Parfait with house-made granola.
Lunch offerings include French onion and potato & leek soups, a variety of fresh salads, and a “Shareable” section featuring items such as truffle fries and chocolate sourdough with ricotta.
Online reviews reflect the experience:
•“WOW!! This place is incredible! The food was absolutely delicious… Andrew, the co-owner, was friendly and made us feel so welcome.”
•“The most charming spot around with an unpretentious atmosphere and genuinely great food. High-quality ingredients, thoughtfully made dishes, and very fairly priced.”
•“The wait staff asks right away when you sit down about your dietary needs, like gluten- and dairy-free, or allergies. So welcome and proactive!”
•“I intend to become a regular customer; this restaurant, this wonderful food — well worth the trip.”
Café Gourmet – Bakery & Catering is located at 18 E. Main Street in Canaan. Phone: (959) 227-9021. Reservations are not required at this time. Once dinner service begins, reservations will be recommended.
Leila Hawken
KENT — Approximately 30 residents turned out Thursday, Jan. 15, for Kent’s annual town meeting to cast their votes and hear an early overview of the town’s five-year capital plan.
The meeting opened with a unanimous vote authorizing the Board of Selectmen and the town treasurer to borrow money on behalf of the town throughout the year.
Voters then unanimously approved a slew of appointments to the Parks and Recreation Commission. David Schreiber, Kevin Frost and Keith Johnson were all installed as full members with three-year terms, expiring in 2029, while Miranda Lovato and Jordan Iovino were each appointed for one-year terms as alternates.
A motion was read to allow the town to assume ownership of Morehouse Cemetery on Richards Road and Parcell Cemetery on Old Gorham Road. Both are small, historic sites that haven’t seen a new burial in more than a century.
Michael Walach, whose property abuts Parcell Cemetery, questioned what the transfer of ownership meant. First Selectman Eric Epstein explained that when the Cemetery Committee was established two years ago, a provision was included stating that any additional graveyards discovered in town would be transferred to town ownership, since the Cemetery Committee functions as a municipal body.
Walach expressed that his major concern was that activity might ramp up in the quiet area, but Epstein said that he did not believe that would happen. Regardless, he promised to put Walach in touch with the Cemetery Committee for more information.
Joe Agli spoke next, asking the Board of Selectmen if the town would be responsible for upkeep and maintenance of the property if it assumes ownership, and if those expenses would be included in the town budget. Epstein confirmed, saying that the costs will be factored into the Cemetery Committee’s budget line. The motion ultimately passed, with just Agli opposing.
Five-year capital plan
The remainder of the meeting was dedicated to a detailed rundown of the five-year capital plan, the document that organizes future capital-intensive municipal projects.
Funds allocated within the first five years, in this case 2026 through 2031, are funded through taxation, while the next five years are included solely for planning purposes.
Notable in this year’s presentation was that the Board of Selectmen and other town department heads discussed projects from across the entire five-year tax period, breaking practice from recent years where only the fifth-year projects have been discussed. Epstein ran through a number of municipal improvement projects that have funding allocated in the plan, including road and bridge repairs, town equipment upgrades and replacements, improvement projects for Emery Park and Kent Commons, Town Hall refurbishments and renovations to the Transfer Station.
The controversial Swift House, a historic building in town that has ruffled the feathers of some residents during past budget seasons, remains on the plan with $425,000 directed towards modernizing and rehabilitating the structure.
Next to step up to the podium was Board of Education Chair Heather Brand, who explained several long term roof and sidewalk repair projects. The BOE’s total spending was the largest of any department on the Capital Plan, with a total of $1.75 million between fiscal years 2027 and 2031.
Fire Chief Tim Sneller closed the presentation, detailing improvements in communications equipment and infrastructure as well as replacing fire engines as major projects on the Volunteer Fire Department’s horizons.
When it was time for the public to weigh in, three residents spoke. Catherine Bachrach asked for the town to figure out a way to provide adequate parking at the Senior Center, as people are currently parking on the icy grass when space runs out. “It’s only a matter of time before someone has a serious fall,” she said, noting that improvements were not included in this version of the Capital Plan.
Karen Chase requested that the fire exit in the Town Hall meeting room be made ADA compliant, and Bruce Hoheb announced that Anderson Road is in dire need of repair. “The road is a warzone,” he said. Epstein said he would look into the issue and be in touch.
The final version of next year’s capital plan will be voted upon during the meeting to approve the town budget in May.
l. tomaino
NORTH CANAAN — The North Canaan Events Committee (NCEC) held a meeting Tuesday evening, Jan. 13, to begin mapping out plans for 2026, a year expected to bring expanded programming tied to major national and local milestones.
Christian Allyn, a resident attending the meeting, noted that 2026 will be “a big year with the 250th,” referring to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Jenn Crane, chair of NCEC, said that with a busy regional calendar expected in 2026, the committee wants to be mindful of other towns’ events to avoid scheduling conflicts. She stressed that the discussion was informal and not a formal meeting.
The meeting went on to discuss more than 20 area events, and some of the highlights include:
The George Washington’s Birthday Ball, scheduled for Feb. 21 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre. The event, hosted by Friends of the Canaan History Center, will feature live music by Relatively Sound, with “small bites” provided by Freund’s Farm. Guests will also be greeted by costumed historical figures circulating throughout the evening, wearing period attire on loan from Sharon Playhouse. Tickets are $50 per person.
The event will also feature a “Tipple Table,” a colonial-era tradition offering George Washington’s beer recipe brewed by Norbrook Farm Brewery, along with wine from Land of Nod Vineyard & Winery.
In March, the annual Egg Hunt is scheduled for March 28 at Lawrence Field. Town Clean Up Day will follow on April 25 in recognition of Earth Day.
In May, NCEC will assist the Friends of Douglas Library with their annual plant sale, and the first vendor market of the year is planned for Sunday, May 31.
June will feature cemetery tours and Summer Talks presented by the Falls Village–Canaan Historical Society. On June 13, the Canaan History Center will reenact the raising of the Liberty Pole on the Corner Green, adjacent to Bunny McGuire Park, with hot dogs and apple pie served. NCEC will also spearhead the Community Tag Sale on Father’s Day weekend, June 20–21.
Summer programming continues in July with the return of Summer Nights of Canaan, including a carnival, fireworks and parade. The Bitterman Center will host a dinner featuring traditional colonial foods.
Canaan Railroad Days will take place Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, highlighting the town’s locomotive history with events centered around the Canaan Union Depot.
A car show is planned for September at North Canaan Elementary School. Crane said organizers have also asked NCEC to coordinate a vendor fair in conjunction with the event.
Pumpkin Fest and the annual scarecrow contest are scheduled for October. The Calico Fair will be held the first Saturday in November at Pilgrim House, followed by Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.
The holiday season begins the Sunday after Thanksgiving with Winter Fest’s Parade of Lights. A vendor market will be held at the elementary school prior to the parade.
December planning includes the annual holiday house decorating, business window painting and Letters to Santa programs.
Concluding the meeting, NCEC Chair Jenn Crane said, “So, now it is all about filling these events and collaborations.” She added that volunteers are needed to support the events and prevent cancellations.
For more information visit www.northcanaaneventscommittee.org
Sharon is the best place in the world to live
Sharon, Connecticut, is the best place in the world to live.
I’ve lived here for the past five years — originally from New York moved to Millerton in 1997 and found Sharon to be a very beneficial place to live. First of all, the townspeople are amazing. You have many shops and doctors such as Dr. Colite, the dentist.
He is a very caring person and understanding. For instance, I need a great deal of dental work and he offered to give me time payments however it wasn’t necessary I was very impressed because in the city that would never happen.
The hospital is another blessing. I have never had such a wonderful experience at a hospital in my life. I have a family that lives in Florida, my mother-in-law and my sister-in-law came to visit me and fell in love with this town. When they went back to Florida she sold her home and bought a home in Sharon.
However, they moved and about six months later my mother-in-law had a serious problem. She was bleeding internally and was rushed to Sharon Hospital. What they did was a miracle. They called Dr. Cole and his skill stopped the bleeding so fast that she did not need a transfusion.
She needed extra help and is now in Sharon rehab center. We had found the care here is special and we appreciate everything that this town has to offer and I hope that the people of Sharon would feel the way that my family feels about Sharon, Connecticut.
Angelo Prunella
Sharon
Honor Yerkes and keep Salisbury Ambulance
Just before her death in 2019, Franny Yerkes made a generous gift to her beloved Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service (SVAS), where she served for thirty years as both an EMT and Secretary of the Squad. Her goal was to help ensure the long-term health and viability of SVAS by supporting the substantial costs of training and certification for Squad members and new recruits.
From this gift, the Franny Fund was created. Over the past five years, it has paid for training tuition and related expenses that would otherwise have been borne by individual members. Through additional contributions from Franny’s family and friends, the Fund has grown, and an endowment has now been established to keep the Franny Fund healthy and active in perpetuity.
SVAS is funded entirely by private donations and does not charge for its lifesaving services. If you value this remarkable organization that serves this very special town, please consider joining me in contributing to the SVAS Franny Fund Endowment. Donations may be sent to SVAS, P.O. Box 582, Salisbury.
Our goal is to raise $50,000 for the endowment.
I know Franny would be deeply pleased to see how her Fund continues to support the Squad she loved so much. Thank you.
Lee Hayes
Warren, Rhode Island
A New Chapter for Sharon Hospital: Our Commitment to the Northwest Corner
At Northwell Health, we are incredibly excited and deeply committed to our new hospitals in Connecticut, including the future of Sharon Hospital. We understand that Sharon Hospital is more than just a building; it is a cornerstone of this community, a place of healing, comfort, and trust built over generations.
We hear the concerns about healthcare access in rural areas – the challenges of a “health care desert,” the distances, and the need for reliable, local services. That’s precisely why our commitment to Sharon Hospital includes being a community partner, listening intently to community needs and ensuring you have reliable local care.
That commitment includes the preservation and advancement of vital services, including comprehensive women’s health services. We understand that the availability of obstetrics is profoundly important, and we are committed to maintaining these services at Sharon Hospital. Our goal is to ensure that future generations can continue to be safely born and compassionately cared for right here in Sharon.
As Attorney General William Tong rightly emphasized, “miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery,” and we believe every family deserves access to safe, local maternity care. At Northwell Health, we don’t believe in a “hub-and-spoke” model of care where patients requiring most specialized services are referred into only the most advanced facilities. We’ve always believed in care being provided as locally as possible, so long as local expertise can provide such care safely. We believe that obstetrical care at Sharon is evidence of this commitment.
But our commitment extends far beyond that. We will maintain Sharon Hospital as a full-service community hospital, ensuring 24/7 surgical capabilities and a robust, full-service emergency department. Our plan isn’t just about maintaining; it’s about improving services and enhancing access in the community. Northwell is incredibly committed to ambulatory network development – we are today a network of 28 hospitals and 1,050 ambulatory practices. While enhancing care for the community will always be viewed through the lens of capabilities at Sharon Hospital, ensuring the right care is being provided in the right setting is also a part of our commitment. At Northwell, nearly 80 percent of our patient encounters take place outside of a hospital, with a focus on providing services in the most efficient and patient-centric environment possible.
This acquisition is backed by significant investment. Northwell has committed to injecting at least $1 billion across Nuvance hospitals in Connecticut and New York over the next five years, a process that we’ve already begun, ensuring capital, expertise, and support for long-term fiscal stability and critical growth investments at places like Sharon. We’re also integrating advanced systems, like a unified electronic records management system, to enhance care coordination.
Our partnership with the Connecticut and New York Attorneys General, as well as the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy, reflects our shared goal: to safeguard the interests of Connecticut patients and providers, ensuring accessible, quality healthcare for this community for years to come.
Northwell Health is honored to become an even greater part of this community, and we are grateful for the community’s engagement and partnership. We are confident that, together, we will not only secure Sharon Hospital’s future but elevate its capacity to serve, providing the essential, high-quality care this vibrant community deserves.
John D’Angelo, MD, Northwell Health President and CEO
Kevin Beiner, Northwell Health Chief Operating Officer
Sharon
One year into Donald Trump’s second term
One year into the Trump administration and we’ve seen the majority of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol invaders pardoned.
One year into the Trump administration and we’ve seen an increase in worldwide violence directed towards people of color, Hispanics and people of Asian and Jewish descent.
One year into the Trump administration and we’ve listened to threats of changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico, taking over Greenland through whatever means necessary, an invasion of Venezuela and now possible further military actions in Iran.
One year into the Trump administration and we’ve seen I.C.E. troops move into several “sanctuary” cities which either have Democratic Governors or Mayors, or states which voted overwhelmingly Democratic in the last election. We’ve witnessed these I.C.E. soldiers act in alarmingly violent behaviors.
One year into the Trump administration and now we’ve witnessed the blatant killing of Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good. Whatever situation she found herself driving in during an ice storm cost her her life. Mrs. Good could have been any of our daughters, sisters or Mother. Where does an I.C.E. officer get off calling her a “Fuc…in Bitch”? If these officers are sufficiently trained why didn’t they simply shoot out her tires and take her into custody for whatever infraction they perceived? Why are these I.C.E. officers so violent?
What has happened to this country? Could all of these overtly violent behaviors been sanctioned and unleashed by one man?
If so everyone who voted for Donald Trump has the blood of Renee Nicole Good on their hands.
Jim Wexler
Sharon
