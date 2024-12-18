Cold Spring, a not-so-hidden Hudson Valley gem

According to Alissa Malnati, co-creator of the new coffee table tome, “Cold Spring, NY”, after twenty-five years in the urban jungle, it was time to go in search of a cure for the angst which, for some, can come with metropolitan living. “My husband and I were soul sick,” explained Malnati of the couple’s move to Cold Spring, a Hudson River town located in leafy Putnam County. “We were seeking restoration and quiet, and to be in nature, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”

The time was right for a move in 2021. The Malnatis relocated from busy Brooklyn to a tranquil mountaintop abode which allowed them to decompress without the intrusion of cell phones and ceaseless city noise. With the shift to the Hudson Valley, Alissa, a writer and fashion executive, and her husband, Will, a podcaster and television producer, found the peace they were searching for in Cold Spring, a semi-rural town known for its boutiques, antique shops, and world-class hiking trails.

While modern Cold Spring offers an array of unique independent retailers as well as specialty restaurants and coffeehouses, it is also a destination point for nature-lovers and an historical town.

Many of its current and decaying sites have been documented in “Cold Spring, NY”, coauthored and co-photographed by both Alissa and Will. It served as the home of the West Point Foundry – now enshrined as the West Point Foundry Preserve – which produced artillery for the U.S. government starting in 1818, and it also became known for its Parrott rifles during the Civil War. The town was once visited by Abraham Lincoln back in 1862. In 1970, as part of an effort to raise environmental awareness through the Clearwater Organization, Pete Seeger’s boat, the Clearwater, was once docked at Cold Spring during a music festival at which Seeger performed. Cold Spring remains actively committed to preserving its small-town character, its waters and historic sites. The Putnam History Museum is also located in Cold Spring.

“We never intended for it to be a book,” the couple explained of the process that came about very organically. “At first, it was just photographs that we framed, then photographs that became photo albums, and eventually we decided to print it into a coffee table book.”

Their collaboration proved to be a very positive one which brought them closer. “We loved working on this together and hope that we are able to do more as a duo,” Alissa said, noting that future shared projects along the same lines as “Cold Spring, NY” are already being explored by the couple.

“Cold Spring, NY”, which contains over one hundred pages of vivid black-and-white photography, highlights the town’s very active Main Street as well as its Hudson riverfront, local mountainous terrain, nearby woodland wonders, and sites of antiquated interest.

“There is much beauty in the town that no matter where we were, there was a photo to take.”

While the Malnatis captured as many historical and modern sites as possible for the book, there was an omission of a more recent occurrence. “There was one photo we didn’t take that haunts us to this day,” Alissa recounted. “There was a massive rainstorm in the summer of 2023 and the streets of Cold Spring were flooded. The stairs that take you underneath the railroad from Main St. were alsocompletely submerged in about ten feet of water that had accumulated below. It was like a scene from a movie, and, unfortunately, we were in such shock that we didn’t think to grab the photo.”

Among the photographs they were able to capture, Will Malnati’s preference is for the Bannerman Castle snaps on pages 23-24. Said Will, “The Bannerman Castle shots are a favorite – how much history it has and how beautiful it is up close. People don’t travel there very often or at all, so it was special to see it from the base of it. I also love the human portraits – so much character and love in each of them.” Alissa is most enthusiastic about the photo on page 31 titled “Optical Illusion”, saying, “You can flip the photo upside down and it would look the same, unless you are present with the photo and notice a small ripple in the water.“

The Cold Spring experience proved so refreshing for the Malnatis that while they eventually had to return to Brooklyn, they felt very strongly about leaving a parting gift for their adopted community in the form of the book. They’re also hoping they can eventually return to the community again someday on a more permanent basis. And while some Cold Spring residents prefer for the town to remain a hidden gem of the Hudson Valley, the Malnatis have a different take. Said Alissa, “Cold Spring is a special town and like anything special, it’s difficult for it to remain a secret for too long.”