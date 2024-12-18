Cold Spring, a not-so-hidden Hudson Valley gem

Latest News
"What I really feel lucky about is having had the chance to meet and photograph so many people who had a real impact on our lives,” said Christopher Little whose new memoir, “Shooting the Breeze: Memories of a Photojournalist” was just released. The book is as eclectic and colorful as the man himself and offers an intimate look into Little’s globe-trotting career spent behind the lens, capturing some of the most iconic figures, events, and human stories of the past half-century.
In 2021, the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at The University of Texas acquired Little’s photographic archive.
“I had two young women who spent three months in my basement cataloging this stuff,” said Little. “So, while they were working, I was scanning as much as I could for this book.” After the three months, Little described that a “big blue truck” came to take away his 371,574 images which are now a permanent addition to the Briscoe Center’s internationally significant photojournalism collection. “It’s very bittersweet,” shared Little. “It was literally a life’s work driving away, but I’m so glad to have it there. And I’m in good company.”
Little has always kept good company; his career is a testament to a charmed life and relentless curiosity. Born and raised in Manhattan, Little’s father was a journalist with The New York Herald Tribune writing a five-day-a-week column covering the theater. His mother was a playwright, and the couple often had famous people to their apartment.
Little’s father was beloved and dropping his name not only helped open doors early on but put his subjects at ease. “He taught me a lot about journalism and the basic idea that I should look for another angle.”
This “other angle” is what makes Little’s photographs so evocative—he’s able to capture an entire story in a static image. “There’s a picture by Nat Fein, a really famous picture,” said Little about one of his early influences. “It was the first sports photograph to ever win the Pulitzer Prize. It’s a picture of Babe Ruth on his last day at Yankee Stadium and it’s shot from behind. It’s always stayed with me.”
Little studied psychology at Yale, another element that seems to have guided him to a deeper understand of his subjects. It was while he was still a student at Yale that Little began working for Newsweek. “I was at Yale from ’67 to ’71 and the campus was one news story after another with the student movement, the Bobby Seale (co-founder of the Black Panter Party) trial, and all that. So, I’d photograph stuff and then I’d get on my motorcycle and drive to New York. I had a loose relationship with Newsweek and I would give them my film, they’d process it, and if they liked something, they’d buy it. And then they started giving me assignments.” After college, he worked for Time Magazine and by 25, he was working with People magazine, beginning a 21-year stint during which he shot more than 350 assignments.
“The early days were incredible,” Little recalled. “I couldn’t have been a freelance journalist now. It almost doesn’t exist.” From covering the Watergate hearings for Time magazine to serving as official photographer for the Aga Khan and working with William F. Buckley Jr. on bestselling sailing memoirs, Little’s assignments brought him into the orbit of world leaders, celebrities, and everyday heroes. His work has been published in Life, Time, Newsweek, The New York Times, Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ, and Architectural Digest, to name a few. Little’s work also went beyond famous faces. Some of his favorite assignments were stories about “ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” such as the first million-dollar lottery winner whose life fell apart under the weight of sudden wealth. “It was heartbreaking to witness,” he said.
The self-designed book, laid out in Adobe InDesign, gave Little the creative freedom he craved. “Nobody told me what to do,” he said. The cover, a playful collage, mirrors the book’s non-linear structure and personal touch.
Beyond photography, Little has led a vibrant life. A father and grandfather, he recently retired from serving as an EMT in Norfolk, Connecticut, after tearing his rotator cuff. “It seemed like a good time to retire,” he said. He spends his time now with his wife Betsy and takes digital photographs in the woods with his dog, Ruby.
Reflecting on his multifaceted career, Little shared, “I have no regrets and no bitterness. It’s a great luxury to look at it all from afar.”
With “Shooting the Breeze,” Little has ensured future generations can explore the remarkable life and work of a photojournalist who truly captured the world.
To purchase a copy of “Shooting the Breeze” visit: www.christopherlittle.com
“I have pieces of wood that’ll sit around for years and then suddenly, I’m looking at it and think, ‘Oh! This is what you want to be,’” said artist Ani Jenkins whose extraordinary solo exhibit of wood sculptures opened at Housatonic Valley High School’s Kearcher-Monsell Gallery on December 13. This show marks a new milestone for the gallery, featuring its first collection of exclusively three-dimensional works. Jenkins, who moved to Falls Village during the Covid-19 pandemic, has brought her intricate and interactive wood sculptures to the Northeast, much to the delight of students, staff, and visitors.
Jenkins grew up in Boulder, Colorado, surrounded by art, as her mother was pursuing her MFA during that time. Her exploration of wood began in the 90’s when she had an opportunity to take an inlay class. “Everything came so easily and naturally, it was as if I’d been working with wood my entire life,” said Jenkins. She continued to work for many years adding inlay to furniture and musical instruments but shared, “I was craving more three-dimensionality, so I started playing around with all the little scraps and cut-offs and building sculptures with those. It all just exploded and snowballed.” Her practice eventually evolved into creating larger, sculptural pieces that are infused with deep mystical themes, reflections of ancient civilizations and visions of times and places still yet to be seen.
“Wood tells a story,” Jenkins explained. “A lot of these pieces almost build themselves. It’s about getting out of the way rather than intentionally creating.”
The exhibit at HVRHS, titled “Visions,” was curated by students under the guidance of senior Elinor Wolgemuth, the gallery’s lead intern. As part of her role overseeing gallery operations, Wolgemuth used the experience to develop her senior capstone project: a comprehensive guide to help future student interns manage the gallery effectively.
“It’s a step-by-step guide on how to have a show, how to run an opening, things like that. It’s about creating a team that will flow throughout the years and work together,” said Wolgemuth. Jenkins noted of the students’ dedication, “They’ve been as professional as any gallery I’ve ever worked with.”
Art teacher Lilly Barnett, who started at the school this fall, emphasized the importance of showcasing Jenkins’s work. “Ani elevates the artistry of woodworking, breaking traditional gender stereotypes. It’s powerful for our students to see.” FFA students have also expressed admiration for Jenkins’s craftsmanship, with many inspired by the precision and creativity in her pieces.
Jenkins and her family relocated from the west coast to Falls Village in 2020. Never having been to the east coast, the artist was delighted to find that surrounded by Connecticut’s hardwood forests, she was newly inspired. “I’m much more of a small-town person, so this is a great place to be,” she said. Having grown up in Northern New Mexico and Colorado, her work often reflects mystical themes, ancient civilizations, and the essence of the natural world. “There’s a lot of femininity in my work,” Jenkins shared. “I love bringing flowing lines into my pieces, contrasting with the rigidity of traditional woodworking.”
Jenkins’s fascination with “containment” is evident in her work, which often features hidden drawers, compartments, and interactive elements designed to engage viewers. The intricate wooden creations invite touch and exploration, offering a magical, hands-on experience. Even better, all the pieces are available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the school’s art department.
Ani Jenkins’s intricate and interactive sculptures have brought a unique and inspiring artistic experience to Housatonic Valley High School’s Kearcher-Monsell Gallery. “I’d like to be an artist after high school,” said Wolgemuth. “I’m not sure if I want to do curatorial or more freelance work with my own art, but finding that balance is important to me.”
“I want to build fully moving pieces—big totems where people can arrange all the different pieces,” said Jenkins, hinting at future projects.
The exhibit will be on view through January 10, 2025. To make an appointment, call (860) 824-5123