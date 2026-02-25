Colonial figures come to life at Washington’s Ball

NORTH CANAAN — Visitors from centuries past mingled with present-day residents Saturday evening as the town celebrated George Washington’s birthday and officially launched its 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

The Washington Birthday Ball, held at the aptly named Colonial Theatre, brought colonial history to life through reenactors portraying figures with deep ties to Canaan.

Captain Gershom Hewitt — a member of the expedition that captured Fort Ticonderoga — was dressed in full regalia, happy to speak about his service. Portrayed by Tim Abbott, executive director of the Housatonic Valley Association and a well-known reenactor, Hewitt hoisted a cup of rum punch declaring, “Confusion to our enemies.”

Tim Abbott portrays Captain Gershom Hewitt at North Canaan’s Colonial Theatre. Ruth Epstein

Hewitt is buried in the town’s Mountain View Cemetery.

Also in attendance was Colonel Charles Burrall (played by Peter Bickford), a war officer who in his early life was destitute, but went on to become one of the wealthiest of Canaan’s early land speculators. He held important government positions during his life, serving as a long-time representative to the General Assembly and as one of the delegates in 1788 who ratified the Constitution of the United States.

And of course, George and Martha Washington (Falls Village First Selectman David Barger and his wife, Carmela Barger) circulated among the guests.

Town historian Kathryn Boughton, one of the event’s organizers, said she was especially pleased that descendants of early settlers attended in costume.

Dan Adam’s ninth great-grandfather was Squire Samuel Forbes, who started a blacksmith shop in Canaan and eventually amassed a large amount of land. “Our family has been farming here for over 200 years,” he said, a tradition that continues to this day.

Samuel and Lucy Forbes’ daughter Abigail married John Adam, and Forbes and Adam went into business together. They created a farm called “Land of Nod” which provided food for the workers at nearby Beckley Furnace. That farm still exists, and while not as large as it once was, the Adam family still sells homemade syrups and jams, as well as wool from their sheep.

Adam came dressed as Samuel Forbes, and his wife, Melissa Adam, as Lucy Peirce Forbes. Their daughter Abigail Adam came as her namesake.

Ellen and Charlie Goodyear traveled from Virginia to attend the ball. He came as his ancestor Isaac Lawrence and she as his wife, Lydia. Lawrence is reputed to be Canaan’s second settler, arriving in 1739. He purchased land on the banks of the Blackberry River and by the time he died in 1793 had accumulated 192 acres. The stately house, built in 1751 on Route 7, is still owned by his descendants. In 1756, he opened a tavern on the southern side of the house.

Martha and George Washington (Carmela and Dave Barger) attend the Washington Day’s Ball. Ruth Epstein

The theatre was filled with ball goers who got into the spirit of the evening wearing elaborate costumes. Many of the men sported white wigs, while women primped in long colorful dresses.

Guests sampled period food and drink and followed a caller’s instructions through square dances and the Virginia Reel. Music was provided by Relatively Sound.

Theresa Freund of Freund’s Farm Market researched the food she prepared for the evening’s menu. “There is no recipe I found in Martha Washington’s cookbook that would be edible in modern day,” she said, noting how she was able to tweak items to keep them as authentic as possible.

She explained that when the settlers came to New England, they found chestnuts, so chestnut soup was among the offerings, along with turkey soup, mini meat pies, chicken fricassee, ham and mustard pastries and biscuits. “They seemed to use a lot of sauces and mustard,” said Freund, “maybe to cover up the meat that probably was rancid. Everything appeared to be simmered over a fire. I promise no one will come down with dysentery tonight,” she joked.

Desserts included walnut pie, since Washington loved nuts, hermits and apple crisp, among other treats.

Among the libations was George Washington small beer, which was inspired by the president’s 1757 recipe. A description stated that “at 3% ABV (alcohol by volume), it reflects the practical, sessionable beer people drank throughout the day during that period. In the 18th century, beer was often considered safer than water, since colonists didn’t yet understand the germ theory, but they did understand fermentation.” The beer was provided by Norbrook Farm Brewery.

Martha Washington’s rum punch recipe appeared in her handwritten cookbook. In that era, punch was more common than straight spirits and was meant to be shared in a communal bowl. The wine came from Land of Nod Winery.

As Kathy Keane, leader of the town’s 250th celebration and an organizer of the event, looked over the crowd, she declared the evening “a smashing success. I’m so glad so many came in costume. It’s been a joy to have this in Canaan. We’ve combined history and silliness.”