usa 250

Colonial figures come to life at Washington’s Ball

Colonial figures come to life at Washington’s Ball

Kathy Keane, head of North Canaan’s 250th celebration of the United States, left, Kathryn Boughton, the town’s historian, and First Selectman Jesse Bunce welcome guests to the Washington’s Day Ball Saturday.

Ruth Epstein

NORTH CANAAN — Visitors from centuries past mingled with present-day residents Saturday evening as the town celebrated George Washington’s birthday and officially launched its 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

The Washington Birthday Ball, held at the aptly named Colonial Theatre, brought colonial history to life through reenactors portraying figures with deep ties to Canaan.

Captain Gershom Hewitt — a member of the expedition that captured Fort Ticonderoga — was dressed in full regalia, happy to speak about his service. Portrayed by Tim Abbott, executive director of the Housatonic Valley Association and a well-known reenactor, Hewitt hoisted a cup of rum punch declaring, “Confusion to our enemies.”

Tim Abbott portrays Captain Gershom Hewitt at North Canaan’s Colonial Theatre.Ruth Epstein

Hewitt is buried in the town’s Mountain View Cemetery.

Also in attendance was Colonel Charles Burrall (played by Peter Bickford), a war officer who in his early life was destitute, but went on to become one of the wealthiest of Canaan’s early land speculators. He held important government positions during his life, serving as a long-time representative to the General Assembly and as one of the delegates in 1788 who ratified the Constitution of the United States.

And of course, George and Martha Washington (Falls Village First Selectman David Barger and his wife, Carmela Barger) circulated among the guests.

Town historian Kathryn Boughton, one of the event’s organizers, said she was especially pleased that descendants of early settlers attended in costume.

Dan Adam’s ninth great-grandfather was Squire Samuel Forbes, who started a blacksmith shop in Canaan and eventually amassed a large amount of land. “Our family has been farming here for over 200 years,” he said, a tradition that continues to this day.

Samuel and Lucy Forbes’ daughter Abigail married John Adam, and Forbes and Adam went into business together. They created a farm called “Land of Nod” which provided food for the workers at nearby Beckley Furnace. That farm still exists, and while not as large as it once was, the Adam family still sells homemade syrups and jams, as well as wool from their sheep.

Adam came dressed as Samuel Forbes, and his wife, Melissa Adam, as Lucy Peirce Forbes. Their daughter Abigail Adam came as her namesake.

Ellen and Charlie Goodyear traveled from Virginia to attend the ball. He came as his ancestor Isaac Lawrence and she as his wife, Lydia. Lawrence is reputed to be Canaan’s second settler, arriving in 1739. He purchased land on the banks of the Blackberry River and by the time he died in 1793 had accumulated 192 acres. The stately house, built in 1751 on Route 7, is still owned by his descendants. In 1756, he opened a tavern on the southern side of the house.

Martha and George Washington (Carmela and Dave Barger) attend the Washington Day’s Ball.Ruth Epstein

The theatre was filled with ball goers who got into the spirit of the evening wearing elaborate costumes. Many of the men sported white wigs, while women primped in long colorful dresses.

Guests sampled period food and drink and followed a caller’s instructions through square dances and the Virginia Reel. Music was provided by Relatively Sound.

Theresa Freund of Freund’s Farm Market researched the food she prepared for the evening’s menu. “There is no recipe I found in Martha Washington’s cookbook that would be edible in modern day,” she said, noting how she was able to tweak items to keep them as authentic as possible.

She explained that when the settlers came to New England, they found chestnuts, so chestnut soup was among the offerings, along with turkey soup, mini meat pies, chicken fricassee, ham and mustard pastries and biscuits. “They seemed to use a lot of sauces and mustard,” said Freund, “maybe to cover up the meat that probably was rancid. Everything appeared to be simmered over a fire. I promise no one will come down with dysentery tonight,” she joked.

Desserts included walnut pie, since Washington loved nuts, hermits and apple crisp, among other treats.

Among the libations was George Washington small beer, which was inspired by the president’s 1757 recipe. A description stated that “at 3% ABV (alcohol by volume), it reflects the practical, sessionable beer people drank throughout the day during that period. In the 18th century, beer was often considered safer than water, since colonists didn’t yet understand the germ theory, but they did understand fermentation.” The beer was provided by Norbrook Farm Brewery.

Martha Washington’s rum punch recipe appeared in her handwritten cookbook. In that era, punch was more common than straight spirits and was meant to be shared in a communal bowl. The wine came from Land of Nod Winery.

As Kathy Keane, leader of the town’s 250th celebration and an organizer of the event, looked over the crowd, she declared the evening “a smashing success. I’m so glad so many came in costume. It’s been a joy to have this in Canaan. We’ve combined history and silliness.”

usa 250

Latest News

Classifieds - February 26, 2026

Classifieds - February 26, 2026

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

The Salisbury Association’s Land Trust seeks part-time Land Steward: Responsibilities include monitoring easements and preserves, filing monitoring reports, documenting and reporting violations or encroachments, and recruiting and supervising volunteer monitors. The Steward will also execute preserve and trail stewardship according to Management Plans and manage contractor activity. Up to 10 hours per week, compensation commensurate with experience. Further details and requirements are available on request. To apply: Send cover letter, resume, and references to info@salisburyassociation.org. The Salisbury Association is an equal opportunity employer.

Keep ReadingShow less

To save birds, plant for caterpillars

To save birds, plant for caterpillars

Fireweed attracts the fabulous hummingbird sphinx moth.

Photo provided by Wild Seed Project

You must figure that, as rough as the cold weather has been for us, it’s worse for wildlife. Here, by the banks of the Housatonic, flocks of dark-eyed juncos, song sparrows, tufted titmice and black-capped chickadees have taken up residence in the boxwood — presumably because of its proximity to the breakfast bar. I no longer have a bird feeder after bears destroyed two versions and simply throw chili-flavored birdseed onto the snow twice a day. The tiny creatures from the boxwood are joined by blue jays, cardinals and a solitary flicker.

These birds will soon enough be nesting, and their babies will require a nonstop diet of caterpillars. This source of soft-bodied protein makes up more than 90 percent of native bird chicks’ diets, with each clutch consuming between 6,000 and 9,000 caterpillars before they fledge. That means we need a lot of caterpillars if we want our bird population to survive.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and the home for American illustration

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and the home for American illustration

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett

L. Tomaino
"The field of illustration is very close to my heart"
— Stephanie Plunkett

For more than three decades, Stephanie Haboush Plunkett has worked to elevate illustration as a serious art form. As chief curator and Rockwell Center director at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, she has helped bring national and international attention to an art form long dismissed as merely commercial.

Her commitment to illustration is deeply personal. Plunkett grew up watching her father, Joseph Haboush, an illustrator and graphic designer, work late into the night in his home studio creating art and hand-lettered logos for package designs, toys and licensed-character products for the Walt Disney Co. and other clients.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Free film screening and talk on end-of-life care

Free film screening and talk on end-of-life care
‘Come See Me in the Good Light’ is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards.
Provided

Craig Davis, co-founder and board chair of East Mountain House, an end-of-life care facility in Lakeville, will sponsor a March 5 screening of the documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light” at The Moviehouse in Millerton, followed by a discussion with attendees.

The film, which is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards, follows the poet Andrea Gibson and their partner Megan Falley as they are suddenly and unimaginably forced to navigate a terminal illness. The free screening invites audiences to gather not just for a film but for reflection on mortality, healing, connection and the ways communities support one another through difficult life transitions.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

The power of one tray

The power of one tray

A tray can help group items in a way that looks and feels thoughtful and intentional.

Kerri-Lee Mayland

Winter is a season that invites us to notice our surroundings more closely and crave small, comforting changes rather than big projects.

That’s often when clients ask what they can do to make their homes feel finished or fresh again — without redecorating, renovating or shopping endlessly. My answer: start with one tray.

Keep ReadingShow less
writer's notebook

Tangled specks: tiny flies, big ambitions

Tangled specks: tiny flies, big ambitions

Here is a sample from a recently purchased assortment of specks. From left: Black speck, Parachute Adams dry fly speck, greenish sparkly speck.

Patrick L. Sullivan

I need to get my glasses checked

My fingers fumbling like heck

Keep ReadingShow less
fishing
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.