usa 250

Vermilyea shares lesser-known stories from Revolutionary times

Vermilyea shares lesser-known stories from Revolutionary times

Peter Vermilyea at Scoville Memorial Library Feb. 19.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Historian Peter Vermilyea took a group at the Scoville Memorial Library on a tour of the American Revolution that included a soldier who fought in the Continental Army and lived to see the end of the Civil War.

Vermilyea, who is the author of several books and the head of the Social Studies department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, also touched on a serial killer and the role of Black soldiers in the conflict.

The Feb. 19 event was part of the library’s ongoing discussion of the American Revolution and Russell Shorto’s book “Revolution Song.”

Vermilyea engaged with the audience of about 25 people throughout the presentation.

He started with the strange case of Barnett Davenport, Litchfield County’s first mass murderer.

Prior to the Revolution, Davenport lived in what is now Washington, Connecticut, and decided to kill his family, set fire to their home, and fake his own death.

He wasn’t clever enough, however, and was eventually found hiding in a cave in Cornwall.

“This complicated the Revolution,” Vermilyea said.

Because of the notoriety of the Davenport case, in Litchfield County, soldiers in the Continental Army were not allowed to pass through unless they were with their units.

“This is at odds with our perception of the patriots who won the Revolution,” he said. “In their time they were not allowed to walk through the towns alone.”

Asked about Black soldiers in the Revolution, Vermilyea said unlike the Civil War, when Blacks fought in segregated units, the Blacks who fought on the colonists’ side were mixed in with everyone else, at least at first.

He said about 30,000 New England men responded to the events in Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts in April 1775.

“Immediately this starts to slide,” said Vermilyea. The volunteers were not a professional force, and when it was time to go home and bring in the fall crops, they left.

He said about 10% of those 30,000 men were Black.

When George Washington arrived on the scene as commander of the Continental Army, he ended the mixed-race units for fear of losing support from the southern colonies.

Asked about Litchfield County men fighting in the French and Indian War, Vermilyea said the war, which lasted from 1754 to 1760, started when an obscure colonial officer of the British army named George Washington “stumbled into a French camp.”

“Remember Litchfield County towns were essentially brand new,” with many founded in the 1730s.

“This was the frontier.”

Many of the men who fought under the British flag during the French and Indian War turned out to be Loyalists once the Revolution started.

“And consider this —in 1763 Americans were the healthiest, wealthiest people in the world. They attributed that status to their place within the British Empire and specifically to their being subjects of the British king.”

“And 12 years later they were shooting at British soldiers,” he said.

During the Civil War, Rev. Elias Brewster Hillard interviewed surviving Revolutionary War veterans, including Lemuel Cook.

Born in Plymouth, Connecticut, in 1759, Cook’s father, a farmer with a 100-acre spread, died young, causing hardship for the family.

When the Revolution started, Lemuel and his two brothers signed on with the Continentals, in part to support themselves and their families.

In 1776, Cook enlisted in Captain Moses Seymour’s troop of the 2nd Continental Light Dragoons and fought in major battles, including White Plains and Brandywine.

Cook was wounded several times and was there on Oct. 19, 1781, when the British surrendered at Yorktown.

Cook remained in the army for two and a half years after that, and his honorable discharge papers were signed by George Washington.

He returned to Plymouth and the family farm and subsequently moved several times through New York state.

During the Civil War, one Rev. Elias Brewster Hillard, in search of surviving Revolutionary War veterans, tracked down Cook, who was living in Clarendon, N.Y. near Lake Ontario.

Hillard interviewed and photographed Cook.

When the minister asked the centenarian veteran about the Civil War, Cook said it was “terrible but necessary” to put down the rebellion.

Cook died in 1865, age 106, having fought in the Revolution and lived through the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, and the Civil War.

Vermilyea marveled at the changes that occurred during Cook’s life.

When Cook was born, “transportation had not changed from Caesar to Washington.”

“Communication had seen little progress since Gutenberg,” he said. “And he was born a subject of the English king, not a citizen.”

Cook witnessed revolutions in communications (the telegraph), transportation (steam engines for ships and trains).

He saw new political parties and institutions form, large-scale migration west and the conflict over slavery.

Vermilyea said Cook’s funeral had to be held outside to accommodate the crowd.

The 44th Psalm was read, including:

“We have heard with our ears, our fathers have told us.”

“That’s a fitting quote,” Vermilyea said. “Fitting for him, and for us looking back.”

usa 250

Latest News

Classifieds - February 26, 2026

Classifieds - February 26, 2026

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

The Salisbury Association’s Land Trust seeks part-time Land Steward: Responsibilities include monitoring easements and preserves, filing monitoring reports, documenting and reporting violations or encroachments, and recruiting and supervising volunteer monitors. The Steward will also execute preserve and trail stewardship according to Management Plans and manage contractor activity. Up to 10 hours per week, compensation commensurate with experience. Further details and requirements are available on request. To apply: Send cover letter, resume, and references to info@salisburyassociation.org. The Salisbury Association is an equal opportunity employer.

Keep ReadingShow less

Tri-Corner Real Estate - March 2026

Tri-Corner Real Estate - March 2026

Download directlyDownload directly

google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

To save birds, plant for caterpillars

To save birds, plant for caterpillars

Fireweed attracts the fabulous hummingbird sphinx moth.

Photo provided by Wild Seed Project

You must figure that, as rough as the cold weather has been for us, it’s worse for wildlife. Here, by the banks of the Housatonic, flocks of dark-eyed juncos, song sparrows, tufted titmice and black-capped chickadees have taken up residence in the boxwood — presumably because of its proximity to the breakfast bar. I no longer have a bird feeder after bears destroyed two versions and simply throw chili-flavored birdseed onto the snow twice a day. The tiny creatures from the boxwood are joined by blue jays, cardinals and a solitary flicker.

These birds will soon enough be nesting, and their babies will require a nonstop diet of caterpillars. This source of soft-bodied protein makes up more than 90 percent of native bird chicks’ diets, with each clutch consuming between 6,000 and 9,000 caterpillars before they fledge. That means we need a lot of caterpillars if we want our bird population to survive.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and the home for American illustration

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and the home for American illustration

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett

L. Tomaino
"The field of illustration is very close to my heart"
— Stephanie Plunkett

For more than three decades, Stephanie Haboush Plunkett has worked to elevate illustration as a serious art form. As chief curator and Rockwell Center director at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, she has helped bring national and international attention to an art form long dismissed as merely commercial.

Her commitment to illustration is deeply personal. Plunkett grew up watching her father, Joseph Haboush, an illustrator and graphic designer, work late into the night in his home studio creating art and hand-lettered logos for package designs, toys and licensed-character products for the Walt Disney Co. and other clients.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Free film screening and talk on end-of-life care

Free film screening and talk on end-of-life care
‘Come See Me in the Good Light’ is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards.
Provided

Craig Davis, co-founder and board chair of East Mountain House, an end-of-life care facility in Lakeville, will sponsor a March 5 screening of the documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light” at The Moviehouse in Millerton, followed by a discussion with attendees.

The film, which is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards, follows the poet Andrea Gibson and their partner Megan Falley as they are suddenly and unimaginably forced to navigate a terminal illness. The free screening invites audiences to gather not just for a film but for reflection on mortality, healing, connection and the ways communities support one another through difficult life transitions.

Keep ReadingShow less
film
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.