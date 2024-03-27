news of very narrow interest

Confessions of a Non-Adopter

It drives me crazy when people immediately embrace the shiny new object, the latest trend. Worse, I rejoice when it crashes and burns. The failure of something like Google Glass, a solution in search of a problem, makes my day. I thought I had a “winner” in Bitcoin but its recent comeback has put a damper on my victory celebration. Admittedly, schadenfreude is a character flaw. In my case, probably a defense mechanism to ward off those who insist that I’ll be left behind if I don’t get on board immediately. Still, nothing to be proud of.

My impulse to push back is not entirely irrational. Betamax, New Coke, MySpace, the Segway, Theranos, even the electric knife: did they ever have a chance? As a society, we are programmed to immediately accept the new and vastly underestimate how long it will take to become the norm.

The hoopla surrounding autonomous driving has vanished in a wave of bankruptcies amid the recognition that many issues must be resolved before driverless transportation is widely accepted. Recently, this rush to acceptance has resulted in a major pullback by the auto industry regarding their commitment to EVs. The New York Times reports that $3 billion in venture capital money has been lost in pursuit of a meatless food supply and proponents see no timeline when it could be feasible at any reasonable scale. CBD is mired in regulatory hell, misinformation and significant skepticism about why it needs to be added to foods, dietary supplements and other consumer products in the first place. Although most are loath to admit it, fear of missing out plays a role. Usually it is cloaked in a virtuous wrapper like climate change; as if we are going to drive or eat our way out of global disaster.

Lest you think that I just sit back and gloat “I told you so” (well, sometimes), being an analog person in a digital world has its challenges. Labeled a reactionary or other unprintable names is the price that must be paid by the non-adopter. Having a landline, reading a physical newspaper. Ridicule comes with the territory. Choking guffaws always follow when I admit that I pay my bills by check. And these are my friends!

But I take comfort in knowing that there is always something new that the masses are promoting as a panacea that I should non-adopt. Mold in HVAC mini splits is just starting to gain traction and I anticipate a rash of Ozempic lawsuits in the not too distant future.

Hope springs eternal.

M.A. Duca is a resident of Twin Lakes, narrowly focused on everyday life.

Hose company feeds Lakeville

Hose company feeds Lakeville

Anna Pattison sliced countless potatoes for the Lakeville Hose Company’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — A couple hours before the 5 p.m. start of the Lakeville Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary St. Patrick’s Day dinner, Anna Pattison was on potato slicing duty.

Watching her manipulate tuber and slicer, it was apparent she had done it before.

lakeville hose company

In Appreciation: Anne Kremer

In Appreciation: Anne Kremer

Anne Kremer was a remarkable woman with many accomplishments. While living in Florida, she was a social worker who designed programs to help families at risk for child abuse. She owned an independent bookstore which hosted author talks and created a literary community. She was a leader in gun violence prevention. Locally, she became involved in affordable housing issues and led the Salisbury Housing Committee for 10 years. Anne was one of my best friends. I was deeply saddened when she recently passed away. Not surprisingly, she had many other friends who mourned her loss. When I spoke with many people, they always described her as “so nice.” I smile when I think about it because I say to myself, “Yes, Anne was really nice but that wouldn’t be the first adjective I’d use to describe her.” I remember Anne as courageous, loyal, undaunted, principled, loving, stubborn, and forgiving. But I think what I will remember – and miss – most is her humility. The world was a better place with her in it not because she told you all that she had done but because she – well – was so nice.

Joan Valerie Hayden

Joan Valerie Hayden

SOUTHFIELD, Mass. — Joan Valerie Hayden was born in East Rutherford, New Jersey to Etta Bunce and John Schoonmaker. She moved to Southfield, Massachusetts, at a young age. She graduated from New Marlborough School as valedictorian of her class.

Joan was part of the Little Theater now known as Berkshire Theater Festival/Playhouse in Stockbridge and Sharon Playhouse in Sharon. Joan also produced some plays in the 80’s at Mt. Everett High School. She loved to sing and perform. She had a beautiful voice and eventually had her own concert with Steve Ross at the Consolati Performing Arts Center in Sheffield. Joan was part of the choir at the Southfield Church in Southfield.

Judith Chatfield Schwerin

Judith Chatfield Schwerin

SHARON — Judith Chatfield Schwerin, 81, died on March 22, 2024, at her home in Sharon. The wife of Frederick W. Schwerin, Jr., also of Sharon, she was a beloved friend to many.

The daughter of Helen (Spencer) Chatfield and Sherwood Clark Chatfield, she was born in New York City, grew up in Chappaqua, New York, and spent summers in Sharon. Besides her husband, she is survived by her brother, William Chatfield, of Jacksonville, Florida.

