Confessions of a Non-Adopter

It drives me crazy when people immediately embrace the shiny new object, the latest trend. Worse, I rejoice when it crashes and burns. The failure of something like Google Glass, a solution in search of a problem, makes my day. I thought I had a “winner” in Bitcoin but its recent comeback has put a damper on my victory celebration. Admittedly, schadenfreude is a character flaw. In my case, probably a defense mechanism to ward off those who insist that I’ll be left behind if I don’t get on board immediately. Still, nothing to be proud of.

My impulse to push back is not entirely irrational. Betamax, New Coke, MySpace, the Segway, Theranos, even the electric knife: did they ever have a chance? As a society, we are programmed to immediately accept the new and vastly underestimate how long it will take to become the norm.

The hoopla surrounding autonomous driving has vanished in a wave of bankruptcies amid the recognition that many issues must be resolved before driverless transportation is widely accepted. Recently, this rush to acceptance has resulted in a major pullback by the auto industry regarding their commitment to EVs. The New York Times reports that $3 billion in venture capital money has been lost in pursuit of a meatless food supply and proponents see no timeline when it could be feasible at any reasonable scale. CBD is mired in regulatory hell, misinformation and significant skepticism about why it needs to be added to foods, dietary supplements and other consumer products in the first place. Although most are loath to admit it, fear of missing out plays a role. Usually it is cloaked in a virtuous wrapper like climate change; as if we are going to drive or eat our way out of global disaster.

Lest you think that I just sit back and gloat “I told you so” (well, sometimes), being an analog person in a digital world has its challenges. Labeled a reactionary or other unprintable names is the price that must be paid by the non-adopter. Having a landline, reading a physical newspaper. Ridicule comes with the territory. Choking guffaws always follow when I admit that I pay my bills by check. And these are my friends!

But I take comfort in knowing that there is always something new that the masses are promoting as a panacea that I should non-adopt. Mold in HVAC mini splits is just starting to gain traction and I anticipate a rash of Ozempic lawsuits in the not too distant future.

Hope springs eternal.

M.A. Duca is a resident of Twin Lakes, narrowly focused on everyday life.