Confessions of a Non-Adopter

Latest News
Hose company feeds Lakeville
LAKEVILLE — A couple hours before the 5 p.m. start of the Lakeville Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary St. Patrick’s Day dinner, Anna Pattison was on potato slicing duty.
Watching her manipulate tuber and slicer, it was apparent she had done it before.
Elsewhere a crew held a brief discussion on technique and proceeded to slice Irish soda bread. There was a lot of it.
Inside the dining area there were tables laden with 140-plus raffle items. A completely arbitrary sample: a wood bead bracelet from Dara Robinson; a lemon basket from the Buckley family; a gift certificate from On The Run; a gift certificate from Kristi Spear, hair stylist; and a flex pass from Sharon Playhouse.
Pattison said the team was preparing enough food for 250 people: “We usually come close to selling out.”
In Appreciation: Anne Kremer
Anne Kremer was a remarkable woman with many accomplishments. While living in Florida, she was a social worker who designed programs to help families at risk for child abuse. She owned an independent bookstore which hosted author talks and created a literary community. She was a leader in gun violence prevention. Locally, she became involved in affordable housing issues and led the Salisbury Housing Committee for 10 years. Anne was one of my best friends. I was deeply saddened when she recently passed away. Not surprisingly, she had many other friends who mourned her loss. When I spoke with many people, they always described her as “so nice.” I smile when I think about it because I say to myself, “Yes, Anne was really nice but that wouldn’t be the first adjective I’d use to describe her.” I remember Anne as courageous, loyal, undaunted, principled, loving, stubborn, and forgiving. But I think what I will remember – and miss – most is her humility. The world was a better place with her in it not because she told you all that she had done but because she – well – was so nice.
Sarah Zarbock
Lakeville
Joan Valerie Hayden
SOUTHFIELD, Mass. — Joan Valerie Hayden was born in East Rutherford, New Jersey to Etta Bunce and John Schoonmaker. She moved to Southfield, Massachusetts, at a young age. She graduated from New Marlborough School as valedictorian of her class.
Joan was part of the Little Theater now known as Berkshire Theater Festival/Playhouse in Stockbridge and Sharon Playhouse in Sharon. Joan also produced some plays in the 80’s at Mt. Everett High School. She loved to sing and perform. She had a beautiful voice and eventually had her own concert with Steve Ross at the Consolati Performing Arts Center in Sheffield. Joan was part of the choir at the Southfield Church in Southfield.
Joan leaves behind her son, Layne Labshere of Southfield, Massachusetts, and daughter Kimberly Foster of Zephyrhills, Florida. Brothers, Fred Schoonmaker of Southfield Massachusetts, and Peter Ives of Canaan and sister Pamela Cannan of Port Orange, Florida, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southfield Church or the New Marlborough First Responders.
Judith Chatfield Schwerin
SHARON — Judith Chatfield Schwerin, 81, died on March 22, 2024, at her home in Sharon. The wife of Frederick W. Schwerin, Jr., also of Sharon, she was a beloved friend to many.
The daughter of Helen (Spencer) Chatfield and Sherwood Clark Chatfield, she was born in New York City, grew up in Chappaqua, New York, and spent summers in Sharon. Besides her husband, she is survived by her brother, William Chatfield, of Jacksonville, Florida.
A garden historian, author, and lecturer, she wrote four books about Italian gardens: “Boboli Gardens,” “A Tour of Italian Gardens,” “The Classic Italian Garden,” and “Gardens of the Italian Lakes.” She gave many illustrated lectures to many garden clubs and other organizations, including Sotheby’s, The Cooper-Hewitt Museum, the Italian Cultural Institute, and the Edith Wharton Restoration at the Mount.
She attended Horace Greeley High School and went on to receive her B.A. and M.A. degrees in art history from Syracuse University in 1964 and 1968 and a Master of Philosophy degree from the Courtauld Institute of the University of London in 1972. In 1967 she won a Fulbright scholarship to study the restoration of art in Florence, Italy after flooding in the city. She was also a visiting scholar at the American Academy of Rome for three years.
Judith was a member of the Century Association in New York City, the Sharon Women’s Club, and the Sharon Garden Club. She was also a worldwide traveler who explored countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and South America.
The Kenny Funeral Home in Sharon is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at Christ Church Episcopal in Sharon.
Instead of flowers, please send donations to the Little Guild of St. Francis in Cornwall, CT.