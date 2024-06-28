miscellany
07/07/2024
Trinity Forest Preserve
Dibble Hill Road
06796
Cornwall, Conn.
United States
Connect to Nature at Trinity Forest Preserve

On Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m., Mare Rubin will lead an introductory hike to the Trinity Forest Preserve. The hike will leave from the trailhead on Dibble Hill Road down to a lovely pond where the beavers have assembled a spectacular dam. Mare will lead a short meditation to connect to the sights, sounds, and touch of the nature and add another 10 minutes of silent meditation as we walk back up the trail, leaving time at the end to share experiences. Mare is a certified yoga and meditation teacher who loves being in the woods.

Latest News

Beach and transfer station stickers for sale in Sharon

Sharon Beach and transfer station stickers are now available. Forms for those who need to get their stickers by mail are available at the Town Hall by the back door entrance, or they can be downloaded and printed by going to sharonct.org.

Renters are reminded that proof of residency is required. Acceptable proofs of residency include a lease, a note from the landlord, or a utility bill in the renter’s name with the address. A stamped self-addressed envelope is also required.

Between myth and reality: Catherine Haggarty and Dan Gunn at Geary

Catherine Haggarty and Dan Gunn at Geary Contemporary.

Nnatalia Zukerman

Catherine Haggarty and Dan Gunn’s joint exhibition at Geary Contemporary in Millerton opened with a reception on Saturday, June 15. The work offers a compelling exploration of contemporary themes through distinctly personal and artistic lenses. Both artists, each with their unique backgrounds and approaches, create a dialogue that is both introspective and engaging.

Catherine Haggarty, born in 1984 and currently residing in Brooklyn, has had her work on the pages of Bomb Magazine, Artnet, Hyperallergic, and other beacons of cultural resonance. She is a visionary force behind NYC Crit Club and The Canopy Program where she channels her artistry into mentoring the next wave of creative voices. The NYC Crit Club is an alternative, education-based platform that offers inclusive, low-cost courses in critique, connection, and community, fostering growth without financial stress. “We built a program for people who want to be connected to the New York art world while avoiding the system that’s really difficult to gain entry to,” said Haggarty. “The program helps bridge the gap between ageist, classist opportunities for people that are interested in being artists”

Down County Jump returns for year two

Rosy and the Bros at the Down County Jump, Sept. 30, 2023.

Kip Beacco

The second Down County Jump Music Festival will take place at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield on June 28 and 29 and promises to be two days of jubilant, spirit-lifting, feet-tapping fun.

Musical worlds will collide, cultures will meet and merge, and roots that are tangled and intertwined will be unearthed in the most beautiful patchwork of sound. Imagine New Orleans Funk dancing cheek-to-cheek with Old Time Crooning, or early jazz forms sharing a secret with traditional Hawaiian music. It’s like finding a letter in a bottle that’s traveled the world before it reached your hands.

