Connect to Nature at Trinity Forest Preserve

Sharon Beach and transfer station stickers are now available. Forms for those who need to get their stickers by mail are available at the Town Hall by the back door entrance, or they can be downloaded and printed by going to sharonct.org.
Renters are reminded that proof of residency is required. Acceptable proofs of residency include a lease, a note from the landlord, or a utility bill in the renter’s name with the address. A stamped self-addressed envelope is also required.
Beach sticker prices are as follows: Regular stickers are $30, with each additional sticker in the same household costing $15. Seniors aged 65 and older can purchase stickers for $10. Non-residents can purchase stickers for $150 each. Caregivers, provided the family already has one sticker, can get them for $15. Stickers for Airbnb properties are $50 and must be obtained by the property owner.
Boating, kayaking, and paddleboard stickers are $20 each. A waiver form must be completed and filed with the Selectmen’s Office for each individual who will be using the vessel before the stickers can be purchased.
The prices for 2024/2025 transfer station stickers are $150 for residential, $60 for each additional sticker on the same property, and $250 for stickers not affixed to one car, such as for rental properties or rental cars.
The Selectmen’s Office hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Payment can be made by check or cash only.
If submitted by mail, your receipt and sticker will be returned to you by mail. For more information, contact Tina Pitcher at 860-364-5789 or tina_p@sharon-ct.org.
Catherine Haggarty and Dan Gunn’s joint exhibition at Geary Contemporary in Millerton opened with a reception on Saturday, June 15. The work offers a compelling exploration of contemporary themes through distinctly personal and artistic lenses. Both artists, each with their unique backgrounds and approaches, create a dialogue that is both introspective and engaging.
Catherine Haggarty, born in 1984 and currently residing in Brooklyn, has had her work on the pages of Bomb Magazine, Artnet, Hyperallergic, and other beacons of cultural resonance. She is a visionary force behind NYC Crit Club and The Canopy Program where she channels her artistry into mentoring the next wave of creative voices. The NYC Crit Club is an alternative, education-based platform that offers inclusive, low-cost courses in critique, connection, and community, fostering growth without financial stress. “We built a program for people who want to be connected to the New York art world while avoiding the system that’s really difficult to gain entry to,” said Haggarty. “The program helps bridge the gap between ageist, classist opportunities for people that are interested in being artists”
Jack and Dolly Geary, the owners of Geary Contemporary, have been working with Haggarty since 2022. “We’d known about Catherine through the Crit Club and then Dolly and I both did a studio visit and we’ve been working with her ever since,” said Jack Geary.
In Haggarty’s pieces entitled “Just Drawing,” abstract and figurative elements dance together, creating narratives that blur the line between reality and dreams. Drawing is at the heart of her practice, and her playful experimentation with light, planes, and textures invites viewers into a world that is both whimsical and deeply introspective. Through the use of repetition, there is an added layer of engagement that creates an immersive experience.
“I think you have to make something for it to teach you something,” said Haggarty. “So, I draw a lot and that’s why this show was really important; to make a show just about drawing as a serious medium, not just something that often is used as a preparatory system for making larger things.” Cost was also a factor in the decision to have a show of drawings on paper. Haggarty explained, “Drawing for me is incredibly important, and philosophical, and also materially diplomatic. The whole show is just about drawing, which is enough.”
In a captivating contrast to Haggarty’s introspective drawings, Dan Gunn unveils his series “The Ungrateful Son,” (which takes its name from a Brother Grimm fairytale) where larger-than-life stoneware toads, which double as functional floor lamps, merge folk art tradition with contemporary resonance. Drawing inspiration from his suburban Kansas roots and weaving in cultural and political reflections, Gunn’s amphibious creations delve into themes of masculinity, myth, and intergenerational tales, prompting viewers to reinterpret familiar symbols through a fresh and thought-provoking lens.
Tara Foley, one of the assistants at the Geary Contemporary shared, “I like the mix of the mundane and the mystical, that pull between almost opposites.”
The show runs through July 28 at Geary Contemporary (34 Main Street, Millerton).
The second Down County Jump Music Festival will take place at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield on June 28 and 29 and promises to be two days of jubilant, spirit-lifting, feet-tapping fun.
Musical worlds will collide, cultures will meet and merge, and roots that are tangled and intertwined will be unearthed in the most beautiful patchwork of sound. Imagine New Orleans Funk dancing cheek-to-cheek with Old Time Crooning, or early jazz forms sharing a secret with traditional Hawaiian music. It’s like finding a letter in a bottle that’s traveled the world before it reached your hands.
“The Jump is a patchwork quilt of musical styles that all have one thing in common; they are forms of culture-based music that are rooted in some kind of blending/evolutionary process,” said artistic programmer, Alex Harvey. “Sure, we call this all roots music, but the roots are all intermingled, often in ways that are shocking and revelatory.”
Racebrook will be partnering with Brooklyn’s historic Jalopy Theatre for this event, a venue known for its authentic approach to music programming. “Jalopy is a performance venue, record label and school that prizes the handmade, the analog, the authentic face to face experience of participatory musical traditions transmitted across generations,” said Harvey.
This year’s highlight includes a Sacred Harp Singing event led by Tim Eriksen, famed for his contributions to the “Cold Mountain” soundtrack. This antique form of open-throated singing, known as shape note singing, will be an open community sound installation under the pavilion on the river from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 29. Guests are invited to witness or participate in this unique musical experience.
The name “Down County Jump” has its own serendipitous story. Dave Rothstein, the original visionary of Racebrook Lodge, coined “Down County” to capture the essence of the area’s vibrant music scene. Matt Downing, Kip Beacco, and Alex Harvey, brought together by a shared love of dance music and a whimsical nod to Mark Twain’s celebrated jumping frog, knew “Jump” was the perfect fit. It’s a name that invites movement, joy, and a bit of whimsy.
So, pack your curiosity and your dancing shoes. Let yourself be swept away by Gypsy Waltz, Swamp-Pop, Son Jarocho, Olde Time Rags, Hawaiian Hapa Haole, post-war New Orleans R&B, and more. The Down County Jump Music Festival is where you’ll find some of the most danceable shuffles, where every beat tells a story, and every step is a leap into the unknown.
For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.viewcy.com/e/down_county_jump_2024