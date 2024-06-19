earthtalk

Countries leading the shift to EVs

Dear EarthTalk: Which countries are leading the shift from internal combustion engine automobiles to EVs? —Mike B., Austin,Texas

Electric vehicles (EVs) are powered by an electric motor that draws electricity from a battery that can be charged from an external source. No exhaust is emitted from a tailpipe, and there are no fuel tanks or other liquid fuel components. Globally, China is leading the transition to EVs in terms of sheer numbers. But other countries are further ahead in terms of per capita shifting to EVs.

China has an EV sales share of 29 percent and an impressive number of publicly available fast-charging stations. There are 760,000 charging stations country-wide—almost six times more than all the combined charging stations in other countries! In June 2024, China unveiled a $73.65 billion package of tax breaks over four years to incentivize Chinese citizens to buy EVs and other greener cars.

Sweden has a higher share of EV sales than China (54 percent) but less publicly available charging stations (2,600). People with battery EVs in Sweden pay the least road tax and are exempt from ownership tax for five years. Norway has the highest share of EV sales (88 percent) and many publicly available charging stations (9,100). However, the annual increase in EV sales in Norway was about 36 percent from 2021-2022. Compare that to China (about 63 percent) and Sweden (about 68 percent).

China, Sweden and Norway are clear leaders in EV adoption, but it is also interesting to note which countries produce the most EV batteries. The supply chain for batteries starts in the mines, where raw materials containing the needed components are extracted. These materials have to be processed and refined, then made into battery cells, assembled into modules and then sold to automakers. Most EVs use lithium-ion batteries since they have a high power-to-weight ratio and long life. China holds 62.5 percent of global lithium-ion manufacturing capacity, Germany 11.3 percent, and the United States 6.3 percent.

Still other countries lead in EV vehicle production after batteries reach automakers. China is the top country for car production, followed by Japan and India. Some carmakers have formed partnerships with battery makers to produce their own batteries. NIO, the equivalent of Tesla in China, is one such example.

EVs are gaining momentum in Africa, too. About two years ago, the Ethiopian government introduced incentives for Ethiopians to adopt EVs, including exemption from several kinds of taxes. People were further incentivized by increased restrictions on internal combustion imports, which are set to be banned entirely in the near future. Ethiopia originally set a goal to have 150,000 electric cars on the roads by 2030. Since 100,000 has already been surpassed, the target has been moved closer to 500,000!

By buying an electric vehicle, you can support the global effort to transition from gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs. Educate yourself on rebates, tax incentives and other programs in your state.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at www.emagazine.com.

Diving into summer league

Diving into summer league

Willy Yahn dives head-first into third base, Saturday, June 15.

Riley Klein

LITCHFIELD — The Tri-State Baseball League is back for its 90th year.

Since 1934, when it was called the Interstate Baseball League, teams of players aged 16 and up have faced off in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Each team is comprised of mostly local players, but four out-of-towners are permitted on each team to balance the rosters.

baseball

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Louise Faveau and Michael Parris speak at the commencement ceremony for the eighth grade class at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE —The 32 members of the Class of 2024 enjoyed a pleasant evening for their graduation ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Principal Stephanie Magyar welcomed the crowd, noting that she participated in the same ceremony 30 years ago.

graduation

‘A momentous day’ at NCES

‘A momentous day’ at NCES

Principal Alicia Roy gave a touching farewell speech to the eighth grade class. Roy is also departing NCES at the end of this school year.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The outgoing eighth grade class of North Canaan Elementary School said “so long” to middle school Monday, June 10.

The commencement ceremony weas held on the lawn behind the school with (most of) the 23 departing students seated up on the hill. Family and friends filled the grass to support the students.

graduation

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Eighth graders celebrate their achievement with a ceremonial cap toss at the field behind Cornwall Consolidated School. The students spoke highly of their time at CCS and expressed optimism for the future.

Simon Markow

CORNWALL — A touching ceremony at Cornwall Consolidated School Thursday, June 13, marked the end of middle school for 15 eighth graders.

Family and friends gathered beneath the tent on CCS’s baseball field in the early evening. Led by the seventh-grade class marshals, the departing eighth graders marched down to the field.

graduation