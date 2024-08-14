Crowd Size

Cornwall Days highlights creativity, culture and community

Above, Cornwall Park and Recreation volunteers serve locally sourced meals at Taste of Cornwall.

Sava Marinkovic

From Aug. 9 to 11, residents and visitors of “Connecticut’s Greenest Town” gathered to celebrate Cornwall Days — a weekend-long festival dedicated to “Cornwall and all its eccentricities.”

The townwide occasion, staged at a scatter of Cornwall institutions and green spaces across the town’s wooded sprawl, featured live music, theater, film, art, food, shopping, and more.

The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

Maurice Samuels speaks at Congregation Beth David, July 30.

Gregg Osofsky

On the evening of July 30, Congregation Beth David in Amenia became the epicenter of a deep dive into one of history’s most profound and politically charged scandals. Maurice Samuels, a distinguished professor at Yale University and the director of its Program for the Study of Antisemitism, captivated a full house with his insights on the Dreyfus Affair, drawn from his latest book, “Alfred Dreyfus: The Man at the Center of the Affair.” The event, skillfully moderated by culture writer Laura van Straaten, opened a deep and complicated discussion into how historical events like the Dreyfus Affair continue to offer valuable lessons, illuminating the challenges and stakes of our own times.

After a brief welcome by Rabbi Jon Haddon, spiritual director of Congregation Beth David, the event opened with an introduction by Ilene Smith, editorial director of the Jewish Lives biography series and a member of the congregation. Smith described the series of biographies, for which Samuels was commissioned, as a “remarkable opportunity to curate deep and interesting biographies about influential figures with a real legacy.” There are now 70 books in the collection all of which “ask the question: What does it mean to be Jewish?” Smith explained.

Tarantula rain calls for Tenkara rods

Enough theory, time to get wet. Anglers took a shot at smallmouth bass in the Housatonic River during a Trout Unlimited event Saturday, Aug. 3

Patrick L. Sullivan

We are in unequivocal bass mode at the moment, although the recent tarantula rain has brought up the flow of the little blue lines to the extent it might be worth a go.

What is tarantula rain, you ask?

