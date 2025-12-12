books
12/13/2025
Scoville Memorial Library
38 Main St.
06068
Salisbury, Conn.
United States
Current Fiction Book Group with Claudia Cayne

Join Claudia Cayne on Saturday, Dec. 13, 4 to 5 p.m., for a lively and informal discussion of the novel ORBITAL, by Samantha Harvey. Critically acclaimed and a winner of the Booker Prize, ORBITAL deftly snapshots a day in the lives of six characters hurtling through space. Registration is not required. All are welcome.

Ski jump camp for kids returns Dec. 27, 28

Photo provided

The Salisbury Winter Sports Association (SWSA) will host its annual Junior Jump Camp, a two-day introduction to ski jumping, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 27 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Satre Hill in Salisbury.

The camp is open to children ages 7 and up and focuses on teaching the basics of ski jumping, with an emphasis on safety, balance and control, using SWSA’s smallest hill. No prior experience is required.

Six newly elected leaders join Northwest Hills Council of Governments

Jesse Bunce, first selectman of North Canaan.

Photo provided

LITCHFIELD — The Northwest Hills Council of Governments welcomed six newly elected municipal leaders Thursday, Dec. 11, at its first meeting following the 2025 municipal elections.

The council — a regional planning body representing 21 towns in northwest Connecticut — coordinates transportation, emergency planning, housing, economic development and other shared municipal services.

Mountaineers fly high in preseason basketball

Ryan Segalla takes a fadeaway shot over a defender.

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s boys basketball team defeated Pine Plains High School 60-22 in a scrimmage Tuesday, Dec. 9. The non-league preseason game gave both sides an opportunity to run the court ahead of the 2025-26 varsity season.

HVRHS’s senior-heavy roster played with power and poise. The boys pulled ahead early and kept their foot on the gas through to the end.

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Katie Moore delivers toys to the Stuff a Truck campaign held by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department last weekend. Donated toys are collected so that parents, who need some assistance, may provide their children with gifts this Christmas. Accepting the donation are elves Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT — Santa’s elves were toasty warm as they collected toys for the children of Kent.

Keeping with annual tradition, Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci manned the Stuff a Truck campaign sponsored by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7. Sitting in front of a fire pit in the firehouse parking lot between donations from residents, they spoke of the incredible generosity displayed every season. That spirit of giving was clear from the piles of toys heaped on a table.

