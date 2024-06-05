Davis IGA turns 50

The mill rate was set at 24.75, down 0.75 (-2.94%) from last year.

North Canaan Elementary School saw an increase due to hiring a new teacher. NCES showed a bottom line of $4,536,112.70 for next year, an increase of $110,075.87 (2.49%) over 2023-24.

North Canaan’s Region One assessment is down compared to last year. The 2024-25 total is $5,565,923, down $136,960 (-2.4%).

The selectmen’s spending proposal showed a total of $3,242,936, a reduction of $24,166 (-0.67%).