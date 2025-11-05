business

Antiques from abroad arrive in Falls Village

Kelly Henkins and her husband Jim run Marche.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE— If you need an absinthe spoon, Marche in Falls Village has got you covered.

Kelly and Jim Henkins, who live in Falls Village, run Marche, located in the old bank building at 105 Main St.

Kelly Henkins was fiddling around with a store flag and porch decorations Saturday morning, Nov. 1, just before the start of the Cannonball Run road race.

Henkins said the main business of Marche is antiques sourced in Europe. The Henkins go three times a year, she continued, in search of items to bring back.

“Belgium has been very good,” she said.

Most of the inventory falls under the “housewares” category: china, silverware, and of course the absinthe spoons ($28).

“I think it’s great you know what it is,” Kelly Henkins said. “Most people have no idea. They ask if it’s for cutting cheese.”

Marche is open Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or when the flag is out in front, with the last weekend before Christmas (Dec. 20 and 21) marking the end of the selling season.

The store will reopen for the summer May 2026.

Astronomy Night at CCS

Tricia Collins

A group of 14 Cornwall Consolidated School students gazed into outer space Tuesday, Oct. 28, during Middle School Astronomy Night. Science teacher Joe Markow reported that 6th graders studying the properties of light looked at Saturn, the moon and the Andromeda galaxy through a reflector telescope. Constellations were identified including Ophiuchus, Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Cygnus and Pegasus. Several meteors were spotted, giving 5th graders a chance to compare and contrast stars and shooting stars.

Kent P&Z takes action to resolve downtown parking problem

Kent town workers install a “no parking” sign Monday, Oct. 27.

Ruth Epstein

KENT — After two years of complaints from neighbors, the Kent Planning and Zoning Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order directing Motoriot, an auto business located at 21 Bridge St., to stop its employees from parking their vehicles on public streets such as Elizabeth Street.

The order stems from repeated violations of the company’s zoning permit, which requires employees and customer vehicles to be parked on the business property. Residents living nearby say the overflow of vehicles has made their street unsafe and created traffic hazards.

Recount required in North Canaan’s first selectman race; rest of region sees few surprises

Kent Town Hall saw a steady stream of voters on Election Day Nov. 4, 2025.

Photo by Alec Linden

Residents across the Northwest Corner cast their ballots Nov. 4, if not earlier, in the 2025 municipal election.

While most towns reported expected outcomes, the race for first selectman in North Canaan was so close that a recount will be required. Final tallies were separated by just a handful of votes, and officials said the official result will not be certified until the recount is completed. This is anticipated to be this week.

Lithuanian ensemble finds harmony in accordion museum

Paul Ramunni, in green vest, hosts a group ofmusicians from Lithuania at his accordion museum in North Canaan Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Young accordionists from Lithuania visited North Canaan Wednesday, Oct. 29, to experience the New England Accordion Connection and Museum.

The musicians, ages 14 to 17, who attend the Alytus Music School in their home country, were in the middle of a U.S. concert tour accompanied by their teachers. They had already performed several accordion shows in Connecticut and were headed next to Pennsylvania for a show in Philadelphia.

Keep ReadingShow less
