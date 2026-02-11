Dennis John Parsons

ANCRAM — Dennis John Parsons, 73, a lifelong area resident died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Columbia Memorial Health Center in Hudson, New York. Mr. Parsons worked for ten years at the Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ancram Mill, in Ancram, New York, as a manufacturing operator prior to a work injury that sidelined his career.

Born Dec. 7, 1952, in Sharon, Connecticut, he was the son of the late William Parsons, Sr. and Elizabeth A. (Milton) Swartz. He was educated locally and served his country in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged following his service.

Mr. Parsons was an avid deer hunter who enjoyed hunting with his son Kyle and playing pool in his spare time. He liked classic hot rod cars in his younger years, especially his VW Beetle and his red 1954 International pickup truck. He very much enjoyed socializing and spending time in recent years with his family and many friends at his garage, a social hotspot in Ancram. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.

Mr. Parsons is survived by his son, Kyle L. Burdick and his wife Melissa of Stanfordville, New York; three grandchildren, Jerimiah and Dylan Burdick of Elizaville, New York, and Dominique Burdick of Stanfordville; two brothers, William Parsons and his wife Rosie and David Parsons; two sisters, Pamela Miles and her husband Michael and Kathleen Sigler and her longtime companion Don Bird; his brother-in-law Michael DeWitt and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Donna DeWitt of Millerton and Lori Jean Parsons of Pine Plains and several beloved pets.

Visitation, funeral and Visitation, funeral and burial information may be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Dennis’s honor please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.

In remembrance: Tim Prentice and the art of making the wind visible

There are artists who make objects, and then there are artists who alter the way we move through the world. Tim Prentice belonged to the latter. The kinetic sculptor, architect and longtime Cornwall resident died in November 2025 at age 95, leaving a legacy of what he called “toys for the wind,” work that did not simply occupy space but activated it, inviting viewers to slow down, look longer and feel more deeply the invisible forces that shape daily life.

Prentice received a master’s degree from the Yale School of Art and Architecture in 1960, where he studied with German-born American artist and educator Josef Albers, taking his course once as an undergraduate and again in graduate school.In “The Air Made Visible,” a 2024 short film by the Vision & Art Project produced by the American Macular Degeneration Fund, a nonprofit organization that documents artists working with vision loss, Prentice spoke of his admiration for Albers’ discipline and his ability to strip away everything but color. He recalled thinking, “If I could do that same thing with motion, I’d have a chance of finding a new form.”

Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens: A shared life in art and love

Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens at home in front of one of Plagens’s paintings.

Natalia Zukerman
He taught me jazz, I taught him Mozart.
Laurie Fendrich

For more than four decades, artists Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens have built a life together sustained by a shared devotion to painting, writing, teaching, looking, and endless talking about art, about culture, about the world. Their story began in a critique room.

“I came to the Art Institute of Chicago as a visiting instructor doing critiques when Laurie was an MFA candidate,” Plagens recalled.

Strategic partnership unites design, architecture and construction

Strategic partnership unites design, architecture and construction

Hyalite Builders is leading the structural rehabilitation of The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

Provided

For homeowners overwhelmed by juggling designers, architects and contractors, a new Salisbury-based collaboration is offering a one-team approach from concept to construction. Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio, based in Salisbury, has joined forces with Charles Matz Architect, led by Charles Matz, AIA RIBA, and Hyalite Builders, led by Matt Soleau. The alliance introduces an integrated design-build model that aims to streamline the sometimes-fragmented process of home renovation and new construction.

“The whole thing is based on integrated services,” said Marcelo, founder of Casa Marcelo. “Normally when clients come to us, they are coming to us for design. But there’s also some architecture and construction that needs to happen eventually. So, I thought, why don’t we just partner with people that we know we can work well with together?”

