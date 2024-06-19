Diving into summer league

Latest News
LAKEVILLE —The 32 members of the Class of 2024 enjoyed a pleasant evening for their graduation ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.
Principal Stephanie Magyar welcomed the crowd, noting that she participated in the same ceremony 30 years ago.
Eliana Lang and Sophia Francoline read a land acknowledgement, noting the Mohegan and Schaghticoke people inhabited the area before the first European settlers arrived.
Teagan O’Connell said that the Class of 2024 was always a “good group.” She said that’s because the group is inclusive and has received support from teachers and families. She also said her classmates have the “ability to find humor” in almost any situation.
Tess Churchill hearkened back to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the class be split in two and saw the switch to remote learning.
“Now we are closing this very memorable chapter of our lives.”
Region One Superintendent (and former SCS principal) Lisa Carter, who is retiring this month, praised the students and said that soon “you will understand how much you have already done in your young lives.”
As the ceremony ended, the graduates set off confetti bombs and everybody cheered.
‘A momentous day’ at NCES
NORTH CANAAN — The outgoing eighth grade class of North Canaan Elementary School said “so long” to middle school Monday, June 10.
The commencement ceremony weas held on the lawn behind the school with (most of) the 23 departing students seated up on the hill. Family and friends filled the grass to support the students.
Along with the eighth graders, Principal Alicia Roy also marked the end of her final year at NCES.
“Class of 2024, you and I are both leaving North Canaan Elementary School,” said Roy, holding back tears. “I have so many happy memories. None of us knows what is to come next in life. But you can master it.”
Teachers presented awards to students for academic achievement in each subject. The students received their diplomas before sharing their perspective with the audience.
“Today is a momentous day,” said Federico Vargas Tobon. “As we stand on the cusp of high school, we look back on our journey through middle school with nostalgia, pride and excitement for the future.”
“If life were an equation, M would be our dreams. X, our determination. And B, our upcoming opportunities. Mx+B equals your infinite future, for our potential is limitless,” Grace Koller recited from her poem titled “Farewell to Yesterday, Embrace Tomorrow.”
The commencement concluded with the eighth-grade class’s performance of “Remember Me” from the film “Coco.”
They marched out in single file to enjoy refreshments in the cafeteria with friends and family.
CORNWALL — A touching ceremony at Cornwall Consolidated School Thursday, June 13, marked the end of middle school for 15 eighth graders.
Family and friends gathered beneath the tent on CCS’s baseball field in the early evening. Led by the seventh-grade class marshals, the departing eighth graders marched down to the field.
Technical difficulty prevented a recording of the National Anthem from playing, but the crowd quickly filled in with an A capella rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Principal Leanna McGuire spoke in gratitude of the eighth-grade class for helping through her first year at CCS.
“I ask myself all the time, ‘How did I get this lucky?’ And it’s really thanks to you all, you are my role models and leaders and you have set a high standard for our younger students,” said McGuire.
Students summarized their time at CCS with fond memories and expressed excitement for what is to come in high school.
Elise Lagle, who started at CCS in Kindergarten then moved to Hawaii before returning to Cornwall, said she is glad her journey came “full circle.”
“CCS has taught and given me more opportunities than anywhere else has,” she said. “The memories I made here are far too memorable to ever forget.”
“CCS is a great place to do the things you love, so let’s keep it that way for more people to come,” said Winter Cheney.
Each student received their diploma and moved their tassel from left to right. They were led by the class marshals out of the tent for the concluding cap toss.
Pizza from Pizzeria Marzano’s food truck was served as guests and grads celebrated the joyous occasion.
Eighth graders say farewell to KCS
KENT — Kent Center School held its 96th commence exercise as 24 eighth-grade students graduated in a ceremony held outside in the school’s courtyard on Tuesday, June 11.
Principal Michelle Mott congratulated the Class of 2024, noting their “hard work, dedication and perseverance.” She continued that their “achievements thus far are a testament to your resilience and determination to succeed. Today marks a new beginning and an exciting new chapter in your lives. High school will bring your challenges and opportunities, and will shape your future in ways you cannot yet imagine.”
Class essayist Katherine Joseph Farewell reminisced on the difficulties that the COVID-19 pandemic had on their academic careers at Kent Center School. “We all know how much everyone struggled during lockdown and how hard it was to try and teach 4th graders over a Zoom call. Even though our parents probably had it the worst with our kids at home, they were able to keep us together and make sure we stayed connected to the Wi-Fi. Our parents have always been there to give us love and motivation in the universe.”
Farewell also looked ahead to the future, noting that the school had prepared the class well for what was to come as they embarked on a new experience in the fall. “High school will bring us many opportunities, and with those opportunities will come challenges. There will be times when you might feel overwhelmed or stressed by a new loss, but then you can take the time to look back and see how far you’ve come. You can look back and see how the obstacles we’ve overcome and all the problems we’ve solved can be motivation to keep us going. And when all else fails, there is always Google. As we close this chapter in our lives and begin a new one, we can all take a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come and how much we have left to go.”