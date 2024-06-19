Diving into summer league

Willy Yahn dives head-first into third base, Saturday, June 15.

Riley Klein
baseball

LITCHFIELD — The Tri-State Baseball League is back for its 90th year.

Since 1934, when it was called the Interstate Baseball League, teams of players aged 16 and up have faced off in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Each team is comprised of mostly local players, but four out-of-towners are permitted on each team to balance the rosters.

The Tri-State league of 12 teams includes many retired college athletes, some of whom went on to be drafted into the Major League. Bold high schoolers and current college players take part as well to stay active in the off-season.

The full nine-inning games are played with wooden bats at town parks and are free for spectators. On Saturday, June 15, the Amenia Monarchs matched up against the Tri-Town Trojans at Community Field in Litchfield.

The Trojans, featuring players from Northwest Connecticut, defeated the Monarchs in decisive fashion with a final score of 22-0.

Housatonic Valley Regional High School alum Willy Yahn played shortstop for the Trojans. Yahn previously played his college ball in Storrs for the UConn Huskies and went on to be drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2017.

Yahn showed what sets the pros apart with his quick and accurate fielding, precision hitting at the plate, and blazing speed around the bases. Pure hustle.

Fellow HVRHS alum Bobby Chatfield served as coach for the June 15 game and supported his squad from the dugout.

A third former Mountaineer was on the field for the game, but on the other side. Sam Foley suited up for the Amenia Monarchs and tried his hand at pitching late in the game. Foley’s teammates explained how to pick off a baserunner as the first-time pitcher warmed up.

For the schedule of upcoming league games, visit tristatebaseballct.com.


Riley Klein

Willy Yahn celebrates with his teammates on the Tri-Town Trojans in their big win over Amenia Saturday, June 15.

baseball

