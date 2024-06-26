Fun in the sun at baseball camp

Campers stay hydrated on a hot day at Veterans Field.

Copey Rollins
baseball

Fun in the sun at baseball camp

SHARON — The first of three summer athletic camps hosted by Sharon Parks and Recreation came to an end on a muggy afternoon Wednesday, June 19.

The program lasted three days and was open to kids ages 8 to 14, with about 30 kids in attendance, and gave players a chance to learn skills and then use them in competitive games.

The camp has been run for the past decade by James Smith, who has coached baseball for around 20 years and who teaches physical education at Sharon Center School. He was joined by two coaches from other schools in the area.

The activities occurred during last week’s heat wave. “It’s a little steamy,” remarked Smith while campers worked their way through a challenging drill, “but the heat hasn’t really affected anything.”

Smith worked to give the kids “more information than less,” knowing that most of it would stick for the older kids and hoping that the younger campers would leave with at least some of it.

The campers ended their final day with a home run derby, using many of the skills that they had focused on. Another coach, Deron Bayer, looked on at the kids and said, “We’re working hard and having fun.”

Coaches James Smith (red hat) and Deron Bayer share baseball tips with campers while cooling off in the shade.Copey Rollins

baseball

Latest News

Torrington summer B-ball tips off

Torrington summer B-ball tips off

Jacob Marcus splits the defense for a layup.

Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — The 41st season of Torrington Summer Basketball League began Friday, June 21, on the court at Torrington Armory.

Housatonic Valley Regional High School is represented in the TSBL by participating athletes from both girls and boys varsity teams.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Affordable Housing

Affordable Housing

Our vitality as a community and our quality of life are at stake if affordable housing continues to remain beyond the reach of everyday workers. In this issue we take a look at steps taken across the towns in the Northwest Corner to address the need, and revisit the underlying factors that define that need.

In story after story about the shortage of affordable housing in our communities, we have cited the long waiting lists that families and individuals face for a home they could afford. In a Page One story, Sadie Leite, a former Lakeville Journal intern who will pursue graduate study in journalism this fall at Northwestern University, provides a town-by-town status report of completed projects, ongoing efforts and the remaining need for affordable housing.

Keep ReadingShow less
the lakeville journal editorial

Louisiana

Louisiana

Letters to the Editor - 6-27-24

Letters to the Editor - 6-27-24

Supporting two affordable homes in Salisbury

The Salisbury Housing Trust is planning to build two affordable homes at 26-28 Undermountain Rd., across from the White Hart parking area. Housing Trust homes are owned by families who live, work or volunteer in Salisbury. Several issues have arisen in discussions about this plan.

Keep ReadingShow less