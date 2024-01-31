Steve Blass league registration now open

Jamison Boone celebrated on second last season.

Riley Klein
Steve Blass league registration now open

NORTH CANAAN —Northwest Connecticut Steve Blass Little League signups for the spring 2024 baseball season have begun.

Boys and girls aged 4-15 from the towns of Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon are eligible to register.

The deadline to sign up is Sunday, March 10. Registration can be completed online at the team website: leagues.bluecombrero.com/nwctsbll

Contact league president Bob Foley with questions at nwctll.pres@gmail.com.

Town Hall parking lot merger moves ahead in Sharon

SHARON — Continuing plans to expand the Town Hall parking lot were discussed at the regular meeting of the Sharon Board of Selectmen Tuesday, Jan. 23, with a unanimous vote to merge that rear parking lot with the parking lot next door that serves the town-owned building at 67 Main St.

A November meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission had approved the site plan that would merge the two lots for convenience in maintaining both. The selectmen agreed to sign a Deed of Merger prepared by the town attorney and to file a surveyor’s map with the town clerk.

sharon board of selectmen

KVFD serves up ‘Big Win’ pancake breakfast

Lans Christensen

A snowy morning on Sunday, Jan. 28, did not deter eager patrons of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department’s (KVFD) pancake breakfast. Organizer Anne McAndrew said it was the 15th such breakfast and had raised over $5,000 for the KVFD. Tables were set with individual place settings, menus, silverware, centerpieces and candles. Wait staff took the orders and chefs prepared each meal individually — pancakes on the grill and eggs to order, all perfectly prepared and served to happy diners.


kent volunteer fire department

Cornwall’s leaders review POCD progress

CORNWALL — The town’s 10-year Town Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) that began in 2020 has entered its fourth year.

At a special meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) Tuesday, Jan. 23, representatives from Cornwall’s volunteer departments and committees provided an update on what their groups have done to achieve goals laid out in the town plan.

cornwall p&z

Quiet comeback

This past week has been a momentous one for that staple of American life: the newspaper.

We want to pause a moment to take stock of our good fortune and thank everyone who supports our work by reading the paper week after week and by advertising in its pages. Our mission is to be relevant to your lives and businesses, and to also be interesting and entertaining.

editorial