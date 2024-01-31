Steve Blass league registration now open

Latest News
SHARON — Continuing plans to expand the Town Hall parking lot were discussed at the regular meeting of the Sharon Board of Selectmen Tuesday, Jan. 23, with a unanimous vote to merge that rear parking lot with the parking lot next door that serves the town-owned building at 67 Main St.
A November meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission had approved the site plan that would merge the two lots for convenience in maintaining both. The selectmen agreed to sign a Deed of Merger prepared by the town attorney and to file a surveyor’s map with the town clerk.
Other action included moving ahead on arranging for inspection of town bridges less than 20 feet in length. After review of two proposals and detailed comparison, the selectmen determined that both proposals offered identical assessment services.
Cardinal Engineering was selected to do the work at a cost estimate of $750 for each bridge, to be paid out of the highway budget account.
A summary report of the study of Mudge Pond has been completed by Northeast Aquatic Research, and the results were reviewed by selectwoman Lynn Kearcher. George Knoecklein, who conducted the study, is expected to present results to the public in a future Zoom meeting, yet to be scheduled.
The selectmen agreed with Kearcher’s recommendation to apply for a state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) grant of $25,000 to pay for monthly water testing. The town’s share of the funding would be $5,000, Kearcher explained, adding that if the grant is awarded, the required town share might be found in the Silly Putty Fund.
A snowy morning on Sunday, Jan. 28, did not deter eager patrons of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department’s (KVFD) pancake breakfast. Organizer Anne McAndrew said it was the 15th such breakfast and had raised over $5,000 for the KVFD. Tables were set with individual place settings, menus, silverware, centerpieces and candles. Wait staff took the orders and chefs prepared each meal individually — pancakes on the grill and eggs to order, all perfectly prepared and served to happy diners.
Lans Christensen
Cornwall’s leaders review POCD progress
CORNWALL — The town’s 10-year Town Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) that began in 2020 has entered its fourth year.
At a special meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) Tuesday, Jan. 23, representatives from Cornwall’s volunteer departments and committees provided an update on what their groups have done to achieve goals laid out in the town plan.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway presented first on behalf of the Board of Selectmen (BOS), which welcomed two new members in November 2023.
The new board created a list of goals for the coming term, most of which fall into one of four categories that align with the POCD: economic development, housing, resources, and community culture and youth.
On economic development, Ridgway cited progress on the West Cornwall wastewater project and the beginning of redeveloping former industrial areas through the sale of two delinquent properties.
For housing, he noted the creating of an Affordable Housing Commission, approved at a town meeting in December 2023. He said the newly formed commission is “trying to get some projects launched to make a dent in the housing issue” in Cornwall.
When discussing resources, Ridgway explained how 2023 was a “year of extreme weather,” referencing heavy rain that washed out roads, embankments, and even caused a landslide on Essex Hill Road. He also noted the town is working toward adding composting services to the transfer station and looking to expand solar energy production in Cornwall.
On community culture and youth, Ridgway pointed to the full calendar of events put on by the Park and Recreation team.
Park and Rec Chair Michelle Shipp reviewed the myriad of community events held last year, including an April Fools extravaganza, July Fest, Taste of Cornwall, Halloween at the Green, and Pasta Dinner with Santa. Park and Rec also hosted regular community lunches and outings for senior with the Goshen/Cornwall bus. Flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics were also arranged by Park and Rec, and more than 250 people were vaccinated as a result.
Ginni Block provided an update from the Cornwall Housing Corporation, which has a goal of increasing the number of affordable housing units in town by 25 before 2030.
“We haven’t added any this year, but we have made some progress,” said Block, citing three potential construction projects in the works. “We just approved the hiring of a contractor to do the pre-development work.”
The new homes will eventually cost approximately $250,000 and be intended for individuals making 80% of the current median income.
Heidi Cunnick reported on behalf of the Conservation Commission and gave updates on how the group monitors, educates, and takes action on land preservation.
Bart Jones from the Cornwall Conservation Trust added to this topic by providing details on the extent of preserved land in town.
“The Conservation Trust now conserves 2,300 acres approximately. That’s about 8% of the land mass in Cornwall,” said Jones. “Over 55% of the owned properties were donated.”
In 2024, Jones noted the Conservation Trust will work to promote the 16 hiking trails it maintains on conserved land.
“This year we’re going to make it the year of the trails and get people out hiking,” said Jones.
To conclude, Anna Timell provided an update on behalf of P&Z. In 2023, the commission completed a reformatting of the town’s planning and zoning regulations. Several recently amended regulations have already been taken advantage of by residents.
“Three new home-based businesses came to Cornwall as a result of our zoning amendment in 2021,” said Timell. “We also just approved our first application under the amended agricultural regulations,” she added, in reference to the Ridgway cidery that was approved in January 2024.
Timell also thanked all of the volunteers who contribute to the success and survival of Cornwall.
“I consider all the volunteers heroes,” she said. “Those people are worth a million bucks to this town.”
“They’re priceless,” added Selectman Jen Markow.
Quiet comeback
This past week has been a momentous one for that staple of American life: the newspaper.
We want to pause a moment to take stock of our good fortune and thank everyone who supports our work by reading the paper week after week and by advertising in its pages. Our mission is to be relevant to your lives and businesses, and to also be interesting and entertaining.
The financial support that we receive from your generous donations, steady subscriptions and consistent advertising has allowed us to recover from the pandemic, which forced sharp cutbacks. Today, we are making a quiet comeback. We get a chill when we read news of other newspapers that are facing existential threats. Last week, that threat become real for three longstanding New York suburban newspapers that suspended operations. The Scarsdale (New York) Inquirer suspended publication after giving readers a weekly report for the last 123 years. The Rivertowns Enterprise, owned by the Inquirer and serving Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley, and Irvington in Westchester County, also suspended operations, as did The Record-Review, an award-winning community newspaper serving Bedford, Lewisboro and Pound Ridge.
Local newspapers reflect a community’s life, and when they vanish there is no image coming back to us from the mirror, revealing our own truths.
This past week also was a dark one at the Los Angeles Times, which announced that it was laying off 20 percent of its newsroom, marking one of the biggest cuts in staffing in the paper’s 142-year history. The Washington Post and the venerable Sports Illustrated have faced recent staff reductions. And we have reported on the pages over the past year about the impact of the changing landscape on community newspapers — more than half of all American communities now are considered news deserts because they no longer have an authoritiative source of local news. There are more than 1,000 public radio stations in America, but only about one in five is producing local news, according to a 2023 study by the Medill School of Journalism. It’s noteworthy, too, that many of these publications have been witness to life in their communities for the past century, or more. The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News fall into that category.
We began this commentary by appreciating you, our readers and advertisers, for continued support. Without this pact with our community we would not have succeeded in our mission to provide relevant, interesting and entertaining news week to week, or offer a venue for your letters and columns, so that what we see when we all look in the mirror is our community looking back at us.
The digital era has been hard on the news business in a variety of ways. For the past year — again due to your generous backing — we have embarked on a path that will bring the news to you on a more frequent pace and on a platform that suits life in today’s world. The weekly print edition is here to stay! But our new, refreshed websites feature a more modern look and the stories to be found there are free for the reading.