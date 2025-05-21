HVRHS alum shows out for Husky baseball

Latest News
SALISBURY — First Selectman Curtis Rand agreed to sign approvals for changes in traffic patterns and a “hauler parade” for Lime Rock Park’s NASCAR event June 26 to 28 after a lengthy and detailed discussion at a special meeting of the Board of Selectmen Wednesday, May 21.
Lime Rock Park is hosting a weekend of NASCAR events. In anticipation of a larger than usual crowd, park leadership has asked to have one-way traffic on Route 112 — Lime Rock Road — from the junction of Route 7 and Route 112 to White Hollow Road and the main track entrance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and one-way traffic in the opposite direction between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28.
On Thursday, June 26, there will be a hauler parade. The trucks will form up at Salisbury School and proceed west on Route 44 starting at 4:30 p.m., with state police cars in the lead and bringing up the rear. Westbound traffic on Route 44 will be stopped as the parade gets underway.
Rand expressed frustration with many aspects of the plans. He was critical of park leadership for setting up arrangements with local businesses for the parade prior to coming to the town for a discussion.
Selectman Chris Williams said Lime Rock Park should have come to the town considerably earlier than the first notification a couple of weeks ago.
Selectman Kitty Kiefer said she has not heard anything positive from anyone she has talked to about the plans.
Lime Rock Park President Dicky Riegel and facility safety director Tom Burke, a retired State Police sergeant with Troop B, answered the questions and criticisms as they came.
Burke said there will be 30 state troopers both along the roads and at the track, and there will be 11 variable message boards deployed to alert motorists several days ahead of the events.
Asked why park representatives had not sent out plans to their immediate neighbors, Riegel said they couldn’t do that until they had an approval. With approval, the track will publicize the information about the traffic flow and the parade.
Riegel also apologized for not coming to the town sooner.
Public comment was uniformly negative.
After an hour or so, Rand asked the selectmen for their opinions.
Kiefer said she would deny both requests.
Williams said he would approve them but reiterated his earlier criticisms.
Rand made up his mind.
“I will sign these.” He said he was “going on good faith.”
“But if it comes up again I might easily say no.”
TORRINGTON — USA Waste & Recycling’s $3.25 million offer to purchase the Torrington Transfer Station was conditionally accepted by the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority Dissolution Authority at a meeting of its board of directors May 14.
Torrington Transfer Station was one of two facilities in the state, along with Essex Transfer Station, that was still owned by MIRA-DA following the closure of the Hartford trash-to-energy plant in 2022. Municipalities in these service areas were given until July 1, 2027, to establish alternative solid waste contracts.
The Northwest Hills Council of Governments has been working for more than a year to create a regional resource authority using the Torrington Transfer Station as a central hub for hauling. This public option was approved by MIRA-DA with a non-binding agreement in February 2025 and NHCOG expected to take over the facility by June 30, 2025.
The expense to MIRA-DA over the next two years for the public option was estimated by its board members at $2.9 million.
Days before a scheduled public hearing May 19 in Torrington to finalize the formation of the Northwest Regional Resource Authority, MIRA-DA accepted an offer from USA and entered into a term sheet for the private company to purchase the transfer station.
During public comment of the May 14 board meeting, numerous leaders from the Northwest Corner urged MIRA-DA to reconsider the private sale.
Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone spoke of the risks that exist when municipalities lose local control. “We have every confidence that the public option is the most responsible way to control costs.” She continued, “We stand at the ready to proceed with the establishment of this regional waste authority.”
Sharon First Selectman Casey Flanagan said, “The short-term financial implication for MDA may be unbalanced in the two proposals, but the public option will ensure price stability for the Northwest Corner towns for many years.” He said the private sale to USA would likely eliminate any hope for a public option in the future. “I can’t see another facility being permitted and we would be beholden to whoever the incumbent is.”
"This whole process has been extremely discouraging," said Salisbury First Selectman Curtis Rand. "I thought that the money partly came from us as 30- and 40-year members of MIRA, from our taxpayers. It's not from the state as far as I know."
“Maintaining the status quo in Torrington with the transfer station is the way to go,” as evidenced by the unified voice of leaders in the region, said North Canaan First Selectman Brian Ohler. “If [USA is] given the chance to purchase that Torrington Transfer Station, they now own the entire trash cycle from residential pick, commercial pickup, streetside pickup to the hauling and now owning the transfer station.”
Falls Village First Selectman Dave Barger echoed the sentiments of his colleagues and emphasized the importance of public oversight. “I am concerned about the accountability and transparency and I think a public option keeps that alive.”
In support of the sale, Todd Arcelaschi, mayor of Winchester, explained his town opted out of the regional effort earlier this year in an effort to “blaze our path forward with municipal solid waste disposal.” He said the public option has gotten more expensive every year, from $86 per ton in 2019 to $130 per ton in 2025. “These costs are back breaking,” he said. “We need to keep those fees reasonable.”
Edward Spinella, attorney representing USA, said, “MIRA Dissolution Authority is to do two things: Have an orderly transition of the transfer station and, two, preserve assets and reserves. Our proposal does both of those things.”
Spinella continued, “This MIRA Dissolution Authority is not a regulator. It’s not for you to decide whether or not USA or any other company has too much market control.”
Following public comment, MIRA-DA board members entered into a nearly four-hour executive session. The board unanimously accepted the term sheet from USA.
Board member Michael Looney said, “This decision today is a difficult one given the many different interests that this board needs to balance.”
He said MIRA-DA requires the funds from the sale to “pay toward ameliorating our longstanding environmental impacts from our legacy of solid waste management.”
“We do need to recognize the fiscal and environmental benefits of having a larger amount of funds in the MDA reserve fund,” Looney said.
In its decision, MIRA-DA approved up to $50,000 to reimburse NHCOG for its legal fees accrued while developing the previous agreement.
Despite the setback, the City of Torrington held its public hearing for the formation of the Northwest Regional Resource Authority on May 19.
At the hearing, Raymond Drew, director of public works for Torrington, stated that establishing the NRRA offers long-term benefits for both the City and the broader region. He emphasized that it remains a worthwhile initiative, even though the City will not own any of the facilities.
In a follow up conversation May 21, Ohler said he is still in favor of a public option and NHCOG is planning a special meeting to discuss what comes next.
Joan Anderson Turnure
Joan Anderson Turnure, 91, died after a long illness on May 3, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. She was the loving widow of Michael DeBurbure Turnure.
A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Church in Salisbury on June 1, at 1:00PM, followed by a reception at The White Hart Inn.
To view the whole obituary please visit www.kennyfuneralhomes.com.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Elizabeth C. Zucco
CANAAN — The Lord welcomed Liz home Sunday, May 4, 2025, after leading a long life of faithful service, to Him and to us. She loved life and people. While living in Dunnellon, Florida for her waning years, she remained attached to her roots in Canaan, Connecticut.
Though small in stature, Liz was big in heart. After a successful long career as a hairdresser, she remained active and involved. A consummate homemaker, baker, cook, reader and world traveler, Liz enjoyed her several Pomeranians, especially Queen Sheba and Sweet Pea, her final pups. Her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, walking and picking flowers for the table. Liz’s service to others included being a Life Lioness, a Daughter of Isabella, a VFW Auxiliary Life Member, a VA Gainesville Hospital Volunteer as well as service ministries of bereavement and bingo at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Her survivors include sisters, Stephanie Togninalli (Louis), and Elsie Zucco (Oliver) and many nieces and nephews, grand, great grand, and great great grand nieces and nephews, and her loving, longtime companion, Walter J. Fleck. In Heaven, Liz will join her beloved husband of over 40 years, Frank J. Zucco, parents, Alice and Dazzi Colli, and sisters Anna Smith, and Mary Tyler.
A 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, May 23, 2025. Services will be held and she will be interred with Frank in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Canaan, Connecticut at a later date. Elizabeth appreciated the love, prayers, and support she received throughout her life.