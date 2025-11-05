Salisbury School alumnus becomes World Series champion with Dodgers

When Andersen asked the other panelists what they were reading, Simon began by urging the country to take back control and not be passive consumers of information. “We have to have news sources,” he said. “And for me, it’s The New York Times. I find some criticism with it, but I still read it first. But once grounded, it can be fun to be on social media.”

Howard recalled a time when she was responsible for covering a region stretching from North Dakota to Ohio, noting the stark contrasts in how liberal and conservative outlets approached the news. “You have to pay attention not just to mainstream media, but other outlets as well,” she said.

Andersen added, “Opinion without fact is a big mistake.”

Simon noted that his generation could decipher opinion from fact, while Howard said different generations consume their news from different sources. She said at The Economist, they source plain, spoken accurate information. Andersen said he’s not sure he buys the theory that young people are not at all interested in news.

Turning to the topic of podcasts, the trio agreed they are popular. Andersen said they are basically comprised of long conversations that young people enjoy listening to. “I see great hope in them.”

Howard said she finds a wealth of podcasts to be wonderful, but cautioned they have a potential for problems if they are made up of commentary and not factual reporting.

Asked about the emotional benefit of seeking out news, Howard said people are looking for some comfort in chaos, while others want to know where the world is heading.

Simon said people base their news assumptions based on the community from which they come. “Part of it is the social community that we want to be part of and be accepted in,” he said. “Also there is a resurgence of news avoidance; a high level among young people.”

Howard broached the subject of click bait, noting that papers know if they write it one way, they’ll get people to come back. “We need to be level-headed; sensationalizing news is a downer. That’s our strategy at The Economist. Not tugs.”

Andersen chided the Republican party, saying many of its members pay such little attention to facts, pointing out such fallacies as Portland is burning down, he asked what does the media do?

Howard responded, noting that “During Trump’s first term, his lies were the news. This term his actions are the news. It’s about how open he is; not pretending. It’s an expansion of presidential power. He’s moved beyond truth and is redefining his power.”

Simon said he finds the blowing up of boats to be terrifying and what that can lead to. He urged the media to rally their communities. “Do your job. Defend your right as an institution. Journalists have the same rights all citizens have. They are under assault.”

During the comment period, one woman said she wanted to know what is not being reported. Howard said investigative reporting is very expensive. “I think most things are being covered, but there is so much out there.” Simon said such reporting is demanding, rigorous and time-consuming. “But we need more.”

When talking of Trump, Simon said, “I’ve never seen anyone more hungry for publicity. He has that strange, unending desire to be the star of the show.”

Howard said she both agrees and doesn’t agree with that. “Trump makes people feel they’re understood. But he couples it with animus. All his policies are horrible and don’t help him. His popularity is very low. But he is successful in driving the news and causing reactions.”

Simon said there’s a belief that if people knew the truth, they’d change their perspective. “I don’t think so.”