baseball

Salisbury School alumnus becomes World Series champion with Dodgers

Emmet Sheehan graduated from Salisbury School with the Class of 2018.

Joe Meehan

Pitcher Emmet Sheehan earned a World Series championship ring Nov. 1 when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7.

Sheehan, who graduated from Salisbury School in 2018, pitched four innings over three different games in the series.

In Game 1 he entered in relief during the sixth inning. He recorded one out.

Sheehan pitched two and two-thirds scoreless innings in Game 3, which the Dodgers ultimately won in the 18th inning.

In Game 7 he threw a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts, helping to keep the game tied before the Dodgers’ extra-inning win.

After becoming a World Series champ, Sheehan received congratulations from his alma mater via Salisbury School’s Instagram account @sarumknight. “Way to go, Emmet!”

Sheehan was born in New York and grew up in Darien, Connecticut. He attended Fordham Prep School in the Bronx prior to transferring to Salisbury School where he helped the Knights win the Western New England Prep Baseball League 2018 championship.

He played for Boston College for three seasons before being drafted by the Dodgers in 2021. Sheehan made his Major League Baseball debut in 2023.

Sheehan underwent elbow surgery in 2024 and was reactivated by the Dodgers earlier this year.

While at Salisbury School, Emmet Sheehan helped the Knights win the WNEPBL championship in 2018. Now in 2025, he is a World Series champion.Joe Meehan

baseball

Journalists decode modern-day news media landscape

From left, journalists Joel Simon, Charlotte Howard and Kurt Andersen speak about the news industry at a program sponsored by the Cornwall Library on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — Three prominent journalists shared their outlook on the state of the news industry on Saturday, Oct. 25, at a talk sponsored by the Cornwall Library, offering a mix of pessimism and hope about journalism’s future.

The three panelists included Kurt Andersen, a bestselling author and regular contributor to The New York Times and The Atlantic, who also co-founded Spy magazine; Charlotte Howard, executive editor and New York bureau chief of The Economist, who also co-hosts the magazine’s Checks and Balances podcast; and Joel Simon, founding director of the Journalism Protection Initiative at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at City University of New York, who is the author of four books and writes frequently about media issues for a range of publications.

talks

Transfer Station gets grant for ‘pay as you throw’ garbage plan

The Salisbury-Sharon transfer station.
Patrick L. Sullivan
The application estimates a UBP (unit-based pricing) model at the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will lower waste yields by 25-40% in the two towns

SALISBURY/SHARON — The governor’s office announced on Oct. 29 that the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will receive a state grant to implement a unit-based pricing system —known as UBP or “pay as you throw” — and expand its composting operations.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) awarded the transfer station $266,692 through its Sustainable Materials Management grant program. The funds will support a gradual, three-phase transition to a pay-per-bag model to replace the current $150 flat fee paid by households. Both the Salisbury and Sharon selectboards endorsed the application when it was submitted in June.

waste management

Whistle Pig Books welcomes readers in North Canaan

Emily Peterson, left, and her father, Thom Wilson, are on a mission to rescue secondhand books and match them with new readers — turning old pages into new adventures.

lauren killawee

NORTH CANAAN — Father and daughter team Thom Wilson and Emily Peterson were excited to open their new business, “Whistle Pig Books,” at 62 Main St. in North Canaan on Oct. 11.

The duo shares a lifelong love of books. “For years I’ve dreamed of creating a space to share my love of literature, after retirement,” Wilson said. “The opportunity presented itself earlier than we imagined and we took the leap together.”

business

Astronomy Night at CCS

Tricia Collins

A group of 14 Cornwall Consolidated School students gazed into outer space Tuesday, Oct. 28, during Middle School Astronomy Night. Science teacher Joe Markow reported that 6th graders studying the properties of light looked at Saturn, the moon and the Andromeda galaxy through a reflector telescope. Constellations were identified including Ophiuchus, Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Cygnus and Pegasus. Several meteors were spotted, giving 5th graders a chance to compare and contrast stars and shooting stars.

education