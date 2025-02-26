CANAAN — Donna Aakjar passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2025 at Noble Horizons. Born on Dec. 14, 1941, at Geer Hospital in Canaan to Maybelle Voorhees and Louis Peder Aakjar, Donna’s life was a testament to education, service and a deep love of the arts.



She attended North Canaan Elementary School and the Housatonic Valley Regional high before graduating from Southern Connecticut State College. Donna began her career teaching fifth grade at Sharon CenterSchool. While teaching, she earned a master’s degree in Library Science and became the first librarian in the newly renovated basement library. Later, the library was relocated upstairs and, several yearsthereafter, was completely redesigned under her guidance.



After retirement, Donna continued to nurture her passion for reading by working in the children’s department at Oblong Books. Throughout her career, she touched countless lives, and in her later years, many came forward to express their gratitude and admiration for her contributions. She also served on the board of NCCC and was president of a chapter of the NEA. An avid lover of the arts, Donna’s legacy is further enriched by the joy she shared with others-so much so that for her epitaph she requested the words of a former student: “She read to us with such joy.”



Later in life, Donna became a devoted animal lover, cherishing her poodle Honey Bun and her cats Gracie and Rosie. She is survived by her sisters; Nancy Perry, Sheffield Massachusetts and Maryann Aakjar of Boston; her nieces, Donna Perry of San Antonio, Texas and Linda Snyder of Hiram, Georgia, and her grandniece, Madison Snyder of Powder Spring, Georgia.



A beloved sister and aunt, Donna was cherished by all her knew her. Our heartfelt thanks go to the staff at Geer Lodger-especially those on the Hillside Unit for their compassionate care. Memorial services will be held in the spring.