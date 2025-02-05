Dorothy Irene Verano

Dorothy Irene Verano

Photo Provided
obituaries

Dorothy Irene Verano

SALISBURY — Dorothy Irene (Kreivenas) Verano, 87, of Salisbury, died Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Verano, whom she missed dearly every day. Dorothy was born Aug. 8, 1937, in New Britain, daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Kreivenas.

She graduated at the top of her class from New Britain High School in 1955 before attending Boston University, where she received her Bachelor’s degree. She began teaching elementary music in the New Britain Public School system and later received a Master’s degree from the University of Hartford. Prior to marrying Frank, she enjoyed road trips along the East Coast with her friends and her sister, Marian. In 1966, she married her soulmate, Frank, and moved to their peaceful, idyllic property in Salisbury. She retired from New Britain schools in 1994 after 35 years of service. She served on the Salisbury Board of Education and was a dedicated parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Parish, St. Joseph’s Church where she looked forward to attending weekly mass.

She loved attending live musical performances at Tanglewood with her sister, and listening to their radio broadcasts when she could not attend. She was a skilled pianist and played for various events throughout New Britain including as a backup pianist for the New Britain Symphony Orchestra, but her most appreciative audience was her family at holidays, weddings and family visits.

Dorothy shared a special relationship with her sister, Marian (Kreivenas) Glynn and brother-in-law, James Glynn, who were her weekly Friday lunch dates. She is also survived by her niece, Susan (Glynn) Grandpre and husband, Michael, her nephew, Steven Glynn, and his wife, Cathleen, five great nieces and nephews, Abby, Matt, Kate, Evan and Alex, and by Frank’s children and grandchildren. She was especially close to his daughters, Evelyn Caron (Ken) and Katherine Verano, their children, Brandon, Daniel and Kaitlyn (Ashley), and Dorothy’s great-grandson Braythan, who all provided love and support over the years. Dorothy was also fortunate to have wonderful friends she could count on, including her longtime friend Jean and helpers Hope and Pat.

Calling hours were held Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at 11 a.m. in St. Martin of Tours Parish St. Joseph’s Church 4 Main St. North Canaan, CT 06018. Burial followed at St. Joseph’s Cemetery North Canaan, CT 06018. Memorial donations may be made to the Chore Service, PO Box 522, Lakeville, CT, or St Joseph’s Cemetery foundation. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.

obituaries

Latest News

Honoring the past: bearing witness at Auschwitz

Honoring the past: bearing witness at Auschwitz
Barbed wire at Birkenau.
Natalia Zukerman

Jan. 27 marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. I traveled to Poland as part of a delegation for the commemoration and spent a few days before the event with my father and sister learning, remembering and gathering information.

My dad’s parents, Miriam and Yehuda, of blessed memory, were deported to Auschwitz -Birkenau from the Lódz Ghetto. They both had families that perished and met each other after the camp was liberated.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Dina La Fonte at Mountainside and the rise of the ‘sober curious’ movement

Dina La Fonte at Mountainside and the rise of the ‘sober curious’ movement

Dina La Fonte

Photo by Dina La Fonte

The “sober curious” movement has gained momentum in recent years, encouraging individuals to explore life without alcohol—whether for health reasons, personal growth, or simple curiosity. Dina La Fonte, a certified recovery coach, is theSenior Business Affairs Associate at Mountainside, an alcohol and drug addiction treatment center with a holistic approach to wellness that has several locations, including the one in Canaan, Connecticut. With nearly five years of sobriety, La Fonte blends professional expertise with lived experience, making her a powerful advocate for recovery.

Like many, La Fonte’s path to recovery was not just about removing alcohol; it was about rediscovering herself. “Once you get sober from a substance, whether it’s alcohol, drugs, gambling or what have you, emotional aspects of change come into place,” she explained. “It’s not a hard stop; it’s a continued process of integration and struggle.” Her own journey has led her to a career in recovery coaching, allowing her to help others find their own path.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Examining Mohawk Mountain’s rich history

Examining Mohawk Mountain’s rich history

James Shay signed copies of his book “Mohawk Mountain Skl Area: The Birth of Snowmaking” after a talk at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Feb. 2.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon hosted local author James Shay Feb. 2 for a talk on his new book “Mohawk Mountain Ski Area: The Birth of Snowmaking.”

The book follows the life of Mohawk founder Walt Schoenknecht and his important contributions to the sport of skiing.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk