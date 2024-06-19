Eighth graders say farewell to KCS

Andrew See and Benjamin Baird head to high school.

Alexander Wilburn
KENT — Kent Center School held its 96th commence exercise as 24 eighth-grade students graduated in a ceremony held outside in the school’s courtyard on Tuesday, June 11.

Principal Michelle Mott congratulated the Class of 2024, noting their “hard work, dedication and perseverance.” She continued that their “achievements thus far are a testament to your resilience and determination to succeed. Today marks a new beginning and an exciting new chapter in your lives. High school will bring your challenges and opportunities, and will shape your future in ways you cannot yet imagine.”

Class essayist Katherine Joseph Farewell reminisced on the difficulties that the COVID-19 pandemic had on their academic careers at Kent Center School. “We all know how much everyone struggled during lockdown and how hard it was to try and teach 4th graders over a Zoom call. Even though our parents probably had it the worst with our kids at home, they were able to keep us together and make sure we stayed connected to the Wi-Fi. Our parents have always been there to give us love and motivation in the universe.”

Farewell also looked ahead to the future, noting that the school had prepared the class well for what was to come as they embarked on a new experience in the fall. “High school will bring us many opportunities, and with those opportunities will come challenges. There will be times when you might feel overwhelmed or stressed by a new loss, but then you can take the time to look back and see how far you’ve come. You can look back and see how the obstacles we’ve overcome and all the problems we’ve solved can be motivation to keep us going. And when all else fails, there is always Google. As we close this chapter in our lives and begin a new one, we can all take a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come and how much we have left to go.”

Diving into summer league

Diving into summer league

Willy Yahn dives head-first into third base, Saturday, June 15.

Riley Klein

LITCHFIELD — The Tri-State Baseball League is back for its 90th year.

Since 1934, when it was called the Interstate Baseball League, teams of players aged 16 and up have faced off in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Each team is comprised of mostly local players, but four out-of-towners are permitted on each team to balance the rosters.

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Louise Faveau and Michael Parris speak at the commencement ceremony for the eighth grade class at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE —The 32 members of the Class of 2024 enjoyed a pleasant evening for their graduation ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Principal Stephanie Magyar welcomed the crowd, noting that she participated in the same ceremony 30 years ago.

‘A momentous day’ at NCES

‘A momentous day’ at NCES

Principal Alicia Roy gave a touching farewell speech to the eighth grade class. Roy is also departing NCES at the end of this school year.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The outgoing eighth grade class of North Canaan Elementary School said “so long” to middle school Monday, June 10.

The commencement ceremony weas held on the lawn behind the school with (most of) the 23 departing students seated up on the hill. Family and friends filled the grass to support the students.

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Eighth graders celebrate their achievement with a ceremonial cap toss at the field behind Cornwall Consolidated School. The students spoke highly of their time at CCS and expressed optimism for the future.

Simon Markow

CORNWALL — A touching ceremony at Cornwall Consolidated School Thursday, June 13, marked the end of middle school for 15 eighth graders.

Family and friends gathered beneath the tent on CCS’s baseball field in the early evening. Led by the seventh-grade class marshals, the departing eighth graders marched down to the field.

