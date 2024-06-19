‘A momentous day’ at NCES

NORTH CANAAN — The outgoing eighth grade class of North Canaan Elementary School said “so long” to middle school Monday, June 10.



The commencement ceremony weas held on the lawn behind the school with (most of) the 23 departing students seated up on the hill. Family and friends filled the grass to support the students.

Along with the eighth graders, Principal Alicia Roy also marked the end of her final year at NCES.

“Class of 2024, you and I are both leaving North Canaan Elementary School,” said Roy, holding back tears. “I have so many happy memories. None of us knows what is to come next in life. But you can master it.”

Teachers presented awards to students for academic achievement in each subject. The students received their diplomas before sharing their perspective with the audience.

“Today is a momentous day,” said Federico Vargas Tobon. “As we stand on the cusp of high school, we look back on our journey through middle school with nostalgia, pride and excitement for the future.”

“If life were an equation, M would be our dreams. X, our determination. And B, our upcoming opportunities. Mx+B equals your infinite future, for our potential is limitless,” Grace Koller recited from her poem titled “Farewell to Yesterday, Embrace Tomorrow.”

The commencement concluded with the eighth-grade class’s performance of “Remember Me” from the film “Coco.”

They marched out in single file to enjoy refreshments in the cafeteria with friends and family.