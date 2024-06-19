LHK students advance to high school

FALLS VILLAGE — The 12 members of the Lee H. Kellogg School Class of 2024 got a rousing send-off at a commencement ceremony Wednesday, June 12.



The ceremony was held inside.

Principal Stacey Calo beamed at the graduates and said, simply, “It has truly been a pleasure to be your principal.”

There was a slide show depicting the students from infancy through the present day.

Robert Boyden spoke of his first day at LHK, when he forgot his lunch and was relieved and excited to learn about Friday pizza.

He recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, it seemed that he and his classmates “had taken that last pizza day for granted.”

First Selectman David Barger, flanked by Selectmen Judy Jacobs and Chris Kinsella, presented the Peter G. Lawson Citizenship Award to Paul Losh.

Barger quoted Lawson, who was First Selectmen for 18 years: “Don’t be a resident. Be a citizen.”

In accordance with LHK tradition, the graduates received copies of “The Little Engine That Could.”