Robert Boyden remembers forgetting his lunch on the first day at Lee H. Kellogg School, but was saved by pizza day.

Patrick L. Sullivan
graduation

LHK students advance to high school

FALLS VILLAGE — The 12 members of the Lee H. Kellogg School Class of 2024 got a rousing send-off at a commencement ceremony Wednesday, June 12.

The ceremony was held inside.

Principal Stacey Calo beamed at the graduates and said, simply, “It has truly been a pleasure to be your principal.”

There was a slide show depicting the students from infancy through the present day.

Robert Boyden spoke of his first day at LHK, when he forgot his lunch and was relieved and excited to learn about Friday pizza.

He recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, it seemed that he and his classmates “had taken that last pizza day for granted.”

First Selectman David Barger, flanked by Selectmen Judy Jacobs and Chris Kinsella, presented the Peter G. Lawson Citizenship Award to Paul Losh.

Barger quoted Lawson, who was First Selectmen for 18 years: “Don’t be a resident. Be a citizen.”

In accordance with LHK tradition, the graduates received copies of “The Little Engine That Could.”

graduation

Diving into summer league

Diving into summer league

Willy Yahn dives head-first into third base, Saturday, June 15.

Riley Klein

LITCHFIELD — The Tri-State Baseball League is back for its 90th year.

Since 1934, when it was called the Interstate Baseball League, teams of players aged 16 and up have faced off in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Each team is comprised of mostly local players, but four out-of-towners are permitted on each team to balance the rosters.

baseball

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Louise Faveau and Michael Parris speak at the commencement ceremony for the eighth grade class at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE —The 32 members of the Class of 2024 enjoyed a pleasant evening for their graduation ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Principal Stephanie Magyar welcomed the crowd, noting that she participated in the same ceremony 30 years ago.

graduation

'A momentous day' at NCES

‘A momentous day’ at NCES

Principal Alicia Roy gave a touching farewell speech to the eighth grade class. Roy is also departing NCES at the end of this school year.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The outgoing eighth grade class of North Canaan Elementary School said “so long” to middle school Monday, June 10.

The commencement ceremony weas held on the lawn behind the school with (most of) the 23 departing students seated up on the hill. Family and friends filled the grass to support the students.

graduation

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Eighth graders celebrate their achievement with a ceremonial cap toss at the field behind Cornwall Consolidated School. The students spoke highly of their time at CCS and expressed optimism for the future.

Simon Markow

CORNWALL — A touching ceremony at Cornwall Consolidated School Thursday, June 13, marked the end of middle school for 15 eighth graders.

Family and friends gathered beneath the tent on CCS’s baseball field in the early evening. Led by the seventh-grade class marshals, the departing eighth graders marched down to the field.

graduation