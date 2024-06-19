Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

LAKEVILLE —The 32 members of the Class of 2024 enjoyed a pleasant evening for their graduation ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.



Principal Stephanie Magyar welcomed the crowd, noting that she participated in the same ceremony 30 years ago.

Eliana Lang and Sophia Francoline read a land acknowledgement, noting the Mohegan and Schaghticoke people inhabited the area before the first European settlers arrived.

Teagan O’Connell said that the Class of 2024 was always a “good group.” She said that’s because the group is inclusive and has received support from teachers and families. She also said her classmates have the “ability to find humor” in almost any situation.

Tess Churchill hearkened back to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the class be split in two and saw the switch to remote learning.

“Now we are closing this very memorable chapter of our lives.”

Region One Superintendent (and former SCS principal) Lisa Carter, who is retiring this month, praised the students and said that soon “you will understand how much you have already done in your young lives.”

As the ceremony ended, the graduates set off confetti bombs and everybody cheered.