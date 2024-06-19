Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Latest News
Diving into summer league
LITCHFIELD — The Tri-State Baseball League is back for its 90th year.
Since 1934, when it was called the Interstate Baseball League, teams of players aged 16 and up have faced off in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Each team is comprised of mostly local players, but four out-of-towners are permitted on each team to balance the rosters.
The Tri-State league of 12 teams includes many retired college athletes, some of whom went on to be drafted into the Major League. Bold high schoolers and current college players take part as well to stay active in the off-season.
The full nine-inning games are played with wooden bats at town parks and are free for spectators. On Saturday, June 15, the Amenia Monarchs matched up against the Tri-Town Trojans at Community Field in Litchfield.
The Trojans, featuring players from Northwest Connecticut, defeated the Monarchs in decisive fashion with a final score of 22-0.
Housatonic Valley Regional High School alum Willy Yahn played shortstop for the Trojans. Yahn previously played his college ball in Storrs for the UConn Huskies and went on to be drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2017.
Yahn showed what sets the pros apart with his quick and accurate fielding, precision hitting at the plate, and blazing speed around the bases. Pure hustle.
Fellow HVRHS alum Bobby Chatfield served as coach for the June 15 game and supported his squad from the dugout.
A third former Mountaineer was on the field for the game, but on the other side. Sam Foley suited up for the Amenia Monarchs and tried his hand at pitching late in the game. Foley’s teammates explained how to pick off a baserunner as the first-time pitcher warmed up.
For the schedule of upcoming league games, visit tristatebaseballct.com.
LAKEVILLE —The 32 members of the Class of 2024 enjoyed a pleasant evening for their graduation ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.
Principal Stephanie Magyar welcomed the crowd, noting that she participated in the same ceremony 30 years ago.
Eliana Lang and Sophia Francoline read a land acknowledgement, noting the Mohegan and Schaghticoke people inhabited the area before the first European settlers arrived.
Teagan O’Connell said that the Class of 2024 was always a “good group.” She said that’s because the group is inclusive and has received support from teachers and families. She also said her classmates have the “ability to find humor” in almost any situation.
Tess Churchill hearkened back to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the class be split in two and saw the switch to remote learning.
“Now we are closing this very memorable chapter of our lives.”
Region One Superintendent (and former SCS principal) Lisa Carter, who is retiring this month, praised the students and said that soon “you will understand how much you have already done in your young lives.”
As the ceremony ended, the graduates set off confetti bombs and everybody cheered.
‘A momentous day’ at NCES
NORTH CANAAN — The outgoing eighth grade class of North Canaan Elementary School said “so long” to middle school Monday, June 10.
The commencement ceremony weas held on the lawn behind the school with (most of) the 23 departing students seated up on the hill. Family and friends filled the grass to support the students.
Along with the eighth graders, Principal Alicia Roy also marked the end of her final year at NCES.
“Class of 2024, you and I are both leaving North Canaan Elementary School,” said Roy, holding back tears. “I have so many happy memories. None of us knows what is to come next in life. But you can master it.”
Teachers presented awards to students for academic achievement in each subject. The students received their diplomas before sharing their perspective with the audience.
“Today is a momentous day,” said Federico Vargas Tobon. “As we stand on the cusp of high school, we look back on our journey through middle school with nostalgia, pride and excitement for the future.”
“If life were an equation, M would be our dreams. X, our determination. And B, our upcoming opportunities. Mx+B equals your infinite future, for our potential is limitless,” Grace Koller recited from her poem titled “Farewell to Yesterday, Embrace Tomorrow.”
The commencement concluded with the eighth-grade class’s performance of “Remember Me” from the film “Coco.”
They marched out in single file to enjoy refreshments in the cafeteria with friends and family.
Eighth graders say farewell to KCS
KENT — Kent Center School held its 96th commence exercise as 24 eighth-grade students graduated in a ceremony held outside in the school’s courtyard on Tuesday, June 11.
Principal Michelle Mott congratulated the Class of 2024, noting their “hard work, dedication and perseverance.” She continued that their “achievements thus far are a testament to your resilience and determination to succeed. Today marks a new beginning and an exciting new chapter in your lives. High school will bring your challenges and opportunities, and will shape your future in ways you cannot yet imagine.”
Class essayist Katherine Joseph Farewell reminisced on the difficulties that the COVID-19 pandemic had on their academic careers at Kent Center School. “We all know how much everyone struggled during lockdown and how hard it was to try and teach 4th graders over a Zoom call. Even though our parents probably had it the worst with our kids at home, they were able to keep us together and make sure we stayed connected to the Wi-Fi. Our parents have always been there to give us love and motivation in the universe.”
Farewell also looked ahead to the future, noting that the school had prepared the class well for what was to come as they embarked on a new experience in the fall. “High school will bring us many opportunities, and with those opportunities will come challenges. There will be times when you might feel overwhelmed or stressed by a new loss, but then you can take the time to look back and see how far you’ve come. You can look back and see how the obstacles we’ve overcome and all the problems we’ve solved can be motivation to keep us going. And when all else fails, there is always Google. As we close this chapter in our lives and begin a new one, we can all take a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come and how much we have left to go.”