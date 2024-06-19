Sharon ‘24 Class moves forward

Latest News
At Troutbeck, every meal is an experience, but Sundays have taken on a special charm with the highly anticipated return of brunch. Impeccably sourced, plentiful, elegant yet approachable, and immensely satisfying, the brunch menu reflects the essence of Troutbeck’s culinary philosophy. Available every Sunday, brunch complements the existing offerings of three meals a day, seven days a week, all open to the public.
The culinary program at Troutbeck is led by Executive Chef Vincent Gilberti, who honors the natural landscape through thoughtful and seasonal cuisine. “We launched brunch in February,” said Chef Vinny, as he’s affectionately known. “It’s been a goal of mine to add brunch since returning to Troutbeck as executive chef last year. Before my time here and before the pandemic, we had a bustling and fun brunch program, and while we’ve all returned to ‘normalcy,’ brunch was something we wanted to get back in the mix.” Chef Vinny hails from the Hudson Valley and brings with him a wealth of experience from some of New York City’s most celebrated restaurants, including Pulino’s, Battersby, and Dover. After a stint in San Francisco’s SPQR, where he honed his pasta-making skills, Chef Vinny has returned to Troutbeck with a renewed passion for the farm-to-table philosophy.
Troutbeck’s brunch celebrates the best of local and seasonal fare in an environment that is both elegant and welcoming. Said Chef Vinny, “We serve both in-house guests and our local community, which is very important to us. We love seeing familiar faces who return week after week.” Reservations can be made via the website at troutbeck.com/eat-drink/or by calling 845-789-1555.
Black Emmer Pancakes
by Chef Vincent Gilberti at Troutbeck
(This recipe highlights the local/regional purveyors where they source their ingredients. )
Ingredients — Yields 8 to 10 pancakes
1 Cup Black Emmer Flour (Wild Hive Farm)
1 Tablespoon White Granulated Sugar
½ Teaspoon Baking Powder
½ Teapsoon Baking Soda
½ Teaspoon Salt
½ Cup Sour Cream (Ronnybrook Farm)
½ Cup Milk (Ronnybrook)
1 Egg (YundWell Pastured Poultry)
4 Teaspoons Melted Butter
Vegaline or PAM cooking spray, as needed
Optional: Maple Syrup (Laurel & Ash Farm)
Seasonal fruits: Strawberries, blueberries, peaches, etc.
Directions:
1. In a large mixing bowl, combine and mix all dry ingredients.
2. In a second large mixing bowl, combine and mix all wet ingredients.
3. Fold in the wet ingredient mix into the dry ingredient mix in three increments (using 1/3 of the wet mix at a time). The batter should have a lumpy consistency.
4. Let batter rest for 10 minutes.
5. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Spray with non-stick spray.
6. Working in batches, add pancake batter (1/2 cup) at a time. Cook until you start to see the batter bubbling (about one and a half minutes) and the bottom is golden brown.
7. Flip the pancake and cook the other side until golden brown, the pancake rises slightly and is cooked through.
8. Serve warm with Maple Syrup and Fresh seasonal fruit.
Nature-inspired exhibit opens in Sharon
The Sharon Town Hall is currently displaying an art exhibit by Pamela Peeters entitled “No Fear of Flying” until September 3, 2024. The exhibit opened on June 3 to celebrate World Environment Day.
The show displays work by Peeters, Allan Blagden, Zelena Blagden and Jean Saliter. Pamela Peeters has had a decades-long career as an environmental economist, sustainability strategist and ECO consultant, appearing on television and radio, sponsoring and leading environmental education programs globally and is recognized for her various artistic endeavors.
The current exhibit in Sharon Town Hall, featuring photographs by Peeters as the main attraction, contains several works from her “Elements’’ series, a set of 31 cards that feature photographs, meditative words and questions to reflect on that are meant to be viewed one at a time over the course of a month.
In an interview, Peeters said that a main theme of the exhibit was communication, not just with each other, but with the Earth.
“We have connecting points. We are the same,” Peeters said. “The energizing effect that the elements of nature can have on us are profound when one knows how to connect!” Peeters stated in a press release.
This is Peeters’s third exhibit in Town Hall, and she considers it a love letter to life and to the planet.
When asked if she had a specific piece that she felt particularly strongly about, Peeters said she has a deep appreciation for “Core”, a part of the “Elements” series and the last card in the work’s sequence. “Core” is a photograph of a lotus flower, something Peeters said holds plenty of symbolism for beauty, new beginnings and potential.
“It will take some time to listen to its wisdom and you can start with small steps, but once you get the affirmations that you are on the path of manifestation, you will understand that to be one with your core is to come home,” the card says.
Peeters also brought attention to the card “Pearl”, which features a detailed photograph of a water droplet. This card focuses on turning something negative into something positive, reminding how it is only through irritation that a pearl is made. “Elements” can be purchased as a set at www.myelementsdeck.com.
Peeters plans to hold a workshop this summer to go with the art exhibit. The idea only came when the artwork began hanging in Town Hall, so there are no definitive dates for it yet. Peeters is excited to work with the community and see the shape that the workshop will take.
When asked for any final remarks to share, Peeters replied, “When people will visit the gallery at the Sharon Town Hall next, they will discover how each of the artist’s unique relationship with nature inspired them to create their works. Perhaps that could be a bridge for their own “No Fear of Flying” relationship with the “Elements” that surround them! A journey worthwhile exploring.”
“No Fear of Flying” will remain on display during Town Hall hours until September 3, 2024.
Cool start to summer
Kent Center School students celebrated their last day of classes, Thursday, June 13, with a popsicle party. The party was hosted by the Kent Memorial Library and students from all grades showed up in numbers. The students wore their Field Day pink t-shirts, now fully covered with signatures and notes from classmates.
Lans Christensen
AMENIA — A local farming family has filed an appeal to a New York State Supreme Court judge’s decision to allow construction of a house on scenic Westerly Ridge.
The Amenia Planning Board granted site plan approval to Cameron O. Smith and Liza Vann Smith on Oct. 25, 2023, granting a waiver of the town code.
The Smiths purchased the property at 108 Westerly Ridge Drive in Amenia in 2005. It consists of 27 acres and is located in part on a scenic ridgeline that is largely surrounded by active farmland.
Judge Thomas R. Davis of Dutchess County Supreme Court denied the petition of Barbara Meile, Joerge Meili and Arrowhead Hills Partners that sought to annul the Planning Board’s approval. The judge’s order was issued on May 14. The petitioners filed their appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on May 23.
Court records show that the Smiths purchased the property for $850,000. It currently is listed for sale by Compass for $1,249,000.
In 2007 Amenia enacted a section of Town Code called “Scenic Protection Overlay District” (SPO) for the purpose of providing protection for scenic road corridors.
Judge Davis concluded that the Planning Board’s approvals and granting of a waiver of a 40-foot crestline limitation were reasonable. Town code states that site plan approval must meet a standard that is 40 feet below the crestline of any ridge and doesn’t disturb “the continuity of the treeline when viewed from a publicly accessible place.” In a 2019 review of the project, the town’s visual consultant commented “while the proposed project will be visible on the ridge, it will not substantially change the character of the viewpoints studied.”
Davis additionally wrote: “This is a recognition that the SPO’s stated purpose is not to ensure or require that there never be anything visible in scenic areas except the natural surroundings but rather that steps be taken to ensure that the character of the viewshed in scenic areas not be substantially changed by proposed projects that come within the SPD’s boundaries.”
“Lastly, there is nothing in the Code’s provisions…that would support the petitioners’ contention that the Planning Board was required to take into account the visibility of lights at night in determining whether to approve the Smith’s application for site plan approval and a waiver of the 40-foot ridge line construction provision.”