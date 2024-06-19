Sharon ‘24 Class moves forward

Mira Landry Norbet and Jayden Michael Milton smile with their diplomas and awards.

Alexander Wilburn
Sharon ‘24 Class moves forward

SHARON — Eleven students in the Sharon Center School Class of 2024 graduated from the eighth grade in a commerce exercise ceremony held on Wednesday, June 12.

Welcomed by Sharon Center School Principal Carol Tomkalski, who took over the role as successor to Principal Karen Manning in 2022, parents and family in attendance watched as students were honored for their achievements and took their first steps toward high school.

Eighth-grader Mira Landry Norbet, whose speech opened the ceremony, was awarded The President’s Award for Academic Excellence, the top scholarly award for the school which ranked for her overall scholastic achievement. By far the most awarded student, however, was Jayden Michael Milton, who took home five awards, including The Sharon Center School Cup Award, the highest honor at the school. This award was presented to Jayden by past recipient Finn Cousins, who won the school cup in 2020 and is now a graduating senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Eighth-grade class speaker Zaira Celso-Cristobal gave a heartfelt speech reflecting on times she had struggled and failed, remarking that she found encouragement by remembering when she first came to Sharon Center School. “Wouldn’t that little girl with long black hair and a ‘Sofia The First’ backpack be proud of all she would come to accomplish?” She also thanked her parents, saying, “We are often asked who we look up to, or who is our hero, and I would say, my mom because she cooks, or my dad because he works. But not only do they do that, they’ve sacrificed so much for me, and made sure I don’t have to live the life they did. I have an education, a roof over my head, clean clothes, and unconditional love.”

Brunch at Troutbeck: Black Emmer Pancakes

Black Emmer Pancakes by Chef Vincent Gilberti at Troutbeck.

Jim Henkens

At Troutbeck, every meal is an experience, but Sundays have taken on a special charm with the highly anticipated return of brunch. Impeccably sourced, plentiful, elegant yet approachable, and immensely satisfying, the brunch menu reflects the essence of Troutbeck’s culinary philosophy. Available every Sunday, brunch complements the existing offerings of three meals a day, seven days a week, all open to the public.

The culinary program at Troutbeck is led by Executive Chef Vincent Gilberti, who honors the natural landscape through thoughtful and seasonal cuisine. “We launched brunch in February,” said Chef Vinny, as he’s affectionately known. “It’s been a goal of mine to add brunch since returning to Troutbeck as executive chef last year. Before my time here and before the pandemic, we had a bustling and fun brunch program, and while we’ve all returned to ‘normalcy,’ brunch was something we wanted to get back in the mix.” Chef Vinny hails from the Hudson Valley and brings with him a wealth of experience from some of New York City’s most celebrated restaurants, including Pulino’s, Battersby, and Dover. After a stint in San Francisco’s SPQR, where he honed his pasta-making skills, Chef Vinny has returned to Troutbeck with a renewed passion for the farm-to-table philosophy.

Nature-inspired exhibit opens in Sharon

"Pearl" from the "Elements" series.

Provided

The Sharon Town Hall is currently displaying an art exhibit by Pamela Peeters entitled “No Fear of Flying” until September 3, 2024. The exhibit opened on June 3 to celebrate World Environment Day.

The show displays work by Peeters, Allan Blagden, Zelena Blagden and Jean Saliter. Pamela Peeters has had a decades-long career as an environmental economist, sustainability strategist and ECO consultant, appearing on television and radio, sponsoring and leading environmental education programs globally and is recognized for her various artistic endeavors.

Cool start to summer

Lans Christensen

Kent Center School students celebrated their last day of classes, Thursday, June 13, with a popsicle party. The party was hosted by the Kent Memorial Library and students from all grades showed up in numbers. The students wore their Field Day pink t-shirts, now fully covered with signatures and notes from classmates.


Appeal filed in decision allowing ridgeline site in Amenia

AMENIA — A local farming family has filed an appeal to a New York State Supreme Court judge’s decision to allow construction of a house on scenic Westerly Ridge.

The Amenia Planning Board granted site plan approval to Cameron O. Smith and Liza Vann Smith on Oct. 25, 2023, granting a waiver of the town code.

