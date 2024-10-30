Emergency burn ban in place

Latest News
The Cornwall Tornadoes took on the North Canaan Miners at Foote Field Saturday, Oct. 26. North Canaan won the match 4-2. Both teams are composed of players in grades 4 through 6. The 2024 season marks the first time Region One soccer clubs have played out-of-town teams since before the pandemic.
Banged up GNH loses to Watertown
Watertown High School’s star QB Brady Gambee led the Warriors to a 42-6 win over Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football Saturday, Oct. 26. GNH returned from the bye week with a new backfield. Captains Leif Johnson and Owen Stimson stepped in at running back and quarterback respectively, filling in for starters Mason Sobol and Ty Devita, both out with torn ACLs. GNH plays the next three games on the road before returning to Winsted on Thanksgiving morning against St. Paul Catholic High School.
WR Owen Riemer elevates for a pass down the sideline.Riley Klein
Housatonic Valley Regional High School was well represented at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S cross country meet in Manchester Saturday, Oct. 26. The Mountaineers had seven boys and six girls attend. HVRHS seniors Kyle McCarron and Gabi Titone both earned all-state status and qualified for the State Open Meet.
Boys from left, Bailey Williams, Jassim Mohydin, Zach Bezerra, Kyle McCarron, Finn Malone, Byron Bell and Silas Tripp.Provided
The Endorsement
Last week The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times announced that they would not endorse a presidential candidate in this year’s race. The moves grabbed headlines and prompted outcry from readers of those newspapers, many of whom threatened to immediately cancel their subscriptions. The Post’s publisher said the decision reflected “our readers ability to make up their own minds.” In a similar vein, the owner of The Times suggested that the paper list candidate pros and cons “and let the readers decide,” according to a report in the Associated Press.
Following these announcements some of our own readers have inquired whether The Journal would be endorsing any candidate. In fact, that question also has been brought up occasionally in past weeks as campaigns got underway. In our recent history, before becoming a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit in 2021, we also engaged in political endorsement — but no longer, because of our new status. We were saved from the struggle to survive in a declining newspaper climate by our readers and advertisers and by a community that wanted to preserve its independent community newspaper. In recent years, many U.S. newspapers have been dropping endorsements. Some have cited readership declines, and not wanting to give readers a reason to cancel subscriptions. Others realized that readers don’t really want to be told what to think. The Editorial also had become one of the least read features in the paper.
The Lakeville Journal continues the tradition of The Editorial, aiming to be relevant and interesting and worth your time. Your letters and our columns offer an invaluable source of viewpoints. We appreciate your support in our mission to be the best local newspaper possible, providing you with news that matters.