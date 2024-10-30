environment

Emergency burn ban in place

As of Oct. 26, an emergency burn ban is in effect for all Connecticut state parks, forests, and wildlife management areas, as announced by Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katherine Dykes.

The ban prohibits the use of any outdoor fire, including grills, campfires, and firepits. Governor Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, urging “all Connecticut residents to avoid any type of outdoor burning as the current conditions pose a high risk of fire danger.”

Litchfield County remains at an “extreme” fire danger level, alongside Hartford, Tolland and Fairfield counties. All other counties in the state are classified as having “very high” fire danger.

In a statement on Oct. 24, Kent Fire Marshall Timothy Limbos requested that residents refrain from having campfires during Halloween festivities. “In this extremely dry climate a simple spark can easily ignite a fire,” it read. The statement also notified residents that leaf burning is not allowed, even with a valid open burn permit.

The National Weather Service has raised a red flag warning for all of Connecticut and much of the Northeast. Red flag warnings are issued to alert fire officials that conditions are highly favorable for wildfire ignition and rapid growth, combining dry fuels, such as parched vegetation, low humidity, and high winds.

Unusually low rainfall and warm temperatures during the autumn season have dried out much of the state, with the U.S. Drought Monitor classifying a small region in the Northwest Corner as experiencing moderate drought conditions, and an additional 2/3 of the state as “abnormally dry”, according to DEEP.

Fires have already sprung up across Connecticut, with the Hawthorne Fire in Berlin spreading to between 100 and 110 acres as of Oct. 25. Veteran Firefighter Robert E. Sharkevich Sr. was killed fighting the Hawthorne fire when his UTV rolled on steep terrain, injuring the other three firefighters inside. Two other firefighters have been injured in slip and fall incidents fighting smaller fires elsewhere in the state.

The coming week’s weather brings little hope for moisture, with temperatures climbing to potentially record setting heights later in the week alongside breezy conditions and low humidity.

The National Weather Service called for a 20% chance of showers Oct. 29, with a slightly better chance for a shower on Oct. 31.

Cornwall youth soccer hosts North Canaan

Riley Klein

The Cornwall Tornadoes took on the North Canaan Miners at Foote Field Saturday, Oct. 26. North Canaan won the match 4-2. Both teams are composed of players in grades 4 through 6. The 2024 season marks the first time Region One soccer clubs have played out-of-town teams since before the pandemic.


Banged up GNH loses to Watertown

QB Brady Gambee runs away from GNH Saturday, Oct. 26.

Riley Klein

Watertown High School’s star QB Brady Gambee led the Warriors to a 42-6 win over Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football Saturday, Oct. 26. GNH returned from the bye week with a new backfield. Captains Leif Johnson and Owen Stimson stepped in at running back and quarterback respectively, filling in for starters Mason Sobol and Ty Devita, both out with torn ACLs. GNH plays the next three games on the road before returning to Winsted on Thanksgiving morning against St. Paul Catholic High School.

WR Owen Riemer elevates for a pass down the sideline.Riley Klein

HVRHS sends 13 cross country runners to states

Girls from left, Rose Fitch, Olivia Brooks, Hannah Johnson, Gabi Titone, Ellie Wolgemuth and Kip Galvin.

Provided

Housatonic Valley Regional High School was well represented at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S cross country meet in Manchester Saturday, Oct. 26. The Mountaineers had seven boys and six girls attend. HVRHS seniors Kyle McCarron and Gabi Titone both earned all-state status and qualified for the State Open Meet.


The Endorsement

Last week The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times announced that they would not endorse a presidential candidate in this year’s race. The moves grabbed headlines and prompted outcry from readers of those newspapers, many of whom threatened to immediately cancel their subscriptions. The Post’s publisher said the decision reflected “our readers ability to make up their own minds.” In a similar vein, the owner of The Times suggested that the paper list candidate pros and cons “and let the readers decide,” according to a report in the Associated Press.

Following these announcements some of our own readers have inquired whether The Journal would be endorsing any candidate. In fact, that question also has been brought up occasionally in past weeks as campaigns got underway. In our recent history, before becoming a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit in 2021, we also engaged in political endorsement — but no longer, because of our new status. We were saved from the struggle to survive in a declining newspaper climate by our readers and advertisers and by a community that wanted to preserve its independent community newspaper. In recent years, many U.S. newspapers have been dropping endorsements. Some have cited readership declines, and not wanting to give readers a reason to cancel subscriptions. Others realized that readers don’t really want to be told what to think. The Editorial also had become one of the least read features in the paper.

