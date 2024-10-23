Falls Village: Autumn delights

The spacious and inviting Falls Village Recreational Center was site of the Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A truly gorgeous day welcomed visitors to the afternoon gathering surrounded by fall foliage. The Recreation Department and David M. Hunt Library put together the festival and offered games, music, and food for all ages.

Kids could paint pumpkins or, if they chose, could have their faces painted. Music was provided by John Stey and Rachel Gall, who laughingly said, “ I’m also known as the Falls Village Fiddler.”

The premier draw was definitely the “Pie Contests. Open to all, “baked from scratch” pies filled the judging table and there were 14 mouthwatering entries.

Apple and pumpkin were the majority of entries, with a strawberry rhubarb in the mix as well. Four judges eagerly sampled the pies and made detailed notes on taste, originality, and presentation.

Judge Denny Jacobs said he was “amazed at the variety and differences in just the apple pies” and added, “All the pies tasted great but there were a couple of outstanding ones.”

Results were tabulated and Emily Peterson, Falls Village Recreation Director announced the winners: Piper Peterson’s pumpkin pie took third, Tamara Polk’s pumpkin took second, and the grand prize went to Eileen Kinsella and her apple pie.

The eager public was then offered a tasting and loved every entry and gave the “Peoples Choice” award to Katlyn Kinsella.

  

Fall fun in North Canaan

Fall fun in North Canaan

Can Can Carl, the scarecrow made out of recyclable materials, at Lawrence Field.

Alec Linden

The North Canaan Pumpkin Fest occupied the expanse of Lawrence Field with spectacular weather on Saturday, Oct. 19.

While sporting a new name, North Canaan Events Committee Chair Jenn Crane assured that this year’s festival was a continuation of previous autumn celebrations organized by the Committee. It was the first year the event has been located at Lawrence Field, which Crane said was a welcomed change from the more restrictive sites of previous iterations.

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR, a community-funded organization providing enrichment programs to students of Salisbury Central School, will takeover The Moviehouse Oct. 27.

Provided

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, The Moviehouse in Millerton will host the SOAR Student Film Showcase, featuring a spine-chilling lineup of Halloween and horror short films crafted by SOAR students. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience the creativity and talent of young filmmakers from Salisbury Central School. Following the screenings, viewers are invited to stay for a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

SOAR, a community-funded initiative, provides enrichment programs beyond the standard school curriculum, ensuring equal access for all students.

Examining 'dignity in the digital age'

Provided

Former president Donald J. Trump’s October 2024 call to revoke the broadcast license of CBS for election interference put the spotlight (perhaps just for a hot second) on another place it belongs in American culture: our government policy toward media and the technology overrunning our lives.

“TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE. Election Interference.,” the ex-President posted, evidence-free, on his own platform, Truth Social.

