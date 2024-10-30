Falls Village late summer real estate transactions

FALLS VILLAGE — By the end of summer only four sales were recorded in Canaan/Falls Village in August and September — half the number of the previous two months. Falls Village is a small market with only 15 sales per year recently — down significantly from the two plus homes a month during 2021. Although median home prices reached a high of $721,000 in December 2023, the current 12 month median is $675,000 and headed upward. All four property transfers recorded in August and September were sold by non-Canaan residents.

As of Oct. 23 there were six residential properties for sale all listed above $600,000, plus four parcels of land, and the Falls Village post office with one furnished seasonal rental.

Transactions

166 Rod Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath home sold by Margaret Rice to Thomas G. Watson for $860,000.

77 Belden St. — 4 bedroom/3 bath home on 3.17 acres sold by Joel Harper Nash to Elizabeth Inman Monsen on Aug. 6 for $1,495,000.

161 Belden St. — 2 bedroom/2 bath ranch on 44.21 acres with a riding arena, stable and barns sold by Stephanie Chego Janis to Robert Jeremey Noiseux Jr. in a private sale recorded on Aug. 7 for $1.26 million.

55 Beebe Hill Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath sold by Thomas Phillip Watkins to Barbara Lobdell on Sept. 30 for $749,000.

