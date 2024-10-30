Falls Village late summer real estate transactions

The home at 55 Beebe Hill Road on the outskirts of Falls Village sold at the end of September for $749,000. Built in 1935 the home is surrounded by 4.25 acres of meadow and fruit trees.

Christine Bates
FALLS VILLAGE — By the end of summer only four sales were recorded in Canaan/Falls Village in August and September — half the number of the previous two months. Falls Village is a small market with only 15 sales per year recently — down significantly from the two plus homes a month during 2021. Although median home prices reached a high of $721,000 in December 2023, the current 12 month median is $675,000 and headed upward. All four property transfers recorded in August and September were sold by non-Canaan residents.

As of Oct. 23 there were six residential properties for sale all listed above $600,000, plus four parcels of land, and the Falls Village post office with one furnished seasonal rental.

Transactions

166 Rod Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath home sold by Margaret Rice to Thomas G. Watson for $860,000.

77 Belden St. — 4 bedroom/3 bath home on 3.17 acres sold by Joel Harper Nash to Elizabeth Inman Monsen on Aug. 6 for $1,495,000.

161 Belden St. — 2 bedroom/2 bath ranch on 44.21 acres with a riding arena, stable and barns sold by Stephanie Chego Janis to Robert Jeremey Noiseux Jr. in a private sale recorded on Aug. 7 for $1.26 million.

55 Beebe Hill Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath sold by Thomas Phillip Watkins to Barbara Lobdell on Sept. 30 for $749,000.

* Town of Canaan real estate transfers recorded as sold between Aug. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, provided by the Canaan Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Walk-A-Thon returns for 20th year

The student body of Cornwall Consolidated School gather beneath the Walk-A-Thon banner on Cheery Hill Road, Oct. 25.

Riley Klein

CORNWALL — Grade students of Cornwall Consolidated School trekked down the road Oct. 25 for the 20th Walk-A-Thon.

The annual fundraiser selects one organization to support each year in addition to raising money for eighth grade class trips. This year benefited the New York Marine Rescue Center.

Garden Club plants 1,000 more bulbs

Charlotte Van Doren and Natalie Randall of the Cornwall Garden Club use power and hand tools to plant the bulbs.

Riley Klein

CORNWALL — Expanding the daffodil garden in Cornwall Village between the library and Town Hall, four members of the Cornwall Garden Club planted 1,000 bulbs Saturday, Oct. 26.

Charlotte Van Doren, Natalie Randall, Stephana Bottom and Juliet Hubbard spent the better part of the day hard at work with both hand and power tools.

Cornwall youth soccer hosts North Canaan

Riley Klein

The Cornwall Tornadoes took on the North Canaan Miners at Foote Field Saturday, Oct. 26. North Canaan won the match 4-2. Both teams are composed of players in grades 4 through 6. The 2024 season marks the first time Region One soccer clubs have played out-of-town teams since before the pandemic.


Banged up GNH loses to Watertown

QB Brady Gambee runs away from GNH Saturday, Oct. 26.

Riley Klein

Watertown High School’s star QB Brady Gambee led the Warriors to a 42-6 win over Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football Saturday, Oct. 26. GNH returned from the bye week with a new backfield. Captains Leif Johnson and Owen Stimson stepped in at running back and quarterback respectively, filling in for starters Mason Sobol and Ty Devita, both out with torn ACLs. GNH plays the next three games on the road before returning to Winsted on Thanksgiving morning against St. Paul Catholic High School.

WR Owen Riemer elevates for a pass down the sideline.Riley Klein

