Falls Village real estate sales for June and July

Built in 1878 this home at 36 Lime Rock Station sold above listing price for $500,000.

Christine Bates
real estate

FALLS VILLAGE — The least expensive real estate sale in June and July for Falls Village was a small cabin in Pine Grove for $50,000 and the highest was 48 Belden on 6.03 acres for $675,000. Four of the eight properties traded at or below $200,000.

As of Aug. 25 there were six residential properties, five parcels of land, and the Falls Village post office listed for sale with no rentals.

Transactions

48 Belden St — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 6.03 acres sold by Robert L. Guimarro to Deeg and Shelby Martin for $675,000.

36 Lime Rock Station — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Aduib Osama to R. Hinkle Buckner II for $500,000.

Route 63 — 25.52 acres of forested land sold by Paul J. Cortesi III to Christopher Hopkins for $238,000.

265 Route 63 — 3 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Catherine E. Tenney to David Pollan for $590,000.

16 Undermountain Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Carolyn Calandro to Anthony Jason Stark for $200,000.

24 Asbury Ave — 2 bedroom/1 bath 4 room cottage camp of 776 square feet in Pine Grove sold by Ellen Morris to Carlin Carr for $50,000.

403 Route 7 N — 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch sold by Norma E. Galaise to Arnold D Cagar for $170,000.


* Town of Canaan real estate transfers recorded as sold between June 1, 2024, and July 31, 2024, provided by the Canaan Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

real estate

