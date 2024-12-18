Fewer sales, higher prices in Salisbury

Situated on 1.8 acres this almost 2,000 square foot house on Horseshoe Lane built in 1960 was the least expensive property recorded in November at $625,000. According to MLS records the property was offered for sale at $974,500 in April.

Christine Bates
real estate

SALISBURY — There were only four recorded sales of single-family properties in Salisbury in the month of November with only one home closing above a million dollars. The 12-month average median price in November 2024 was $912,500 compared to three years ago in November 2021 when it was $715,000. This increase of 28% is in line with price appreciation in all of Litchfield County in the last three years. During this same period the number of units sold annually has dropped from 89 to 46. Currently there are 15 residences for sale in Salisbury with only four under a million dollars. In contrast there are 17 rentals — 12 furnished seasonal rentals and five unfurnished homes at $3,500 or less.

Transactions

42 Horseshoe Lane — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home built in 1960 sold by Estate of Dolores Carlson to McBride Builders LLC for $625,000.

40 Canterbury Lane — 4 bedroom/3 bath modern home sold by Naomi Goldstein to Vivian Kimmelman for $1.27 million.

84 Bunker Hill Road — 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 8.58 acres sold by Estate of Stephany Warick Haines to Gregory and Dina Meindl for $950,000.

48 Covered Bridge Road — 4 bedroom/2 bath house on 2.15 acres sold by Susan Ward Spring to Brendan Seamus and Lauren Mann Cranna for $725,000.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, 2024, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

Latest News

Shooting the breeze with Christopher Little

Shooting the breeze with Christopher Little

Martin Tandler

Little with his dog, Ruby.

"What I really feel lucky about is having had the chance to meet and photograph so many people who had a real impact on our lives,” said Christopher Little whose new memoir, “Shooting the Breeze: Memories of a Photojournalist” was just released. The book is as eclectic and colorful as the man himself and offers an intimate look into Little’s globe-trotting career spent behind the lens, capturing some of the most iconic figures, events, and human stories of the past half-century.

In 2021, the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at The University of Texas acquired Little’s photographic archive.

photography

Cold Spring, a not-so-hidden Hudson Valley gem

Cold Spring, a not-so-hidden Hudson Valley gem

“Cold Spring, NY” depicts life in a notable Hudson River town with a rich history and much natural beauty.

Krista A. Briggs

According to Alissa Malnati, co-creator of the new coffee table tome, “Cold Spring, NY”, after twenty-five years in the urban jungle, it was time to go in search of a cure for the angst which, for some, can come with metropolitan living. “My husband and I were soul sick,” explained Malnati of the couple’s move to Cold Spring, a Hudson River town located in leafy Putnam County. “We were seeking restoration and quiet, and to be in nature, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”

The time was right for a move in 2021. The Malnatis relocated from busy Brooklyn to a tranquil mountaintop abode which allowed them to decompress without the intrusion of cell phones and ceaseless city noise. With the shift to the Hudson Valley, Alissa, a writer and fashion executive, and her husband, Will, a podcaster and television producer, found the peace they were searching for in Cold Spring, a semi-rural town known for its boutiques, antique shops, and world-class hiking trails.

books