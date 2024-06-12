Former firehouse sale moving forward

FALLS VILLAGE — First Selectman Dave Barger told the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance that the sale of the former firehouse at 35 Railroad St. is moving forward, albeit slowly.

From the town’s side, attorney Emily Vail of Ackerly Brown is waiting for surveyor Mat Kiefer to perform a survey regarding an easement. “We’re in the queue,” Barger said.

The attorney also needs a septic map from the Torrington Area Health District. Board of Finance member Carol Staats said such maps are public information and it shouldn’t take more than a day or two to obtain them.

Barger said he’s been in touch with buyer James Gillispie and the latter is proceeding with finalizing his plans for the property.

The town-owned property’s sale to Gillispie for $300,000 was approved by a referendum vote on Nov. 7, 2023.

Board of Education chair Pat Mechare told both boards that due to a change in state law, the school board will begin the practice of retaining up to 2% of its budget each year from unspent funds. The money will go into an account controlled by the school board and will not be subject to the Board of Finance’s authority.

Mechare said as the town school board traditionally creates tight budgets, she doubts that the full 2% will be available most years. For the 2023-24 budget, 2% is about $44,000.

‘Giddy up’ for 18th Goshen Stampede

Step one of the Cowgirl Triathlon required competitors to lasso a calf.

Riley Klein

GOSHEN — Country-style competitions and confections filled the Fair Grounds for the 18th annual Goshen Stampede, June 7 to 9.

The three-day rodeo festival displayed a range of all-American contests including horseback riding, goat wrangling, barrel racing, monster trucks, quad racing, demolition derbies, live music, carnival rides, fried delicacies and of course, bull riding. Kids even got in the rodeo action with a sheep riding competition.

Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


Outgoing Region One super reflects on teaching tenure

Superintendent Lisa Carter is retiring at the end of this month after 21 years as an educator and administrator with the Region One school district.

Debra A. Aleksinas

NORFOLK — When Lisa Carter joined the Region One school district in 2002 as a social studies teacher at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS,) following her work with the U.S. State Department where she helped write the curriculum for teaching Foreign Service Officers how to speak Mandarin Chinese, she envisioned retiring in that role.

She never imagined her teaching position would serve as a steppingstone toward a 21-year career in education, capped by her appointment as superintendent, with responsibility for leading and managing seven schools and seven boards of education, as well as one regional school board, during one of the most tumultuous times in the history of American education.

Rain gardens to reduce flooding in Dover Plains

Housatonic Valley Association’s Ten Mile River Watershed Manager, Claire Wegh, stands next to the newly installed rain gardens in Dover Plains.

Provided

DOVER PLAINS — When it rains these days, it often pours. And all that runoff from impervious surfaces such as roofs, parking lots, roads and driveways has to go somewhere.

All too often, that flooding ends up in lakes, streams or ponds, along with pollutants collected along the way.

