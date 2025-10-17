Framed: The Murder of Beulah Simons – A Play Lab Work-in-Progress

She was raised on her parents’ poultry farm (Odge’s Eggs, Inc.).

After graduating from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, she worked at Litchfield County National Bank and Colonial Bank.

She married the love of her life, John, on Aug. 16, 1969, and they lived on Sharon Mountain for more than 50 years.

Shirley enjoyed creating the annual family Christmas card, which was a coveted keepsake.She also enjoyed having lunch once a month with her best friends, Betty Kowalski, Kathy Ducillo, and Paula Weir.

In addition to John, she is survived by her three children and their families; Sarah Medeiros, her husband, Geoff, and their sons, Nick and Andrew, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Shelby Diorio, her husband, Mike, and their daughters, Addie, Lainey and Lyla, of East Canaan, Connecticut,Jeffrey Perotti, his wife, Melissa, and their daughters, Annie, Lucy and Winnie, of East Canaan. Shirley also leaves her two brothers, Edward Wilbur and his wife Joan, and David Wilbur; two nieces, three nephews, and several cousins.

At Shirley’s request, services will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Sharon Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 283, Sharon, CT 06069.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.