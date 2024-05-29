Frances Anna Phillips

Frances Anna Phillips

AMENIA — Frances Anna Phillips, 90, a longtime resident of Amenia, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan.

From 1955 to 1972, Mrs. Phillips owned and operated the Edgewood Restaurant in Amenia with her husband George. A certified teacher of ceramics with the National Ceramic Manufacturers Association, she also owned and operated Ceramic Crafts in Amenia for 22 years retiring in 2001.

Born on Nov. 25, 1933, in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Mabel (Somers) Sprossel. On Feb. 3, 1953, in Cornwall Bridge, she married George E. Phillips who survives in Canaan.

Mrs. Phillips is also survived by two daughters; Diane Phillips of Wakefield, Rhode Island and Debra Phillips of Pine Plains, New York; four grandchildren, David Fletcher and his wife, Amber, Peter Faggella and his wife, Megan, Daniel Faggella, and Shannon Fierro and her husband, Frank, as well as four great grandchildren; Dominic and Leah Fletcher, Hannah Faggella and Charlotte Fierro.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers, Otto, William, Robert and Carl Sprossel and one sister, Gerda Binotto. She is survived by a sister, Shirley Adrian of Jacksonville, Florida and a brother, Thomas Sprossel of Homosassa, Florida, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours were held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services followed at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial took place at Amenia Island Cemetery, Amenia, NY. In lieu of flowers, Anne had requested that memorial contributions be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.

Latest News

Sharon Ridge rent rises

Sharon Ridge rent rises

SHARON — At a meeting held at Town Hall on Tuesday, May 21, The Sharon Housing Authority voted to raise the monthly rent in Sharon Ridge affordable housing by 4% per month per unit starting Monday, July 1.

The discussion with tenants present at the meeting turned to the lack of reserve funds, with Chairman Brent Colley noting that it would not be advisable at this time to spend money devoted purely to landscaping projects for the apartments when there were potentially costly factors that could arise in the future, like air conditioning repairs.

Keep ReadingShow less
affordable housing

Sharon Connect Task Force celebrates

Sharon Connect Task Force celebrates

Sharon First Selectman Casey Flanagan congratulated the task force’s success at Veterans’ Field.

Alexander Wilburn

SHARON —The volunteer-led Sharon Connect Task Force completed a long-term project in conjunction with the efforts of Comcast Xfinity to ensure that 270 previously unserved homes and businesses in Sharon now have access to high-speed internet service. On Friday, May 17, Sharon Connect hosted a town-wide celebration, inviting Sharon residents to Veterans’ Field to mark the accomplishment.

“This has been a long process for all of you involved, the Sharon Connect Task Force, Comcast, and all the people who didn’t have fast, reliable internet before now,” said Sharon First Selectman Casey Flanagan. “You were without the internet for decades. Thank you for sticking with us and figuring a way through. The Sharon Connect Task Force is a group of volunteers who have dedicated many, many hours of their lives to help in the community.”

Keep ReadingShow less
internet

Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Memorial Day traditionally marks the beginning of a new season even if summer officially is a few weeks off. Our streets become parade routes festooned with flags and marching bands. The busy lives we live don’t always allow for time to stand on the roadside and patiently watch for the first sign of a fire truck coming down Main Street, or pause on the sidewalk to wait for the advancing sounds of a marching band.

We see young and old pass in procession. And we applaud and cheer. There is palpable excitement when the sirens wind up. We look around and nod with our neighbors. A wave and a hello leads to conversation, often small talk but the totality of this Memorial Day moment is the connective tissue we depend on as a community. We take time out to visit.

Keep ReadingShow less
the lakeville journal editorial

From Kyiv to Connecticut

From Kyiv to Connecticut
Ira Buch in Gdansk, Poland, after the war broke out in Ukraine in 2022.
Provided

January, 2022. My new year celebration in Ukraine was accompanied by cheerful optimism for the upcoming year. After being wrongly diagnosed with lupus, this time marked the end of 12 months of everlasting hospital visits, biopsies, and analysis. Looking ahead, I hoped to spend the coming year with my family and friends, as the need for my isolation had passed.

But then, on Feb. 24, 2022, the world turned upside down. With explosions outside my home in Kyiv, all I could wish for was the isolation and silent safety I once knew in those hospital rooms.

Keep ReadingShow less
student notebook