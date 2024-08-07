Funny Hats

Fundraising efforts ramp up after Kemmerer Farm fire

Fire on July 18 claimed crops, barns and all equipment at the Kemmerer Farm in Stanfordville.

Emily Hay Kemmerer

STANFORD — Following the fire that devastated the Kemmerer Farm on July 18, the Kemmerers are attempting to rebuild their livelihood with support from the local community.

The family lost all of their crops and hay, three barns and their farming equipment.

Making marbled paper at Scoville

Chistina DiMarco prepares the paint for marbling at Scoville Memorial Library, July 28.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Open an old book and chances are the endpapers will consist of a colorful, swirling design.

Artist Christina Di Marco came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday morning, July 28, to lead a class in the basics of paper marbling.

Tilling time: a year on the farm

Kneeland Munson owner of KM Cattle (Falls Village) in the John Deere tractor with round baler attachment wrapped the rows of hay which turns into the round bale as pictured.

Kayla Jacquier

In Connecticut, we get a full four seasons. Bitter cold and snowy winters give way to lush springs, hot summers, and scenic falls.

To many, this is a predictable and reliable cycle. But farmers see the seasons differently.

