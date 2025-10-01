Future of Weather Forecasting

HYSB has a total of eight staffers: three full-time clinicians, one part-time art therapist, one part-time prevention coordinator, a finance employee (part-time), an office administrator (part-time) and Parker (full-time).

The clinical staff deals with mental health and behavioral issues such as anxiety and depression, school-based issues such as fighting, and problems students may encounter following a divorce or a death of a parent.

Parker said HYSB typically does not get involved in substance abuse issues, but will make a referral. HYSB works with the McCall Behavioral Health Network on substance abuse matters, thanks to a federal grant.

HYSB also works with the State Police (Troop B) under the aegis of the Juvenile Review Board.

Taylor Rousseau with State Police troopers from Troop B. HYSB works with Troop B on a juvenile diversion program. Patrick L. Sullivan

“It’s a diversion program,” Parker said, aimed at addressing problematic behavior before it gets to court.

Parker said the caseload as of Sept. 10 was 45 students. “That’s typical for the back-to-school period. We’ll probably get 30 referrals in the next couple of weeks.”

The average caseload is 90 clients. If the count gets up to 120, there is a waiting list.

Clinicians will see up to seven students a day, usually at their schools.

HYSB has worked with students at private schools as well.

“For 34 years, we have been honored to serve Region One, growing alongside this incredible community,” said Parker. “As a trusted partner to schools, students, and families, we are proud to continue providing services that support and strengthen the next generation.”