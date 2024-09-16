GNH clashes with Ansonia in season opener

GNH's Owne Riemer, no. 8, finished with 35 reception yards and 15 rushing yards in the first half.

Photo by Riley Klein
football

GNH clashes with Ansonia in season opener

WINSTED — The Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic Yellowjackets football team lost the season opener on home turf to the Ansonia Chargers 42-7 on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Ansonia relied on its powerful run game to pile up the points and drain down the clock. The Chargers amassed more than 450 rushing yards against GNH.

GNH strung together several promising drives with long passes from quarterback Ty Devita. Ansonia stayed strong in the red zone and forced five turnovers-on-downs in the game.

Last season, GNH ended with a record of 7-5 and departed the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Class SS playoff tournament in the semifinal game with a loss to Watertown. Ansonia finished with a 10-2 record last year and ended on a loss to Cromwell/Portland in the semifinals of the CIAC Class S tournament.

The 2024 season-opening match was well attended with approximately 250 fans paying admission to enter Van Why Field in Winsted. It was about 77 degrees at kick off with a light breeze and strong sun.

Ansonia set out on the ground from the start. QB Matteo Sorrentino and RB Quintez Whittle created a powerful one-two punch in the backfield. The Chargers marched into the end zone on the opening drive and led throughout.

Ansonia's Quintez Whittle, no. 9, had three touchdowns and 207 rushing yards in the Saturday, Sept. 4 game between Ansonia and GNH.Photo by Riley Klein

GNH found a scoring chance in its first possession when Owen Riemer reeled in a 35-yard reception at the five-yard line. Ansonia locked down the goal line and prevented a touchdown to maintain a 7-0 lead.

GNH wide receiver Wes Allyn leapt for a high pass in the end zone late in the second quarter, but Ansonia corner back Jahzari Lawson snatched it out of his hands for a mid-air interception. Ansonia took a 28-0 lead by halftime.

Ansonia proceeded to run down the clock and add two more scores in the second half.

In the fourth quarter, GNH got on the board when QB Ty Devita snuck out of the pocket and dove into the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown. The game ended 42-7.

Ansonia was led offensively by Quintez Whittle with three TDs and 207 rushing yards. QB Matteo Sorrentino rushed for two TDs and totaled 157 rushing yards. Chrishon Fogle rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown and Jayden Jackson rushed for 25 yards.

GNH’s QB Ty Devita passed for 140 yards and scored a rushing touchdown for the Yellowjackets. RB Mason Sobol ran for 42 yards and WR Everett Rigby ended with 68 receiving yards. Owen Riemer finished with 35 reception yards and 15 rushing yards in the first half. He did play the second half after taking a hard hit to the head late in the second quarter.

GNH will travel to Municipal Stadium in Waterbury Thursday, Sept. 19, to play Kennedy High School. The Yellowjackets return to Van Why Field Friday, Sept. 27 to host Torrington High School under the lights at 7 p.m.

football

Latest News

The Hydrilla Menace: Scientific coalition aids Salisbury’s lakes amid immediate and dire threat

The Hydrilla Menace: Scientific coalition aids Salisbury’s lakes amid immediate and dire threat

Bill Moorhead, senior botanist with CT DEEP’s Natural Diversity Database, took notes during a boat tour of East Twin Lake Monday, Sept. 9 where new colonies of hydrilla had taken root. The Connecticut River variant’s genetic makeup is still a mystery to scientists.

Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas

This is the third of a series on invasive aquatic hydrilla and its growing threat to waterbodies and communities in Northwest Connecticut.

SALISBURY — Three pontoon boats loaded with passengers headed out into the open waters of East Twin Lake. This was no joy ride.

Keep ReadingShow less
environment

Norfolk installs 13-acre solar array at Town Farm

Norfolk installs 13-acre solar array at Town Farm

This crew worked long hard hours all summer long installing the landfill solar array in Norfolk.

Photo by Jennifer Almquist

NORFOLK — Driving into the Norfolk Transfer Station, their vehicles filled with a week’s worth of garbage and recycling, folks in Norfolk have watched the extraordinary transformation of the surrounding fields into a massive solar array.

Norfolk is one of the first towns in the state to install a 5-megawatt (MW) landfill solar array covering more than 13 acres.

Keep ReadingShow less
energy

Crescendo’s upcoming tribute to Wanda Landowska

Crescendo’s upcoming tribute to Wanda Landowska

Kenneth Weiss (above) will play a solo recital performance in honor of Wanda Landowska, a harpischord virtuoso, who lived in Lakeville for many years.

Provided

On Sept. 14, Crescendo, the award-winning music program based in Lakeville, will present a harpsichord solo recital by Kenneth Weiss in honor of world-renowned harpsichordist Wanda Landowska. Landowska lived in Lakeville from 1941 to 1959. Weiss is a professor at the Paris Conservatoire and has taught at Julliard. Born in New York, he now resides in Europe.

Weiss will play selections from “A Treasury of Harpsichord Music.” It includes works by Baroque composers such as Bach, Mozart, and Handel. It was recorded by Landowska at her Lakeville home, at 63 Millerton Road, which overlooks Lakeville Lake. Weiss said, “I am honored and excited to play in Lakeville, where Wanda Landowska lived.”

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Silent cinema, live magic

Silent cinema, live magic

The live audience at Music Mountain takes in a silent film Sept. 7.

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Gordon Hall at Music Mountain was transformed into a time machine, transporting the audience for a 1920’s spectacular of silent films and live music. Featuring internationally acclaimed silent film musicians Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton, the evening began with a singalong of songs by Gershwin, Irving Berlin and more. Lyrics for favorites like “Ain’t We Got Fun,” “Yes Sir That’s My Baby,” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’” were projected on the screen and Sosin and Seaton lead the crowd with an easeful joy. The couple then retreated to the side of the stage where they provided the live and improvised score for Buster Keaton’s 1922 short, “Cops,” and his 1924 comedy, “Sherlock Jr.”

Joanna Seaton and Donald Sosin, a husband-and-wife duo, have crafted a singular career, captivating audiences at some of the world’s most prestigious film festivals—New York, TriBeCa, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Telluride, and Yorkshire among them. Their performances have graced venerable institutions like MoMA, Film at Lincoln Center, the AFI Silver Theatre, and Moscow’s celebrated Lumière Gallery. Their melodic journey has taken them to far-flung locales such as the Thailand Silent Film Festival and the Jecheon International Music and Film Festival in South Korea. Notably, Seaton and Sosin have become a fixture at Italy’s renowned silent film festivals in Bologna and Pordenone, where they perform annually.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts