GNH clashes with Ansonia in season opener

The Hydrilla Menace: Scientific coalition aids Salisbury’s lakes amid immediate and dire threat
This is the third of a series on invasive aquatic hydrilla and its growing threat to waterbodies and communities in Northwest Connecticut.
SALISBURY — Three pontoon boats loaded with passengers headed out into the open waters of East Twin Lake. This was no joy ride.
The boats’ occupants included members of a coalition of state and federal scientific and environmental advisers organized by the Twin Lakes Association (TLA) with urgency last summer after East Twin’s marina became ground zero for hydrilla.
On this day, scientists inspected thriving new colonies of the invasive weed which had taken root in areas of the lake up to 30 feet deep, a worrisome sign that despite efforts to control its spread with herbicidal dousing, the noxious weed is on the move.
“Here’s hydrilla! It’s huge!” announced Summer Stebbins, a research technician with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), pointing to a floating bed in deep waters. TLA member Rich Haupt slowed the boat so those aboard could get a closer look.
The pontoon excursions were part of a three-hour scientific meeting on Monday, Sept. 9 at O’Hara’s Landing Marina to help the affected lake chart a course for treating, controlling and managing the aggressive, non-native plant in 2025 and beyond. And it is not just the Twin Lakes in hydrilla’s crosshairs.
One stray fragment, or whorl, of the long, stringy plant can infect a waterbody. Once it arrives, it is there for good. Control and management are the only recourse.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), New England District, is testing herbicidal cocktails at five sites along the ravaged Connecticut River Watershed, where this novel strain originated, the results of which may not be released until next year, according to Ben Sperry, research biologist with USACE.
In addressing the coalition, TLA President Grant Bogle was frank in his update on the battle to date. “We’re not ahead of this by any means. We’re getting beat up pretty bad.”
Salisbury’s six lakes
With six lakes within its borders, along with several ponds and a portion of the Housatonic River, Salisbury has a lot at stake.
“We’ve been pretty clear about how concerned we are,” said First Selectman Curtis Rand. “We spend about $50,000 on East Twin, but lately it’s been more because of hydrilla, plus $50,000 on Lakeville Lake and Long Pond,” for lake surveys and preventative measures, he said. He noted that costs are likely to rise as hydrilla spreads.
“They’ve done a lot of work in the management of Twin Lakes, and I’m there to support that,” added Rand, a coalition member.
The coalition roster includes, in addition to the TLA, the town of Salisbury, Northeast Aquatic Research (NEAR), CAES, CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), O’Hara’s Landing Marina, Housatonic Valley Association (HVA), University of Wisconsin Whitewater, The Pond & Lakes Connection, SePRO, USACE, Salisbury School, The American School for the Deaf (ASD), and local government officials.
A strand of hydrilla from East Twin’s marina. Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas
Building relationships, sharing information
The group is sharing research with stakeholders, including representatives of Lake Wononscopomuc, which swifly closed its boat launch once hydrilla was found in East Twin. In addition, Mount Riga Inc. closed its Ostrander beach and campsites as a precaution, but plans to reopen in 2025 with preventative measures in place and heightened public awareness.
Other Northwest Corner towns are also looking to Salisbury for guidance. Sharon selectman Lynn Kearcher attended the Sept. 9 forum to gather information.
“I have been doing research on hydrilla and we are very concerned it might invade Mudge,” the town official said of the 300-plus-acre natural pond in her town within the Housatonic River Drainage Basin. “We’ve got to be guardian angels of the lakes.”
Mudge Pond, Kearcher explained, “is so impacted with milfoil and curly-leaf pond weed that one more invasive plant would kill everything,” including the endangered wetland plant, bulrush, which thrives there.
During the three hour-forum, the TLA’s scientific partners offered support and guidance as the lake association grappled to find solutions that work to control hydrilla yet spare the rare native plants.
“Prop-grabbing risk”
George Knoecklein of NEAR, whose company performs lake surveys, pointed to the concerning “prop-grabbing risk” created by hydrilla beds that are being chopped up by boat propellers, leaving small fragments to drift away and repopulate.
New hydrilla beds, identified by a diver hired by NEAR, followed a path leading from the marina into the channel and beyond.
Gregory Bugbee, associate scientist at CAES, Office of Aquatic Invasive Species, noted that the Connecticut River variant is capable of growing an inch per day, and when water temperatures rise to about 80 degrees or higher, it can grow a foot per day.
Because East Twin is such a clear lake, hydrilla is able to thrive at maximum depths.
The group also discussed potential ways to protect West Twin, which flows into the ecologically sensitive Schenob Brook, including a possible lake draw-down of three feet and leaving benthic barriers in place as long as possible until the lake freezes.
“It’s critically important to keep it from getting over there,” said Peter Aarrestad, director of DEEP’s Inland Fisheries Division.
Solutions discussed included submitting permit applications to DEEP earlier, by year-end if possible, so approvals arrive in time to allow herbicidal treatment to start earlier in the growing season.
And while SonarOne remains the herbicide of choice, “we have to broaden that to be a systemic treatment” rather than a spot treatment, said Bogle.
“We don’t know what else to do at this point, frankly, so that’s what we are going to do,” said Russ Conklin, TLA’s vice president of lake management.
Stakeholders join in the battle
The American School for the Deaf (ASD), which operates a summer camp on Twin Lakes where campers enjoy the swimming and other aquatic activities, is “monitoring the situation closely,” ASD Executive Director Jeffrey Bravin said.
Bravin, who serves on the TLA Board, reported that while there have been no signs of hydrilla growth near the camp or beaches, “we will continue to monitor our beach, inspect our boats and communicate with the proper authorities should we notice any weeds resembling hydrilla.”
In the meantime, the school is educating its ASD community in West Hartford, he said, “to ensure that our staff and students who travel to Isola Bella are aware of the issue and can assist in proactive measures.”
At Lakeville Lake, the decision has been made that the “Launch Closed” sign will remain in place for the 2025 boating season, according to Bill Littauer, president of the Lake Wononscopomuc Association.
“Alarming and depressing” is how he described the coalition meeting, which he attended with Grove Manager Stacey Dodge and board member Jim Morrill.
Of concern, he said, is the lack of effective treatments. “The launch area at O’Hara’s was treated three times this summer with the herbicide Sonar, and yet we were able to pull hydrilla out of the water alongside the docks.”
The decision to not allow watercraft to launch into Lakeville Lake in 2025, said Littauer, “is because we don’t know where they have been,” and chances are that other bodies of water which have not yet been inspected are infested with the weed.
“If hydrilla spreads, we cannot financially afford to eradicate it from six lakes,” he said.
Mount Riga Inc. president Ana Maria Chrysler said while there was disappointment among town residents about this year’s beach closure, there was also “overwhelming support of our goal to protect Mount Riga lakes.”
Looking to next year, Chrysler said “As of right now our intention is to re-open the Ostrander Beach,” with set hours of operation and monitoring, and heightened public awareness.
The coalition plans to regroup on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Town Grove on Lakeville Lake.
Bogle concluded the meeting by noting that the TLA is in the battle for the long run. “It’s going to be a game of cat and mouse for some time.”
A diagram of a mature Hydrilla plant. Turions fall off the plant and take root, growing identical but distinct plants rapidly.Illustration provided
How to identify hydrilla
Hydrilla is a submersed, multi-branched perennial herb, usually rooted but frequently with fragments seen drifting in the water. Leaves are vivid green and pointed with serrated edges.
Each plant grows in whorls of three to 10 along the stem, most often five whorls. Stems can be more than 35 feet long. The plant is often mistaken for native elodea (waterweed), although hydrilla presents as much more robust, stiffer and greener. While hydrilla generally grows from fleshy roots called tubers, the Connecticut River variant produces reproductive buds at the base of stems, called turions, which can remain dormant in undisturbed sediment for more than four years and require very little light to thrive.
Clean, Drain, Dry
After every boat outing, every time, clean off visible aquatic plants, animals and mud from boats, trailers and all equipment before leaving water access.
Drain motor, bilge, livewell and other containing devices and dry everything for at least five days or wipe with a towel before reuse.
For anglers, dispose of unwanted bait, worms and fish parts in the trash. Never dump live fish or other organisms from one water body into another.
Hydrilla resources
Twin Lakes Association
For information on hydrilla visit twinlakesorg.org
Please email president@twinlakesorg.org to submit a photo of suspected hydrilla. Include name, date and location where photo was taken.
Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station
For information on Aquatic Invasive Species visit portal.ct.gov/caes
Email: OAIS@CT.gov with photos of suspected hydrilla, with details on location.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District
www.nae.usace.army.mil/Missions/Protection...
CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP)
portal.ct.gov/deep/fishing/general-informa...
The Lakeville Journal
Online video of Sonar treatment at East Twin Lake, visit www.lakevillejournal.com
NORFOLK — Driving into the Norfolk Transfer Station, their vehicles filled with a week’s worth of garbage and recycling, folks in Norfolk have watched the extraordinary transformation of the surrounding fields into a massive solar array.
Norfolk is one of the first towns in the state to install a 5-megawatt (MW) landfill solar array covering more than 13 acres.
According to First Selectman Matt Riiska, “The solar array on Town Farm is on our former landfill, land that cannot be used for anything else.”
The multi-year project began when Riiska established the Norfolk Energy Advisory Committee (NEAC) in 2018 to investigate energy sources and make the most of the energy resources for the town. Members of NEAC include Susannah Wood, Paul Madore, and Hartley Mead. The committee head, Norfolk resident Tom Strumolo, contacted his friend Kirt Mayland, a University of Connecticut professor and an expert on solar projects.
Mayland, an Energy Fellow at the Connecticut Institute for Resilience & Climate Adaptation, (CIRCA) recalled, “Matt and I, and the town energy committee, started thinking about this project years ago when I noticed Eversource was constructing and upgrading lines servicing the wind farm in Colebrook. That upgrade in service opened new solar capacity on the lines that was not there before, so we were quick to jump on that, and lock it in before another solar developer scooped it up on, most likely, a less desirable site such as farmland. Locking in the interconnection rights to the grid was key to moving the project forward.”
Selectman Riiska continued, “Working with Kirt we developed our plan and worked with Eversource to establish the interconnect agreement so the power produced could be sent to the grid. Kirt also established a relationship between Norfolk and Lodestar Energy. After reviewing several possible solar energy companies to partner with, we chose Lodestar in Avon. We then worked with an attorney to draft a contract with Lodestar.”
The solar project has now been sold to New Jersey Resources (NJR) “The benefit to the Town is that we receive $42,000 per year in revenue from NJR,” added Riiska, “This increases each year by 1.5%. This is needed revenue for the Town.
Norfolk has spent very little town money on this project. All application fees, legal contracts, and installation costs have been absorbed by Lodestar and NJR. Plus, the array will be maintained by NJR. This includes maintenance of the equipment, mowing, and maintaining the area around the array.
NEAC chair Strumolo explained, “The technology up there is called “ballasted arrays” which means the poles are held in place by piles of stones instead of being driven into the earth. The former landfill is covered with a membrane which must remain intact, no holes.”
Jeff Macel, managing director at Lodestar Energy, said, “The project offers significant carbon debt reduction of 4,249 metric tons removed from the environment annually, with a lifetime reduction of 148,715 metric tons. The carbon offset is the equivalent of removing 32,095 gas-powered cars from the road over the life of the project or powering 18,760 houses over the life of the project.
Norfolk solar array nears completion.Photo by Jennifer Almquist
Located on a capped landfill, this array demonstrates adaptive reuse by utilizing real estate that has no other viable uses.”
When asked if bears pose a threat to the ground-mounted photovoltaic array, Macel noted that the solar panels are raised 4 to 6 feet off the ground to allow small animals to graze or move through the fields. Bears, however, should not be able to fit underneath.
Mayland, currently an assistant visiting professor at the Institute for Energy and the Environment at the Vermont Law and Graduate School, noted, “This is the first [array] to go up on a capped landfill. Under SCEF (aka community solar) low-income customers of Eversource will receive a monthly credit on their electric bills from this facility to help reduce their electricity expenses. It is a great project in that it is not only bringing the town revenue (and already has for several years) from a capped landfill that really had no other uses, but also is helping low-income residents in CT at a time when electricity prices are at record highs.”
According to Macel, “Norfolk Solar was awarded a fixed 20-year contract for all energy and environmental attributes in Year 2two of the SCEF program, a statewide project which will help the state achieve its renewable portfolio standard. This project represents a significant savings to CT ratepayers with a power purchase price of approximately 5.99 cents per kilowatt hour. The price is fixed for 20 years and will not escalate.”
Founder and owner of Energy General LLC, Strumolo also wrote Decentralizing Energy Production (Brown and Strumolo, Yale Press, 1983) which defined the modern distributed, deregulated electricity grid - in 1983. He is committed to “creating adequate and equitable responses to our changing climate.”
In a recent interview in Norfolk Now, Strumolo said, “As we turn into a clean energy culture, solar power will make up more of our grid and meet more of Norfolk citizens’ power needs. While our landfill project will have a tiny impact on overall emissions, its impact on local emissions will be profound if it inspires our neighbors to put out their fossil fuel fires and replace them with solar power. Most importantly, it will help raise general awareness of what is a global problem—our emissions impact on the whole world.”
On Sept. 14, Crescendo, the award-winning music program based in Lakeville, will present a harpsichord solo recital by Kenneth Weiss in honor of world-renowned harpsichordist Wanda Landowska. Landowska lived in Lakeville from 1941 to 1959. Weiss is a professor at the Paris Conservatoire and has taught at Julliard. Born in New York, he now resides in Europe.
Weiss will play selections from “A Treasury of Harpsichord Music.” It includes works by Baroque composers such as Bach, Mozart, and Handel. It was recorded by Landowska at her Lakeville home, at 63 Millerton Road, which overlooks Lakeville Lake. Weiss said, “I am honored and excited to play in Lakeville, where Wanda Landowska lived.”
Landowska fled Nazi Germany in 1941 with two of her students one of whom was Denise Restout, who later became her companion of many years, and a harpsichord in a box. They landed in New York. Landowski performed the Goldberg Variations of Johann Sebastian Bach at New York Town Hall to “Incredible success.” She then looked around for a place to live and found Lakeville where she resided until her death in 1959.
Kenneth Weiss made “a pilgrimage “to Lakeville in the 1980’s. “Madame Restout received us in the kitchen of the home she shared with Landowska. From the two Pleyel Harpsichords to Landowska concert gowns on display it felt as if Landowska had just stepped out.”
Madame Wanda Landowska, world famous harpsichordist and resident of Lakeville from 1941 until her death in 1959, will be honored in a concert presented by Crescendo and featuring a performance by Kenneth Weiss, renowned harpsichord soloist and professor at the Paris Conservatoire.Provided
Wanda Landowska was a child prodigy. Christine Gevert, Founding Artistic Director of Crescendo said that Landowska “went way beyond the harpsichord to other instruments.”
Landowska commissioned music from composers and wrote some of her own. She also had harpsichords built to order. She founded a music school in Paris where she “invited her students to come and stay on the property as if they were her own children.” She often became a lifelong mentor to students.
Landowska also authored many articles, some of which were translated from Polish and French and made into a book by her life partner Denise Restout who was left to take care of Landowska’s legacy when she died. Most of Landowska’s papers are in the Smithsonian, unfortunately still boxed up.
One reason for Landowska’s fame was that “she changed the course of music and how people perceived and enjoyed it.” She had a Bauhaus architect, Jean-Charles Moreux, design a concert hall, near Paris in the 1920’s, which was filled with light, in contrast to most darkened theaters. She had a low stage built so she could be close to the audience and would bring a carpet and lamp from home “to create ambience” said Gevert. Landowska had a “Holistic concept and made performances more attractive and accessible. She was one of the first performers to talk to the audience.”
The concert will be at the Lakeville Methodist Church at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14. It is presented with special support by Leszek Wojcik, famed Carnegie Hall recording engineer who lives in Lakeville. Wojcik “understands the importance of Landowska’s legacy,” said Gevert, and works with Crescendo to preserve it.
Tickets are available at www.crescendomusic.org or at the door, first come, first serve, forty-five minutes before the concert. Prices are forty dollars for general seats, ten dollars for youths or seventy-five for an up-close seat.
Support for the concert has also been provided to Crescendo by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature, and NBT Bank.
Silent cinema, live magic
On Saturday, Sept. 7, Gordon Hall at Music Mountain was transformed into a time machine, transporting the audience for a 1920’s spectacular of silent films and live music. Featuring internationally acclaimed silent film musicians Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton, the evening began with a singalong of songs by Gershwin, Irving Berlin and more. Lyrics for favorites like “Ain’t We Got Fun,” “Yes Sir That’s My Baby,” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’” were projected on the screen and Sosin and Seaton lead the crowd with an easeful joy. The couple then retreated to the side of the stage where they provided the live and improvised score for Buster Keaton’s 1922 short, “Cops,” and his 1924 comedy, “Sherlock Jr.”
Joanna Seaton and Donald Sosin, a husband-and-wife duo, have crafted a singular career, captivating audiences at some of the world’s most prestigious film festivals—New York, TriBeCa, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Telluride, and Yorkshire among them. Their performances have graced venerable institutions like MoMA, Film at Lincoln Center, the AFI Silver Theatre, and Moscow’s celebrated Lumière Gallery. Their melodic journey has taken them to far-flung locales such as the Thailand Silent Film Festival and the Jecheon International Music and Film Festival in South Korea. Notably, Seaton and Sosin have become a fixture at Italy’s renowned silent film festivals in Bologna and Pordenone, where they perform annually.
In addition to their festival appearances, they have brought their artistry to Yale, Harvard, Brown, Cornell, and Emory Universities, where they are frequently invited to present workshops on silent film scoring and songwriting. Their contributions to silent cinema are further immortalized in over sixty-five DVD scores for silent films, released by Criterion, Kino, Milestone, Flicker Alley, and other prominent labels.
Seaton, a Manhattan native with a degree in Theatre Arts from Cornell University, has been lauded by The New York Times as a “silvery soprano.” Her theatrical résumé spans more than eighty Off-Broadway, regional, and stock productions, and her vocal prowess has earned her a collaboration with jazz legend Dick Hyman at the 92nd Street Y. Sosin, originally from Rye, New York, and Munich, studied composition at the University of Michigan and Columbia University before spending years on Broadway. His compositions have been featured on PBS and TCM, as well as providing the sonic backdrop for network soap operas and contemporary films.
The duo delivered a raucous, high-energy score for the two Buster Keaton films, bringing an infectious spontaneity to every note. Remarkably, as they reminded the audience, Seaton and Sosin were improvising the entire performance, yet their music perfectly matched Keaton’s subtle wit, wild gags, and iconic physical comedy. Percussion, sound effects, and melody wove together effortlessly, amplifying the humor on screen and transforming the viewing into a riotous, laugh-out-loud experience. Their playful synergy with Keaton’s films made the music feel like an integral part of the action, rather than mere accompaniment.
The couple currently reside in Lakeville, where their shared love for film and music continues to enrich both their own lives and provide wonderful entertainment for the wider community.