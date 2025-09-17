Housatonic seniors suit up for final varsity season

FALLS VILLAGE — This football season, eight Housatonic Valley Regional High School seniors will play for the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op team.

This class marks the first grade of HVRHS students to spend four years with the GNH team, which Housatonic joined in 2021.

The players got a taste of the postseason in their first two years, advancing into the state tournament in 2022 and 2023 before entering a rebuild year in 2024. This season, they’re ready to make a comeback.

Wes Allyn was named captain of the co-op team. At 6-foot 4-inches and 210 pounds, Allyn has proven himself a force on both sides of the ball as starting tight end and linebacker. He is being recruited by college programs in the region and said he was offered a roster spot at University of New England.

On being named captain, Allyn humbly said, “There’s a ton of seniors on the team that deserve captain just as much as I do... I just get to go out and do the coin toss.” When asked if he’ll choose heads or tails, he said, “[Coach] Big Sal said heads but I’m kind of a ‘tails never fails’ guy.”

Owen Riemer was the leading touchdown scorer on GNH last year, playing nearly every snap as either running back, wide receiver, defensive back, punter or kick returner. Riemer took a beating as the primary ball carrier and almost didn’t return this year for the sake of his body. But his love for the game and his teammates drew him back for one last ride.

“I just missed it, so I had to play,” said Riemer after rejoining the team before the first game of the regular season.

Nick Crodelle is listed at quarterback this year. Crodelle played some snaps as back-up QB last season and said the GNH offense is ready to take on Naugatuck Valley League competition. Crodelle is also listed as a defensive back and running back.

“The offensive line is probably the best we’ve seen in the last couple years,” said Crodelle. “We’re running ‘full house’ this year, so a lot of backs in the backfield.”

Tyler Roberts and Cole Simonds will be two of those backs in the backfield, and they both expect to play on both sides of the ball as defensive corner and safety respectively. Simonds started at safety most of last season. Roberts made impactful plays last year, including a late fourth quarter onside kick-off recovery against rival Torrington High School under the lights with a packed crowd.

Looking ahead, Roberts said, “I just want to make the most of it as my last year. I haven’t really been a big contributor and I want to contribute more.”

Hunter Conklin, Logan Labshere and Cohen Cecchinato are three of GNH’s senior linemen. Coach Scott Salius said this summer the linemen are the most important component of a varsity team and he has high hopes for the big men up front.

Conklin said the experience and athleticism of the line will help on both offense and defense.

“Being big and strong is just as important as being fast,” Conklin said.

“As long as they stay disciplined, that’s the most important thing,” added Riemer.

GNH began the regular season with a non-league game at Plainville High School Friday, Sept. 12.

NVL competition begins at Woodland Regional High School Friday, Sept. 19.

GNH’s home opener is scheduled against Derby High School Friday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. at Gilbert School’s Van Why Field.

“Hopefully we win,” said Conklin. “And make memories with the guys that I’ll think about for the rest of my life.”