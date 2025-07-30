football

Training GNH’s next generation

Youth football players took part in a skills clinic with Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op and Wolverines football coaches July 21 to 24.

David Carley

WINSTED — For the second year in a row, Wolverines Football and Cheer partnered with Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football to host a youth clinic.

The camp was four days July 21 to 24, alternating locations daily between Gilbert School in Winsted and Ann Antolini School in New Hartford.

GNH coaches and players ran drills for kids ranging from kindergarten through 8th grade — some of which mirrored those used by the high school team.

  Athletes worked on agility drills July 23.Theo Maniatis

Wolverines youth football includes players from New Hartford, Barkhamsted, Winsted, Colebrook, Norfolk, Hartland, Canton, Harwinton and Burlington.Some players go on to play for Lewis Mills High School, but most become part of the GNH co-op team. Players from Region One were also invited to the camp.

“I just thought it would be cool to have the kids see what it’s like at the next level, what it’s going to be like to play with these guys,” said Tim Goff, president of the Wolverines.

Halfway through the Wednesday session, GNH head coach Scott Salius brought the group together to focus on the two parts of football he considers most important: tackling and blocking.

If nothing else, Salius hopes the younger and older players will connect.

  Training involved two players racing each other to snag a towel.David Carley

 
Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin discusses ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank’ at Beth David

Ruth Franklin and Ileene Smith in conversation at Congregation Beth David in Amenia.

Natalia Zukerman

Congregation Beth David in Amenia hosted a conversation on the enduring legacy of Anne Frank, one of the 20th century’s most iconic figures. Ruth Franklin, award-winning biographer and critic, shared insights from her highly acclaimed book “The Many Lives of Anne Frank” with thought-provoking questions from Ileene Smith, Editorial Director of the Jewish Lives series. This event, held on July 23 — the date Anne Frank would have turned 96 — invited the large audience to reconsider Anne Frank not just as the young writer of a world-famous diary, but as a cultural symbol shaped by decades of representation and misrepresentation.

Franklin and Smith dove right in; Franklin reading a passage from the book that exemplified her approach to Anne’s life. She described her work as both a biography of Anne Frank and a cultural history of the diary itself, a document that has resonated across the world.

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Prokofiev, piano and perfection: Yuja Wang at Tanglewood

Yuja Wang performs with the TMCO and Andris Nelsons.

Hilary Scott

Sunday, July 20 was sunny and warm. Nic Mayorga, son of American concert pianist, the late Lincoln Mayorga, joined me at Tanglewood to hear Yuja Wang play Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 16. I first saw Wang on July 8, 2022, when she filled in for Jean-Yves Thibaudet on the opening night of Tanglewood’s summer season. She virtually blew the shed down with her powerful and dynamic playing of Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Nic was my guest last season on July 13, when Wang wowed us with her delicate interpretation of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. We made plans on the spot to return for her next date in Lenox.

