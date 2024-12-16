Football state championship weekend results

RB Quintez Whittle ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns in Ansonia’s 58-12 win over Bloomfield Dec. 13 for the 2024 CIAC Class S state title.

Photo by Riley Klein
football

Football state championship weekend results

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference football championship games were held Dec. 13 and 14, crowning new state champs in the six class divisions.

Teams are matched into classes based on school enrollment size from the previous academic year, as well as co-op status and past performance. The eight teams with the best record in each class qualify for postseason tournaments (48 qualifying teams in total).

In the title game for Class LL, Greenwich High School blanked West Haven High School 14-0. Greenwich won its second state title in the past three years and its 10th in school history.

In a repeat of last year’s Class L championship, New Canaan High School defeated Darien High School for the second year in a row. New Canaan’s 35-21 victory marked the school’s third straight Class L crown.

In the title game for Class MM, Masuk High School stunned top seeded Windsor High School 24-21. It was Masuk’s first state championship since 2010 and third in school history. Windsor was previously undefeated this year and had won the semifinal game 50-0.

In the Class M championship game, St. Joseph High School won a 21-20 nailbiter against Brookfield High School. St. Joseph was up 21-0 in the third quarter, but undefeated Brookfield responded with three consecutive touchdowns. Brookfield was unsuccessful on a two-point conversion attempt with one minute to play and the game ended. St. Joseph took home a state trophy for the 16th time in school history, most recently in 2019.

In the title game for Class SS, Killingly High School won 48-33 over Sheehan High School. Killingly has appeared in five championship games in the last seven years and has won three of them.

In the championship for Class S, Ansonia High School defeated reigning champions Bloomfield High School 58-12. The win marked Ansonia’s 22nd all-time state championship with 33 total title appearances, the most in state history.

Ansonia was the only Naugatuck Valley League team to advance beyond the quarterfinal round in any class this year. JFK High School (LL), Naugatuck (L), Torrington (MM) and Watertown (M) each lost in the first round.

football

Keep ReadingShow less

Stephen S. Myers

Stephen S. Myers

LAKEVILLE — Stephen S. Myers, 82, of Lakeville, (formerly of New York City, Almond, New York, Kane’ohe, Hawaii, and Fair Oaks, California) passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 30, 2024. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betsy” (Phelan), his two sons Matthew and Shepherd, two nephews and three nieces.

Stephen was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, on Oct. 29, 1942, the son of the late Elwood Mosman and Donnie Marguerite Myers. Growing up in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Stephen struggled with dyslexia in multiple high schools, ultimately graduating from Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Ella L. Clark

Ella L. Clark

WEST CORNWALL — Ella L. Clark, 83, a social worker, writer, and lover of nature and the Post Office, died Nov. 7, 2024 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, after an acute stroke. Her family was with her in her last week.

Ella was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin S. and Charlotte L. Clark, her brother, Benjamin Clark, and her sister Tib Clark. Ella is survived by her daughter, Cristina Mathews of Fort Bragg, California, and her husband Jason and son Milo, her son Alexander Mathews, of Newton, Massachusetts, and his wife Olivia and children Ariana, Damian, and Torey, her daughter Jessica Meyer, of Pacific Palisades, California, and her husband Tim and children Ione and Nikos; and her sister Charlotte de Bresson of Paris.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

David Graeme Townsend

David Graeme Townsend

SALISBURY — David Graeme Townsend was born July 23, 1930, in Mineola, New York, to Rachel Townsend (Maxtone-Graham) and Greenough Townsend. David and his older brother Antone grew up in New York City and Long Island. Some of his early life was spent in Scotland in his mother’s family home, Cultoquhey, which is near Perth in the Highlands. Here he enjoyed summers with all his Maxtone-Graham cousins. Many of these cousins would remain close with David for his entire life. One cousin, Charles Smythe, even came to America to live with David and his family during the war where Charles became like a brother to David and Antone. David went to St. George’s in Newport, Rhode Island for a while and then on to Lawrenceville in New Jersey. He finished high school at the Basil Patterson School in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Immediately after high school, David enrolled in the US Marine Corps and served two tours in the Korean War. He was always very proud of his military service. After his service David attended the Sorbonne University in Paris for two years and then the University of Madrid for one year. Even though David never finished his formal education, he always remained an avid student of history and language. In his travels his skill with foreign languages was sometimes a problem because he spoke with such a good accent that it was sometimes falsely assumed that he was fluent.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries