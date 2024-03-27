Harmony fills Trinity Lime Rock
Patrick L. Sullivan
concerts

Harmony fills Trinity Lime Rock

Crescendo presented a program of music by Giacomo Carissimi at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock Sunday, March 24, under the direction of Christine Gevert. The program notes credit Carissimi, a 17th century Italian composer, with establishing the oratorio form to get around a ban of public entertainment performances during Lent, thus paving the way for the oratorios of J.S. Bach in the 18th century.

concerts

South Kent School’s unofficial March reunion

South Kent School's unofficial March reunion

Elmarko Jackson was named a 2023 McDonald’s All American in his senior year at South Kent School. He helped lead the Cardinals to a New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) AAA title victory and was recruited to play at the University of Kansas. This March he will play point guard for the Jayhawks when they enter the tournament as a No. 4 seed against (13) Samford University.

Riley Klein

SOUTH KENT — March Madness will feature seven former South Kent Cardinals who now play on Division 1 NCAA teams.

The top-tier high school basketball program will be well represented with graduates from each of the past three years heading to “The Big Dance.”

basketball

Hotchkiss grads dancing with Yale

Hotchkiss grads dancing with Yale

Nick Townsend helped Yale win the Ivy League.

Screenshot from ESPN+ Broadcast

LAKEVILLE — Yale University advanced to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament after a buzzer-beater win over Brown University in the Ivy League championship game Sunday, March 17.

On Yale’s roster this year are two graduates of The Hotchkiss School: Nick Townsend, class of ‘22, and Jack Molloy, class of ‘21. Townsend wears No. 42 and Molloy wears No. 33.

hotchkiss basketball