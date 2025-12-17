Falls Village showcases inaugural Cookie Exchange

FALLS VILLAGE — The First Annual Falls Village Cookie Exchange got underway at Hunt Library on Thursday, Dec. 11.

The event was moved to the library last-minute due to a heating issue at The Center on Main, which co-hosted the event.

Librarians Meg Sher and Anna Pattison soon cleared a table, set up chairs and set out tea, cocoa and popcorn. Holiday music played in the background.

The rules were simple: Bake two dozen cookies of the same kind and be creative. No store-bought cookies allowed and label cookies with any potential allergens. As cookies arrived, scents of vanilla and lemon filled the air.

Britta Sallick, manager of The Center on Main, organized the event. “I was always the dessert baker in my family, especially peanut butter cookies.” She added, “A cookie swap seemed like a fun way to get the community together.”

Her baking, however, was not without travails. The first batch of pistachio shortbread for the exchange fell off the parchment paper as she was taking them out of the oven and crumbled on the oven floor.

Jenny Law didn’t exactly make a cookie. She made Buttercrunch, which she said is more of a candy. She was “very excited” about the cookie swap and ate something before coming so she wouldn’t be tempted to eat any cookies on the way home.

Carol Jenkins and her granddaughter, Edith Losh, baked cut-out shortbread cookies in red and green. They had fun baking together for the holidays.

Ruth Hackett brought candy cane cookies. She used natural food coloring to make the red stripes. “I believe they use beet juice.” She added, “The secret is almond extract. It gives that extra ‘ting’”

Emily Peterson brought ginger cremes. “My grandfather’s favorite cookie,” she explained. “We make them every December to honor him. I made a double batch and gave half of them to my grandmother.”

At 5:15 p.m., Sallick declared it time to swap sweets. She continued, “I am very excited about all the cookies on the table. Extra points for being creative.”

She pointed out white boxes with gold stars, provided for the participants. “Pick out two dozen cookies.” She added, “There is one exception. Two-for-one on the chocolate crinkles.”

The bakers circled the cookie filled table, picking cookies to take home – or sample in the car on the way there.