Forum examines 21st century baby bust
Ruth Epstein
FALLS VILLAGE — Guest speakers Michael Geruso and Dean Spears opened their talk at the Salisbury Forum on Friday, Dec. 12, by asking audience members whether they thought the planet is overpopulated. Responses were roughly evenly split.
The authors of “After the Spike: Population, Progress and the Case for People” argue that depopulation is not the solution to concerns about overpopulation, and that population stabilization should instead be the goal.
Geruso began by noting that for most of human history, the global population was relatively small. It was not until the 1800s that the population reached 1 billion, and by 1925 it had doubled to 2 billion. Today, the world’s population stands at about 8.2 billion. Even so, he said, birth rates are declining.
“We have heard that overpopulation is a challenge to our future,” said Geruso. “But all projections show that within a few decades the population will peak and then start to decline.”
The birth rate in most developed countries is about 1.5 children per woman. “So we need to look at fertility projections after those decades and see if they’re likely to decline as fast as they’ve risen over the past two centuries resulting in global depopulation,” he said.
Prefacing their remarks throughout the talk that their theories are likely, but not certain, the two, who are both economic demographers and associate professors of economics at the University of Texas at Austin, say long-term depopulation over the century is probable. That would occur if the total fertility rate falls lower than two children per two adults.
Spears said so far there are fewer deaths per year than births, but eventually those numbers will meet. In 2012 there were 146 million births around the world. That is more than any other year since.
“We’re not saying fertility rates are falling; we’re saying they are likely to fall below 2 children per couple and stay there,” said Spears.
Geruso said evidence shows the likelihood of heading into a future with low birth rates. “As long as data has been kept, we’ve seen that as a path for hundreds of years. The baby boom was a blip. The rates went down before and after.”
There is no simple answer as to why fertility rates are low, said Spears. He posed the question as to whether it’s affordability, a decline in religiosity, gender-equal societies? None of those fit the story, he said.
They then brought up the idea that humans cause environmental harm, so wouldn’t it be a benefit to have fewer people emitting carbon into the air? Climate change is important and urgent, but some demographers say waiting six decades to see equalized birth and death rates and thus decarbonization, is way too long, said Spears. Instituting rules and policies is the way to go, he said, pointing out how in India, where he’s done a lot of research, air quality was a huge problem. The birth rate increased, but regulations helped to improve the air.
“We’re advocating stability,” said Spears. “If we want a future, parenting can be a successful option. We need to have more. If people want to have children, they can. Declining population is not going to solve our problems.”
Geruso said, “We’re lucky to live in a time when many others live with us.”
Spears talked about all those who have made our lives richer, longer and better than they were 200 years ago. All advances have come from people who inhabit the earth. We need a future where there are more people and more opportunities. In a depopulated society, you’ll have fewer things you want and need. It’s not a solution to have fewer of us.”
What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.
The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.
From the beginning, Novak envisioned the closet as an inclusive space. “It’s open to anybody, it’s not just based on economic needs,” she said. Sustainability also plays a role. “Thinking about the environment, some students like to thrift and just get clothes that way,” Novak said.
After the initial donation, contributions continued to grow. “I reached out to our staff members and faculty,” Novak said. The most consistent donations come from the faculty at HVRHS and a few community members who learned about the closet. Finding teenage-appropriate clothes has been a challenge. “I get a lot of donations that are nice, but I don’t think teenagers would want to wear them,” Novak said.
Another ongoing obstacle has been awareness. Many students don’t know the closet exists at all. “That’s been the hard part,” Novak said. “Getting it out to the wider community of the school.” Novak is looking for students and staff to spread the word. “It helps because our school nurse knows and other faculty members,” she said. “When they know a student needs something, they just bring them up.”
Looking ahead, she hopes to promote the space more actively. “When we come back from this break, I do plan to … get fliers and all that up and going,” Novak said. There may even be an upcoming expansion — she has discussed the possibility of turning part of the area into a food pantry. “That would be more of a need-based system for students,” she said. “But right now, promoting it is where I’m at.”
The Community Closet is well-stocked currently. “Just because of the amount of clothes I have, I’m not accepting any more donations until I clear some stuff out,” Novak said. She is still willing to make room for more fashionable, teen-friendly items donated by students. “That way I’ll have more teenager approved clothes.”
Above all, she wants students to know that no one is limited to using the space. “Sometimes there’s a stigma around it … like, ‘I don’t need help. I don’t want to take away from anybody else that may need it,’” Novak said. Due to the amount of clothes, students should feel welcome to use the closet for any reason. Some students even grab items last minute for sports and activities. “It’s important for kids to know it’s for everyone.”
Whether a student wants to thrift clothes sustainably, forgot to pack clothes for an after-school practice, or is in need of a new outfit, the Community Closet is a resource for all.
Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.
The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.
The cookies are so popular that the store had to increase prices from 50 cents to a dollar and implement a four cookie per person maximum. The Shack sells about 40-100 cookies per day and has about 20-60 HVRHS customers visiting per day.
Julie Browning and Heather Strid, two of the HVRHS faculty members that help run the Shack, said their goal was to create real-world job experiences as well as real-world shopping experiences for students at HVRHS. “Learning the skills to work in the world can be taught in a classroom, but the lessons are more meaningful and valuable when they are applied in real work situations, which is what we create through the school store,” Browning said.
The original purpose for the store seems to be working, as several students are learning important skills. Students said the store taught them skills like counting money, checking inventory and cleanliness along with social skills and customer service that could help in the professional world after high school.
The Housy Shack open sign, welcoming customers in for cookies.Anna Gillette
As the store quickly became a hit, organizers were faced with the challenge of finding funding. “When we started planning to start the school store two years ago we needed money to buy equipment, supplies and food to start it up but were not sure how to get it,” Browning said. “Mrs. Strid came up with the idea of applying for a grant from the 21st Century Fund to help us get started and they were so generous.” That grant has been crucial to the success and growth of the school store.
Not only does the Housy Shack benefit the special education department, students said it fosters a sense of community throughout the school. “School store cookies are my favorite thing ever. They brighten up my day,” said Eliana Lang, a sophomore at HVRHS. Dayana, one of the student staffers at the Housy Shack, said her favorite part of working in the school store is when students come in to make purchases. She enjoys talking to them and ringing up their orders on the cash register. The Housy Shack brings people together and offers the opportunity for students to connect with each other.
As the school year continues, the members of the school store look forward to expanding their inventory by creating and selling a variety of Housy merchandise — t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, and more. “I have had several students put in requests for certain hats, key chains, etc. … so there will be more of that to come,” Browning said. Last school year, profits were all invested back into the school store. “This year we are hoping to make more of a profit and will look to use the money that we make for field trips, outings as well as opportunities to donate and give back to the community,” Browning said. They also would like to use the school store to fundraise for other causes. “Right now we are collecting donations for The Little Guild Animal Shelter, so if anyone has pet supplies they would like to donate please drop them off in exchange for a cookie,” Browning said.