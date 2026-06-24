Historic Colonial Theatre goes on market after three-year revival

NORTH CANAAN –The owners of the historic Colonial Theatre have put the century-old landmark on the market, seeking a new steward for one of the community’s most recognizable buildings.

After restoring and reopening the 27 Railroad St. venue in 2023, the Mallett and Fiorillo families have listed the property following three years of operating the theater as a community gathering space and event venue.

“After three fantastic years of being the lucky stewards of the incredible Colonial Theatre, we’re ready to pass the torch,” said co-owner Lenore Mallett, a local real estate salesperson who is listing the property through William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

The venue is listed for $695,000 and features three floors totaling more than 10,000-square-feet, including two separate adjoining retail units.

Built in 1923, the theater has served as an entertainment venue and cultural centerpiece for generations. Originally known as The Casino, the building housed a movie theater, bowling alley and second-floor ballroom. The building was revamped in 1929 and its name changed to the Colonial Theatre.

The current owners purchased the property in April 2023 for $325,000, after it had been closed for years.

“We got the doors open to the public and showed the space can be used for everything from fundraisers and movies to book tours and comedy shows.”

Since reopening, the theater has seen an eclectic mix of events and tenants, including retail businesses, an art studio, a photography studio and a bakery.

“The space is incredibly versatile, and we can’t wait to see what comes next,” Mallett said.

Prior to the 2023 purchase, the building underwent a $1 million restoration in the early 2000s that brought the building back to its earlier Art Deco design.

The sale comes as North Canaan continues to see renewed activity downtown, with several new businesses opening in recent years. The owners said they want to see the “contagious energy continue to spread.”

The Colonial Theatre will remain open during the sales process, and the owners encouraged residents and visitors to attend community movie nights and other events throughout the summer.

Beyond restoring the building itself, the owners sought to reestablish the theater as a gathering place. Through community events, neon marquee messages and an active social media presence, they worked to bring new energy and personality to the historic venue and create opportunities for residents to connect.