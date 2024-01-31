Hotchkiss girls cruise to 61-37 win over Kingswood

Latest News
FALLS VILLAGE — An interconference junior varsity girls basketball tournament was held at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) on Saturday, Jan. 27.
HVRHS hosted a round robin jamboree with Indian Mountain School (IMS), Dover High School and Northwestern High School. After a long day of on-court action, HVRHS emerged as the unquestionable victor by defeating each of the other three teams.
The preliminary games were abbreviated scrimmage matches not lasting more than 45 minutes of real time. This kept the athletes fresh for back-to-back games and made for rip-roaring excitement for the audience. The championship round, however, was a full four-quarter match between the two winningest teams of the day.
The afternoon of JV play began with HVRHS against Northwestern. The Mountaineers banded together to climb to a 24-19 win over the Highlanders in round one.
IMS played Dover in the second matchup of the day. IMS handed down a decisive 21-8 win to Dover.
Northwestern then faced IMS immediately after the Dover game. The IMS Falcons kept soaring with a 30-22 win over the Highlanders.
HVRHS returned to the court to play Dover for the round two game. The Mountaineers stayed strong with a 26-19 win against the Dragons.
After the first two rounds, HVRHS and IMS each stood with unblemished records in the jamboree.
Prior to the title game, Northwestern played Dover for the third-place consolation match. Northwestern won by a score of 34-13 over Dover.
The final match of the day between the Mountaineers and the Falcons exceeded fan expectations. With each side running on fumes in their third game of the day, the athletes kicked into overdrive and left it all on the court.
HVRHS got out to a hot start with seven unanswered points. IMS responded strongly in the second quarter and nearly evened the score.
At halftime HVRHS led 19-17.
The refs were busy in this game and kept their whistles on the ready. Fouls, jump balls and travels were piling up, causing palpable frustration for players and fans.
“Somebody take that ref’s whistle away,” shouted a father from the stands.
“Come down and take it,” responded the ref.
In the second half, IMS forward Rosie Muzaurieta fouled out. This added to the pressure on star guard Emma Ohler as the game wound down, who was met with double coverage for the remainder.
HVRHS marched on with a steady gait. Forward Maddy Johnson was automatic from the paint as she racked up 11 second-half points. The Mountaineers stayed disciplined on defense and kept climbing to the end.
HVRHS won 44-38 over IMS and rejoiced as undefeated champs of the mid-season jamboree.
SALISBURY — Steve Griggs was inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 27.
Griggs is a part-time resident of Salisbury, with a camp on Mt. Riga and a long history in the town. His great-grandfather, John Stillwell Griggs, Sr. was a green grocer in Lakeville in the 1800s.
Griggs has more wins than any soccer coach at Yale, where he coached from 1978 to 1995 for a 143-110-21 record and won three Ivy League championships.
Griggs also coached the Yale men’s tennis team from 1976-1992, with a 234-121 record and four New England titles.
Griggs is the co-founder, with Joe Cleary, of the FC Sarum Soccer Camp, which has offered soccer instruction for boys and girls ages seven to 16 in Salisbury since 1991, first at Salisbury School and currently at Indian Mountain School.
NORTH CANAAN —Northwest Connecticut Steve Blass Little League signups for the spring 2024 baseball season have begun.
Boys and girls aged 4-15 from the towns of Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon are eligible to register.
The deadline to sign up is Sunday, March 10. Registration can be completed online at the team website: leagues.bluecombrero.com/nwctsbll
Contact league president Bob Foley with questions at nwctll.pres@gmail.com.
SHARON — Continuing plans to expand the Town Hall parking lot were discussed at the regular meeting of the Sharon Board of Selectmen Tuesday, Jan. 23, with a unanimous vote to merge that rear parking lot with the parking lot next door that serves the town-owned building at 67 Main St.
A November meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission had approved the site plan that would merge the two lots for convenience in maintaining both. The selectmen agreed to sign a Deed of Merger prepared by the town attorney and to file a surveyor’s map with the town clerk.
Other action included moving ahead on arranging for inspection of town bridges less than 20 feet in length. After review of two proposals and detailed comparison, the selectmen determined that both proposals offered identical assessment services.
Cardinal Engineering was selected to do the work at a cost estimate of $750 for each bridge, to be paid out of the highway budget account.
A summary report of the study of Mudge Pond has been completed by Northeast Aquatic Research, and the results were reviewed by selectwoman Lynn Kearcher. George Knoecklein, who conducted the study, is expected to present results to the public in a future Zoom meeting, yet to be scheduled.
The selectmen agreed with Kearcher’s recommendation to apply for a state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) grant of $25,000 to pay for monthly water testing. The town’s share of the funding would be $5,000, Kearcher explained, adding that if the grant is awarded, the required town share might be found in the Silly Putty Fund.