Housatonic Valley Regional announces 2024 athletic awards

Junior Daniela Brennan helped the varsity softball team beat the alumni. Riley Klein

Baseball and softball games were played simultaneously Saturday, June 1, beneath an azure sky. The double feature was complete with a hot dog vendor stationed between the two ball fields and the faint hum of roaring engines at Lime Rock Park.

“This is heaven,” remarked HVRHS history teacher and former football coach Deron Bayer.

Sophomore Anthony Foley stole and tossed the glove of younger brother and future Mountaineer Brayden Foley. Riley Klein

Baseball alums ranged in graduation year from 2001 to 2022. Just shy of a full roster, a couple freshman filled in for the alumni along with a future Mountaineer, 13-year-old Brayden Foley.

The alumni got out to a strong 3-0 start before the varsity team came back to a 4-3 lead. The initial lead slipped away when catcher Brooks Belter, class of 2006, strained his calf and let a series of wild pitches by Anthony Cattelan, class of 2017, create scoring opportunities for the varsity squad.

Cattelan remained optimistic, “It’s super nostalgic to be here, I just wish we were winning.”

Brooks Belter, Class of '06, had words with Anthony Foley. Riley Klein

The game continued to see-saw before settling at a 7-7 tie in the sixth inning.

Willie Yahn, class of 2014, member of the Orioles program from 2017-2022, proceeded to take over and secure an 11-7 lead for the alumni. Yahn aced the varsity boys with nine straight strikes to close out the seventh inning.

Willie Yahn said it was "fun to see the next generation coming up" at HVRHS. Riley Klein

Across the field, varsity softball represented the student body with a dominant performance over the alums. Powerful hits at the plate kept the outfielders busy.

Current coach Kayleigh Selino, situated in left field for the alumni, summed it up during the top of the first: “I’m exhausted already and it’s not even inning one.”

Current softball coach Kayleigh Selino played for the alumni. Riley Klein

The varsity team showed no mercy and piled on the runs to win 9-1 over the alums.

Lacrosse players had planned to meet at the HVRHS field June 9. Mother Nature had other plans and rained out the game.

Coach Laura Bushey described the 2024 season as “one of the best seasons we’ve ever had” and expressed pride in her team.