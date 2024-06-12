hvrhs

Housatonic Valley Regional announces 2024 athletic awards

FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School Athletic Department held its spring season and senior sports awards ceremony on June 5. The following student-athletes were honored at the ceremony:

Girls Tennis

Most Improved: Victoria Brooks

Sportsmanship: Yaritza Vega

Tyburski: Lydia Fleming

Most Valuable: Dana Saccardi

Baseball

Most Improved: Wesley Allyn

Sportsmanship: Hunter Conklin

Tyburski: Chris Race

Most Valuable: Owen Riemer and Anthony Foley

Boys Track & Field

Most Improved: Anthony Labbadia

Sportsmanship: Patrick Money

Most Valuable: Kyle McCarron

Tyburski: Finn Malone

Girls Track & Field

Most Improved: Gabriela Titone

Sportsmanship: Lola Moerschell

Tyburski: Adelyn Diorio

Most Valuable: Amelia Dodge

Boys Tennis

Most Improved: Leo Clayton

Sportsmanship: Evan Bockting and Spencer Jasmin

Tyburski: Gustavo Portillo

Most Valuable: Manasseh Matsudaira

Girls Lacrosse

Most Improved: Katie Crane

Sportsmanship: Neve Kline

Tyburski: Georgie Clayton

Most Valuable: Marissa Zinke

Softball

Most Improved: Abby White

Sportsmanship: Anne Moran and Abby Hogan

Tyburski: Hadley Casey

Most Valuable: Grace Riva

JV MIP: Madison Gulotta

Stevenson Award: Hayden Bachman

The Mountaineer Award

(new this year - given to a underclassmen who participated in three sports during the school year)

Wesley Allyn, Hayden Bachman, Wyatt Bayer, Zach Bezzara, Daniela Brennan, Olivia Brooks, Victoria Brooks, Hunter Conklin, Katie Crane, Arianna Danforth-Gold, Tessa Dekker, Adelyn Diorio, Amelia Dodge, Braeden Duncan, Lydia Fleming, Anna Gillete, Lou Haemmerle, Chloe Hill, Jonas Johnson, Madelyn Johnson, Anthony Labbadia, Naomi Lesamana, Manasseh Matsudaira, Khyra McClennon, Lola Moerschell, Meadow Moerschell, Chris Race, Owen Riemer, Tyler Roberts, and Abigail White.

Master of Sport

(A senior who is a member of a varsity team all three seasons during their senior year)

Anne Moran and Haley Leonard

Four Year Award

Haley Leonard (Softball), Anne Moran (Softball), Grace Riva (Softball), Spencer Jasmin (Boys Tennis), Dana Saccardi (Girls Tennis), Yaritza Vega (Girls Tennis), Logan Dean (Baseball), Marissa Zinke (Girls Lacrosse).

Athlete of the Year

Leo Clayton and Haley Leonard

CAS CIAC Scholar Athlete

Yaritza Vega and Logan Dean

Pinnacle Award

Anne Moran and Eason Zhang

hvrhs

